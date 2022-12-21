ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Report

Proposed charter changes on marijuana, abortion and police reforms inch closer to the ballot

Organizers have gathered more than 26,000 signatures so far for a petition that would give San Antonio voters in May the opportunity to decriminalize marijuana possession, end enforcement of abortion laws, establish a city “justice director” position, ban police from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds and expand the city’s cite-and-release policy for low-level, nonviolent crimes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Where I Work: Motherling

The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. If you ask me if I’m...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Market Square and Guadalupe Theater to get $10M in upgrades and repairs in coming year

Two historic sites on San Antonio’s West Side got early Christmas presents this year when a city panel approved funding for major upgrades. Board members for the Westside Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) approved resolutions at a recent meeting that granted $6.6 million for renovations and improvements to Market Square and $3.5 million for repairs to the Guadalupe Theater.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Bexar County grants $550K in classical music funding on Nelson Wolff's last day as judge

On Tuesday, Bexar County granted significant funding to two San Antonio performing arts groups: $325,000 to the fledgling San Antonio Philharmonic, and $225,000 to the Classical Music Institute, a resident company of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. “It’s a historic day,” said San Antonio Philharmonic President Brian Petkovich,...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
San Antonio Report is San Antonio's online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

