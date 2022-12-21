ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
orangeandbluepress.com

When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?

When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?. For families in Florida, a $450 check may have been sent to your mailbox. According to the letter signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, The one-time, $450-per-child payment will help a total of 59,000 families in the state amid rising inflation. The price can be used for anything, but the state expects it to be used for back-to-school expenses or filling up at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
floridaconstructionnews.com

Governors Park development to include 6,000 homes, retail, light industrial space

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners says it has purchased the 3,300-acre Governors Park property in Clay County for residential, commercial and hotel development. Governors Park is the former Gustafson...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
wealthinsidermag.com

Personal Finance Daily: Florida penthouse bought with crypto sells for $18 million cash and why you should always keep cat litter in your car — and other winter storm tips

Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories. Florida penthouse bought with crypto sells for $18 million cash. In June 2021, when the cryptocurrency markets were soaring, the developers of the Arte condominium in Miami’s Surfside neighborhood announced that a buyer had purchased a penthouse there for $22.5 million in cryptocurrency.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Announces $7.1 Million from Rural Infrastructure Fund for Nine Projects

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced more than $7.1 million in awards to nine Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program. “These strategic investments in our rural communities are important to families and businesses in rural Florida,” said DeSantis. “Our rural communities are the backbone of our state and strengthening their infrastructure strengthens Florida as a whole.”
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Editorial: 'Hope' won't fix Florida's property insurance crisis

(CORRECTION: An earlier version of this editorial stated incorrectly that policyholders will have less time to file claims. As the Insurance Institute notes, however, "the change from 90 days to 60 days applies to insurers being required to respond to a filed property claim. It is not the deadline for consumers to file a claim. The filing deadline for an initial hurricane claim is one year after the storm makes landfall, with up to 18 months...
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

Florida unveils two new available license plates

License Plates – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Jane Rix. The Sunshine State is offering some new swag to add to vehicles. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released and made two brand-new license plates available statewide. In July, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a...
FLORIDA STATE
hometownnewstc.com

Low income housing coming to Gifford

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Indian River County commissioners have approved contributing $340,000 towards the development of affordable housing at 4355 38th Ave. in Gifford, next to Dodgertown Elementary School. The county portion comes from federal funding Indian River County received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The ARP...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
MotorTrend Magazine

Parking Your New Rivian R1T in the Driveway? Florida HOA Says No Way

We love a good HOA story—well, they're never "good," so we should say "gripping" or some other adjective—and here's a new one that hits close to home, since it involves our 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year, Rivian's fantastic R1T. A Florida resident bought one of these new electric pickups, and now his homeowner's association is telling him he can't park it in his driveway, because… it's a truck.
FLORIDA STATE
golfcoastmagazine.com

Mission Inn Resort & Club Sold

Flowood, Mississippi-based MMI Hospitality Group acquired the Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida property for an undisclosed price. Micajah Sturdivant, the president of MMI Hospitality Group, says his group plans an initial round of $10 million worth of investment in its new property. Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. sold for an...
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy