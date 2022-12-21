ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for tonight and Saturday as the blast of Artic air settles in across #SGA It’s been bitterly cold and windy behind Friday’s Arctic front. Wind gust 25-30mph has kept it feeling much colder. Tonight, temperatures tumble into the teens 13-19° for a hard freeze will feel even colder between 0-10° Saturday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 1:00pm Saturday. Remember the 4 P’s of winter protect people, pets, plants and pipes. Dress in warm layers before heading out.

ALBANY, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO