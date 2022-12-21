ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HealthDay

U.S. to Release Flu Meds From National Stockpile to Ease Shortages

By Cara Murez
HealthDay
HealthDay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DyyKl_0jqKSTJT00
Adobe Stock

Good news for flu patients: The White House is providing U.S. states Tamiflu from the the Strategic National Stockpile

The antiviral medication can be used in patients as young as 2 weeks old

This decision comes as the nation suffers from an unusually early and hard flu season, with about 9,300 deaths so far

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Having trouble finding influenza meds at your local pharmacy? You're not alone. Now, flu-infected patients will have better access to prescription medicines as the U.S. government releases doses of Tamiflu from the Strategic National Stockpile.

The Biden administration announced Wednesday it will release an unspecified number of doses to U.S. states as the country deals with an early and challenging flu season, the Associated Press reported.

About 150,000 people have been hospitalized with flu in the United States this season, and 9,300 have died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

States will be able to request Tamiflu from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the CDC. The antiviral medication can help treat flu in patients as young as 2 weeks old.

"Jurisdictions will be able to get the support they need to keep Americans healthy as flu cases rise this winter," Dawn O’Connell, an assistant secretary for preparedness and response at HHS, said in a statement.

States had already been given the go-ahead to dip into statewide Tamiflu stockpiles, making millions of doses available, the AP reported.

Hospitals this season have been strained by the so-called "tripledemic," marked by widespread transmission of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Both prescription and over-the-counter medications have been in short supply. Though Tamiflu is not experiencing a shortage, the prescription antibiotic amoxicillin has been dwindling because of demand.

Some stores have also seen shortages of over-the-counter pain relievers, especially those meant for children, leading to a two-product limit at CVS stores and online and a six-item limit online at Walgreens.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on this year's flu season.

SOURCE: Associated Press

Comments / 0

Related
HealthDay

Flu, RSV, COVID: Shield Yourself From the 'Tripledemic' This Holiday

THURSDAY, Dec. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Public health experts have been warning of a “tripledemic” of respiratory viruses this fall and winter, so the American Lung Association has some tips for breathing easier this holiday season. Flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 are all spreading throughout...
HealthDay

White House 'Winter Preparedness Plan' Revives Free At-Home COVID Test Program

THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- With cases of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 rising and hospitals filling up nationwide, the Biden Administration on Wednesday announced a "winter preparedness plan" for what could be a tough season ahead. One step towards protecting Americans from spreading infection: Restarting a program...
HealthDay

Another Trial Finds No Benefit From Ivermectin for COVID Symptoms

MONDAY, Dec. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new study throws what may be the final bucket of cold water on the idea of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. "There was no significant benefit in our primary endpoint of resolution of symptoms in mild-to-moderate COVID-19 illness or any other endpoints," said lead investigator Dr. Adrian Hernandez, executive director of the Duke University Clinical Research Institute in Durham, N.C.
HealthDay

Shift Work Might Raise Your Odds for Severe COVID-19

FRIDAY, Dec. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While shift workers aren't more likely to get infected with COVID-19, they are more likely to suffer from severe disease requiring hospitalization, researchers warn. Norwegian scientists studied the risks of both shift workers and people who worked in face-to-face jobs in terms of...
HealthDay

Avoiding Opioids, Many Patients in Pain Get Gabapentin Instead. Does It Work?

Antiseizure drugs widely used for chronic pain relief are safer than opioids, but not very effective, a new review shows. Gabapentin and pregabalin only outperform placebo by one-third to one-half, clinical trial results reveal. Despite this, the drugs are widely prescribed off-label for a multitude of pain conditions even though...
HealthDay

States That Restrict Abortions Have More Maternal, Infant Deaths

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In U.S. states with more restrictive abortion policies, rates of pregnant women, new mothers and infants dying were higher, a new report finds. The analysis, conducted by the Commonwealth Fund, found that states with heavily restricted access to abortion in 2020 had a...
HealthDay

Moderna, Merck Report on Promising Melanoma Vaccine

TUESDAY, Dec. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Two pharmaceutical companies said Tuesday that they have made notable progress with a vaccine that could prevent melanoma. Moderna, well known for its work on the COVID vaccine, and Merck, which makes the cancer immunotherapy drug Keytruda, announced that the combination performed well in a small study of patients who had the cancer surgically removed.
HealthDay

More Than a Third of U.S. Parents Now Oppose Routine School Vaccinations

Opposition to mandatory vaccinations for public school children is on the rise. More than a third of parents surveyed by the Kaiser Family Foundation say childhood shots for measles, mumps and rubella should be optional. Pollsters attributed the new shift in public opinion largely to political leanings. FRIDAY, Dec. 16,...
HealthDay

1 in 4 Kids With Type 2 Diabetes Isn't Obese

Contrary to popular belief, new research finds that one-quarter of children with type 2 diabetes are not obese. What is driving the blood sugar disease in these kids remains a mystery, though experts suggest other environmental factors might be at play. How to spot trouble in your child? If you...
HealthDay

When Rural Hospitals Close, Nearby Hospitals Suffer

FRIDAY, Dec. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When rural hospitals shut down people need to go elsewhere, and a new study finds that nearby hospitals bear the strain of that patient overflow. "Previous studies have shown that rural hospital closures can have negative health consequences for the communities they serve,"...
HealthDay

Light Therapy Might Ease MS-Related Fatigue

Light therapy may offer relief from the debilitating fatigue that often goes with multiple sclerosis. Scientists don't understand how it helps, but participants in a small study reported having more energy after just two weeks of therapy. Up to 98% of MS patients say fatigue is one of the biggest...
HealthDay

Coffee Might Pose Danger to Folks With Severe High Blood Pressure

More than one cup of coffee a day could spell trouble for those with severe high blood pressure. Researchers discovered that those with readings of 160/100 or higher faced a doubled risk of dying from heart disease. But green tea was another story, suggesting that the powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatories...
HealthDay

America Facing Shortage of Infectious Disease Doctors

America is facing a shortage of infectious disease specialists. About half of all slots in infectious disease training programs have been left unfilled, and the U.S. federal government projects shortages for at least a decade. Low pay, long hours and public disdain are some of the potential reasons for less...
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy