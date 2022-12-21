ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Back_The_Blue
2d ago

The hogs pose a clear and present danger to the residents. If the HOA is aware then they risk a lawsuit for any personal injury arising from an attack. My advice would be to band together and hire an attorney.

Joan Greenert
3d ago

That's Awful the way this man has Bean treated by the HOA! These circumstances concerning the Wild Hogs doing damage to properties and endanging Residents and their pets needs attention from a high authority! The HOA should have those destructive, dangerous & deadly Wild Animals trapped and transported away from neighborhoods! Residents' Safety and Protection should be HOAs Responsibility! Are feral Cats and Dogs allowed there too?😰

ormondbeachobserver.com

FDOT focuses post-storm restoration work on coquina rock placements

The Florida Department of Transportation continued post-storm restoration work Dec. 12-21 along A1A in Flagler and Volusia counties. Operations will resume in Volusia County from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, and then again on Jan. 3 during daytime hours, according to an FDOT press release. From Dec. 12-21, efforts focused...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Crews in Daytona Beach Shores work to repair vandalized Tiger Dams

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla-- Crews in Daytona Beach Shores said they are working to repair damaged Tiger Dams on the beach that were vandalized overnight Wednesday. These dams protect residential homes, condos and businesses — the project is handled by the state and officials said these dams which prevent flooding had been working up until they were vandalized.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
WESH

Florida purple street lights to be replaced, officials say

They may look pretty and may even be helping to put you in the holiday season — purple street lights. WESH 2 News first told you last January that hundreds of bulbs in street lights along I-4, I-95 and other streets and highways were turning from white to purple or dark blue.
FLORIDA STATE
flaglerlive.com

Is Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin Running for Paul Renner’s Seat? Maybe.

Getting a straight answer from Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin can sometimes be like an Outward Bound experience. It can be arduous and uncertain. But stick with it long enough and you’ll likely get there. So it is with learning whether Alfin is running for Paul Renner’s seat at the Florida State House in 2024.
PALM COAST, FL
Bay News 9

Officials say the city of Astor is back in business after flooding

ASTOR, Fla. — Good news in the city of Astor: More than a month after Hurricane Nicole hit, flooding is no longer a concern. And while water levels remain high, boating is open and snowbirds are flocking to the area as things slowly get back to normal. What You...
ASTOR, FL
WESH

Police: Man reported missing in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a man reported missing. Around 2 a.m. on Friday, Alexander Kern, 27, was last seen in the area of the 800 block of Main Street, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information to...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Daytona Beach man faces drug and weapon charges

Switching lanes without using a turn signal was all it took to land a Daytona Beach man in jail facing drug and a weapons charge in Citrus County. Thaddeus Michael Malysz III, 21, was seen Dec. 17 by a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy driving south on Suncoast Boulevard near west Yulee Drive in Homosassa, according to the arrest report.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Speed humps mysteriously disappear after avalanche of complaints

A pair of speed humps have mysteriously disappeared from a tunnel in The Villages after an avalanche of complaints. The speed humps were installed earlier this week at the tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard near the Lake Miona Recreation Center. Residents were furious at their sudden installation, without any prior...
THE VILLAGES, FL
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

Residents fear new grocery store will add to traffic at site of fatal crash

Residents fear a new grocery store will add to already-heavy traffic at the site of a fatal crash this week in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. Monday at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The crash involved three vehicles and inflicted serious injuries on three other people.
THE VILLAGES, FL

