Irwin County, GA

Albany Herald

Westover, Lee County win in U-Save-It Classic

ALBANY - The Westover Patriots (9-4) and the Lee County Trojans (8-1) were winners in early games Wednesday at the U-Save-It Classic held at Monroe High School in Albany. The Patriots outscored Hillgrove 66-55 and Lee County ran past No. 8- ranked Baldwin 59-38. Westover's Kavon Johnson , Monroe's Andrico Jackson and Lee County's Christian Brown were honored as the members of the All-Tournament team and at the end of the tournament, Westover's Anthony Milton was named the most outstanding player of the U-Save-It Classic.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Lowndes Co. preparing for frigid temperatures

Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense. Real-life Santa gives Thomasville community something to believe in. The fire happened on Wednesday morning. A person passing by noticed smoke coming from the home and then helped get the family from inside.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Georgia under electrical critical load condition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a Critical Load Condition. Critical loads are electrical loads that directly affect an organization’s ability to maintain key operations and must be kept running even during power interruptions, for example, a data center’s servers or life support equipment in a hospital.
ALBANY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Mother and daughter graduate together from Valdosta State University

They look like college roommates. One is a sergeant in the U.S. Army stationed at Maryland’s Fort Meade working in military intelligence. The other one is her mother. This month they both walked across the stage at Valdosta State University and received their diplomas, graduating with three psychology degrees between them.
VALDOSTA, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Two vehicle accident ends with fatality

According to the Georgia State Patrol a 2021 Toyota 4- Runner driven by 78 year old Wilma Martin of Crisp County passed away at the scene. Martin was traveling East on South Cendar Creek when she attempted to stop and proceed is when the 2007 International Box truck driven by Keith Davis of Hazelhurst was traveling on South Coney hit her vehicle on the drivers front side.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta residents named to Berry College Dean’s List

VALDOSTA – Several Valdosta residents were named for making the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Berry College in Rome. The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting

Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Wanted fugitive from Ben Hill County apprehended in Douglas

Two Coffee County drug investigators apprehended Danny West, a wanted man out of Ben Hill County, this weekend after West allegedly fled from the Ben Hill County Courthouse following a proceeding several months ago. According to a copy of an incident report from the Coffee County Drug Unit, on December...
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Lee Co. man killed in fiery crash

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County man died in a car crash early Thursday morning just blocks from his home on Flowing Well Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). Troopers said 44-year-old Dennis Griffin was ejected from his Tesla when he drove off the road and hit a tree.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Holiday weekend bitterly cold

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for tonight and Saturday as the blast of Artic air settles in across #SGA It’s been bitterly cold and windy behind Friday’s Arctic front. Wind gust 25-30mph has kept it feeling much colder. Tonight, temperatures tumble into the teens 13-19° for a hard freeze will feel even colder between 0-10° Saturday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 1:00pm Saturday. Remember the 4 P’s of winter protect people, pets, plants and pipes. Dress in warm layers before heading out.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The attorney for the woman charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Colquitt County is claiming self-defense in the case. Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of Chad McCollum. Law enforcement said Ireland lived with McCollom’s estranged wife and their home is where the shooting happened.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Christmas weekend dangerously cold

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy with light drizzle and cool 40s and 50s Thursday afternoon. Isolated showers through the evening as an arctic cold front slide east across the region. We've declared Friday through the weekend First Alert Weather Days. There's a Hard Freeze Warning and Wind Chill Advisory for...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

GSP: Driver in custody after multi-county high speed chase, crash

Law enforcement are investigating after a high-speed chase resulted in multiple accidents on an Albany roadway. Georgia State Patrol tells FOX 31 that on Wednesday, December 21 law enforcement from Terrell County were in pursuit of a stolen blue, Nissan passenger vehicle. A trooper from Post 40, in Albany, took...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

The 4 Ps to prioritize ahead of the arctic blast

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Like all of Georgia, Lowndes County will be seeing some unusually frigid temperatures in the coming days. Temperatures have been fairly cold recently and it’s going to get even colder this Christmas weekend. Lowndes County is about to see the coldest temperatures the area has...
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Coldest temperatures in years arrive in Coffee County

The coldest temperatures that Georgia has seen in years are here. Coffee County is expected to see temperatures in the teens for the first time in eight years. Data from the National Weather Service shows today and Christmas Eve to be the coldest days of the week in Coffee County. According to their forecast, today’s highest temperature is expected to be 47 degrees, with a low of 20 degrees, a high of 35 degrees, and a low of 18 degrees on Saturday.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Power outages in downtown Albany caused by possible car crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Power outages have been reported in downtown Albany, according to a city official. The outages were likely caused by a car crash, per the city. The city's website shows once showed around 320 people/homes being affected now shows around 20 people without power.
ALBANY, GA

