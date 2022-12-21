Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Tips for homeowners to get by with impacts of property insurance
One week ago, Governor Ron DeSantis signed property insurance reform. The goal is to stabilize the insurance market by making it more competitive, which in turn will save homeowners money, but there is still work to be done.
orangeandbluepress.com
When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?
When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?. For families in Florida, a $450 check may have been sent to your mailbox. According to the letter signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, The one-time, $450-per-child payment will help a total of 59,000 families in the state amid rising inflation. The price can be used for anything, but the state expects it to be used for back-to-school expenses or filling up at the pump.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
floridaconstructionnews.com
Governors Park development to include 6,000 homes, retail, light industrial space
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners says it has purchased the 3,300-acre Governors Park property in Clay County for residential, commercial and hotel development. Governors Park is the former Gustafson...
wealthinsidermag.com
Personal Finance Daily: Florida penthouse bought with crypto sells for $18 million cash and why you should always keep cat litter in your car — and other winter storm tips
Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories. Florida penthouse bought with crypto sells for $18 million cash. In June 2021, when the cryptocurrency markets were soaring, the developers of the Arte condominium in Miami’s Surfside neighborhood announced that a buyer had purchased a penthouse there for $22.5 million in cryptocurrency.
Ron DeSantis Announces $7.1 Million from Rural Infrastructure Fund for Nine Projects
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced more than $7.1 million in awards to nine Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program. “These strategic investments in our rural communities are important to families and businesses in rural Florida,” said DeSantis. “Our rural communities are the backbone of our state and strengthening their infrastructure strengthens Florida as a whole.”
Florida to Close 2022 with the Highest Surplus in History. Find Out How
The greatest surplus in Florida history has been recorded. The Sunshine State reported a $21.8 billion surplus and lowered its debt by $1.3 billion in 2022, according to a recently published State Debt Report from the State of Florida Division of Bond Finance.
Popular discount retail store chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular discount retail store chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Last week, the popular discount store chain Big Lots opened its newest Florida store location in Live Oak.
Florida lawyer explains impact of new property insurance law on homeowners
The new property insurance laws, passed during the special session, will impact all homeowners. 8 On Your Side has the five major takeaways from the special session.
Editorial: 'Hope' won't fix Florida's property insurance crisis
(CORRECTION: An earlier version of this editorial stated incorrectly that policyholders will have less time to file claims. As the Insurance Institute notes, however, "the change from 90 days to 60 days applies to insurers being required to respond to a filed property claim. It is not the deadline for consumers to file a claim. The filing deadline for an initial hurricane claim is one year after the storm makes landfall, with up to 18 months...
sflcn.com
People Are Using This Option As An Alternative To Be Able To Gamble In Florida Amidst The Strict State Laws
Want to give gambling a try but feel restricted due to the strict laws your state government has imposed? No worries! Keep reading and learn how other Floridians are able to gamble despite these laws. The Current Laws In Florida Regarding Online Gambling. The state of Florida’s gambling laws are...
Hillsborough County Homeowners With Wells Should Be Prepared For Freezing Temps
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla – According to the National Weather Service, parts of the Tampa Bay area are expected to have near to below-freezing temperatures Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning. This has prompted the Southwest Florida Water Management District to advise residents who live near Plant
Florida Gators Get a New Look: University of Florida Specialty License Plate Redesigned
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) announced on Thursday the release of the newly redesigned University of Florida specialty license plate. This is the third redesign of the plate since it was first enacted during the 1987 Legislative Session. As of December 9, there were 92,631...
floridainsider.com
Florida unveils two new available license plates
License Plates – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Jane Rix. The Sunshine State is offering some new swag to add to vehicles. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released and made two brand-new license plates available statewide. In July, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a...
hometownnewstc.com
Low income housing coming to Gifford
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Indian River County commissioners have approved contributing $340,000 towards the development of affordable housing at 4355 38th Ave. in Gifford, next to Dodgertown Elementary School. The county portion comes from federal funding Indian River County received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The ARP...
MotorTrend Magazine
Parking Your New Rivian R1T in the Driveway? Florida HOA Says No Way
We love a good HOA story—well, they're never "good," so we should say "gripping" or some other adjective—and here's a new one that hits close to home, since it involves our 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year, Rivian's fantastic R1T. A Florida resident bought one of these new electric pickups, and now his homeowner's association is telling him he can't park it in his driveway, because… it's a truck.
Will Any Florida Stores or Retailers be Open on Christmas Day in 2022?
Many of us try to be very organized for the holidays. After all, Christmas Day is about enjoying time with those we love or at least taking a day to enjoy the season. Some of us choose to do that with a special meal and opening gifts.
Union Station: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he favors legislation prohibiting paycheck deductions for teachers union dues
Note: The next edition of Union Station will be on Jan. 6, 2023. Until then, happy holidays!. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he favors legislation prohibiting paycheck deductions for teachers union dues. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) spoke in favor of legislation that would prohibit paycheck deductions for teachers...
golfcoastmagazine.com
Mission Inn Resort & Club Sold
Flowood, Mississippi-based MMI Hospitality Group acquired the Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida property for an undisclosed price. Micajah Sturdivant, the president of MMI Hospitality Group, says his group plans an initial round of $10 million worth of investment in its new property. Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. sold for an...
DeSantis Makes Bold Move to Strengthen Conservative Influence on School Boards
DeSantis is trying hard to associate the word freedom with the word conservative. Either through clever PR stunts or influencing education, he's leaping ahead with his objectives.
