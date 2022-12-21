Read full article on original website
Lowndes new football coach Adam Carter ready to take over
Earlier this week, Adam Carter was named the new head coach of the Vikings. He's been the head coach at Grayson the past four years, winning a state title in 2020.
Westover, Lee County win in U-Save-It Classic
ALBANY - The Westover Patriots (9-4) and the Lee County Trojans (8-1) were winners in early games Wednesday at the U-Save-It Classic held at Monroe High School in Albany. The Patriots outscored Hillgrove 66-55 and Lee County ran past No. 8- ranked Baldwin 59-38. Westover's Kavon Johnson , Monroe's Andrico Jackson and Lee County's Christian Brown were honored as the members of the All-Tournament team and at the end of the tournament, Westover's Anthony Milton was named the most outstanding player of the U-Save-It Classic.
Madison County defensive back is Maryland bound
On the second day of the early signing period, Jonathan Akins signed with Maryland, a decision he said is a dream come true for him.
Lowndes Co. preparing for frigid temperatures
Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense. Real-life Santa gives Thomasville community something to believe in. The fire happened on Wednesday morning. A person passing by noticed smoke coming from the home and then helped get the family from inside. Albany drilling company warns well users, others...
Georgia under electrical critical load condition
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a Critical Load Condition. Critical loads are electrical loads that directly affect an organization’s ability to maintain key operations and must be kept running even during power interruptions, for example, a data center’s servers or life support equipment in a hospital.
Mother and daughter graduate together from Valdosta State University
They look like college roommates. One is a sergeant in the U.S. Army stationed at Maryland’s Fort Meade working in military intelligence. The other one is her mother. This month they both walked across the stage at Valdosta State University and received their diplomas, graduating with three psychology degrees between them.
Two vehicle accident ends with fatality
According to the Georgia State Patrol a 2021 Toyota 4- Runner driven by 78 year old Wilma Martin of Crisp County passed away at the scene. Martin was traveling East on South Cendar Creek when she attempted to stop and proceed is when the 2007 International Box truck driven by Keith Davis of Hazelhurst was traveling on South Coney hit her vehicle on the drivers front side.
Valdosta residents named to Berry College Dean’s List
VALDOSTA – Several Valdosta residents were named for making the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Berry College in Rome. The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
Wanted fugitive from Ben Hill County apprehended in Douglas
Two Coffee County drug investigators apprehended Danny West, a wanted man out of Ben Hill County, this weekend after West allegedly fled from the Ben Hill County Courthouse following a proceeding several months ago. According to a copy of an incident report from the Coffee County Drug Unit, on December...
Phoebe Heart & Vascular Team performs advanced valve-in-valve replacements
ALBANY — The Phoebe Heart & Vascular Team continues its long history of bringing groundbreaking cardiology treatments to south Georgia. Phoebe’s experts recently completed two advanced valve-in-valve replacements, marking the first time both procedures had been performed in the region. “For decades at Phoebe, we have been committed...
Lee Co. man killed in fiery crash
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County man died in a car crash early Thursday morning just blocks from his home on Flowing Well Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). Troopers said 44-year-old Dennis Griffin was ejected from his Tesla when he drove off the road and hit a tree.
Holiday weekend bitterly cold
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for tonight and Saturday as the blast of Artic air settles in across #SGA It’s been bitterly cold and windy behind Friday’s Arctic front. Wind gust 25-30mph has kept it feeling much colder. Tonight, temperatures tumble into the teens 13-19° for a hard freeze will feel even colder between 0-10° Saturday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 1:00pm Saturday. Remember the 4 P’s of winter protect people, pets, plants and pipes. Dress in warm layers before heading out.
Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The attorney for the woman charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Colquitt County is claiming self-defense in the case. Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of Chad McCollum. Law enforcement said Ireland lived with McCollom’s estranged wife and their home is where the shooting happened.
Christmas weekend dangerously cold
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy with light drizzle and cool 40s and 50s Thursday afternoon. Isolated showers through the evening as an arctic cold front slide east across the region. We’ve declared Friday through the weekend First Alert Weather Days. There’s a Hard Freeze Warning and Wind Chill Advisory for...
GSP: Driver in custody after multi-county high speed chase, crash
Law enforcement are investigating after a high-speed chase resulted in multiple accidents on an Albany roadway. Georgia State Patrol tells FOX 31 that on Wednesday, December 21 law enforcement from Terrell County were in pursuit of a stolen blue, Nissan passenger vehicle. A trooper from Post 40, in Albany, took...
The 4 Ps to prioritize ahead of the arctic blast
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Like all of Georgia, Lowndes County will be seeing some unusually frigid temperatures in the coming days. Temperatures have been fairly cold recently and it’s going to get even colder this Christmas weekend. Lowndes County is about to see the coldest temperatures the area has...
Chase of stolen car from Terrell County ends in Albany
ALBANY — A Wednesday-morning chase of a suspect in a stolen car that started in Terrell County ended in Albany when a state trooper forced the car off the roadway and pinned it against a tree. The driver of the stolen Nissan Kick caused an accident at Dawson Road...
Coldest temperatures in years arrive in Coffee County
The coldest temperatures that Georgia has seen in years are here. Coffee County is expected to see temperatures in the teens for the first time in eight years. Data from the National Weather Service shows today and Christmas Eve to be the coldest days of the week in Coffee County. According to their forecast, today’s highest temperature is expected to be 47 degrees, with a low of 20 degrees, a high of 35 degrees, and a low of 18 degrees on Saturday.
Power outages in downtown Albany caused by possible car crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Power outages have been reported in downtown Albany, according to a city official. The outages were likely caused by a car crash, per the city. The city’s website shows once showed around 320 people/homes being affected now shows around 20 people without power. The first...
