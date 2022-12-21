Read full article on original website
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
Here are some San Antonio restaurants open on Christmas DayAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
The time is right for CPS to ditch fossil fuels once and for all
San Antonio community members have been calling on CPS Energy to shut down its last coal plant, J.K. Spruce, for years. As early as January, decision-makers will determine the future of Spruce and the rest of our power supply as part of selecting a new generation portfolio that guides how we get our electricity.
San Antonio gears up for arctic blast blowing in Thursday; city to open warming centers
With a strong arctic front set to arrive in the San Antonio area starting Thursday, city agencies will offer emergency warming centers but are urging residents to prepare for the freeze. Keith White, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said the “very strong arctic cold front” will move through San Antonio...
‘A lot of disenfranchised kids’: Bexar County’s new first couple plans next chapter for child-focused careers
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and his wife, Tracy Wolff, spent decades working hand-in-hand on shared projects, from overhauling the county’s children’s court to tackling the digital divide. When Peter Sakai takes over as judge on Jan. 1, the county will once again have a first couple united...
H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing spreads holiday cheer to San Antonio families
Six-year-old Jaliyaah Tharp had a big smile on her face, showing off a festive painting on her cheek of a snowman standing on top of a rainbow. She had just finished writing a letter to Santa, asking for a baby doll and slime. Tharp, who was with her three brothers...
CPS Energy to halt disconnections for cold snap, holidays despite financial concerns
With the winter’s first major cold snap expected to move into San Antonio early this weekend, CPS Energy is assuring residents behind on payments they will not be disconnected during any bouts of extreme winter weather — despite the utility’s growing financial concerns. As of the end...
San Antonio for-profit college abruptly closes, displacing students, staff
This article has been updated. Quest College, a for-profit trade school in San Antonio, abruptly closed its doors on Dec. 6, laying off 50 employees and sending hundreds of students into a tailspin. “[Dec. 15] was supposed to be when we graduate,” said Gabriella Espinoza, who had been pursuing a...
I’m sick of outrunning layoffs. Let’s build the future of news.
If I had stayed in Washington, I’m not sure if I would still have a job this Christmas. CNN, like more and more newsrooms we keep hearing about, announced a series of layoffs after Election Day and before the holidays. I feel horrible for my former colleagues and others...
Proposed charter changes on marijuana, abortion and police reforms inch closer to the ballot
Organizers have gathered more than 26,000 signatures so far for a petition that would give San Antonio voters in May the opportunity to decriminalize marijuana possession, end enforcement of abortion laws, establish a city “justice director” position, ban police from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds and expand the city’s cite-and-release policy for low-level, nonviolent crimes.
Here’s why you should look up at the stars with San Antonio’s astronomy clubs
The best thing about astronomy is that it’s free. It costs nothing to look up to see the stars and be amazed. And seeing planets and stars up close with a telescope is even better. The San Antonio Astronomical Association is among several local astronomy activities available to the...
New San Antonio music releases chart pain and positivity
San Antonio artists have responded to the contusions and confusions of the past few years — political and social upheaval, global pandemic, local winter storm — with personalized visions of connection to the past and hope for the future. Composer Nathan Felix released his third symphony Santa-Almada on...
Candidates line up to challenge Councilman Mario Bravo in District 1
Environmental activist Mario Bravo was elected to San Antonio’s City Council with a wave of new progressive candidates in 2021. As those newcomers gear up to run for a second term, however, Bravo is considered the most vulnerable, drawing a handful of opponents with impressive résumés and connections in the community.
Trailblazing Con Safo artist José Esquivel has died at age 87
In February 2020 at Centro de Artes, San Antonio artist José Esquivel stood quietly among 50 of his paintings and drawings in the exhibition Los Maestros: Early Explorers of Chicano Identity, holding a binder labeled “Pintores 1968.”. When asked, he politely paged through its sleeves containing original drawings,...
San Antonio plans to keep migrant center open as numbers ‘continue to increase’
This article has been updated. The City of San Antonio will maintain a migrant resource center in the coming year — and potentially much longer — as South Texas communities gear up for more asylum-seekers passing through the city with the end of a policy that has prevented many from entering the country.
Where I Work: Motherling
The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. If you ask me if I’m...
Market Square and Guadalupe Theater to get $10M in upgrades and repairs in coming year
Two historic sites on San Antonio’s West Side got early Christmas presents this year when a city panel approved funding for major upgrades. Board members for the Westside Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) approved resolutions at a recent meeting that granted $6.6 million for renovations and improvements to Market Square and $3.5 million for repairs to the Guadalupe Theater.
Winter solstice: Celebrating the ancient roots of Christmas
While San Antonio families across the city are enjoying the joys of Christmas morning, my family is basking in the glow of our winter solstice gathering held this past Wednesday. We marked the shortest, darkest day of the year and celebrated pagan traditions that predate the Christian faith and holy day by thousands of years.
CPS Energy committee recommends power mix that relies on natural gas
An advisory committee of residents on Thursday selected which mix of energy sources it will recommend to CPS Energy’s board of trustees to power San Antonio over the next decade. Two-thirds of the committee voted for Portfolio #2, of which 44% will come from natural gas or diesel fuel,...
Council approves $44 million in first, ‘transformational’ round of housing bond funding
San Antonio City Council unanimously approved the city’s first batch of affordable housing bond funding on Thursday. The $44 million, which includes some money from federal housing programs, will fund 14 projects across the city that will build or rehabilitate an estimated 2,532 housing units over the next five years.
Family’s settlement with UIW leaves troubled cop free to carry a gun and wear a badge
After nearly nine years, the University of the Incarnate Word quietly agreed last month to a confidential financial settlement that closed a wrongful death civil lawsuit filed by the Redus family against the Catholic school and campus Policeman Christopher Carter. The events covered in the lawsuit and this article occurred...
Bexar County grants $550K in classical music funding on Nelson Wolff’s last day as judge
On Tuesday, Bexar County granted significant funding to two San Antonio performing arts groups: $325,000 to the fledgling San Antonio Philharmonic, and $225,000 to the Classical Music Institute, a resident company of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. “It’s a historic day,” said San Antonio Philharmonic President Brian Petkovich,...
