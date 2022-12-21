Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
First medical marijuana harvest is underway in North Miss.
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The first crop of medical cannabis is being harvested in Mississippi after the state’s Medical Cannabis Act was passed during the latest general assembly. For growers like Todd Franklin, it’s been a long road to get to this harvest. In the course of around...
WALA-TV FOX10
ALEA warns deer collisions more likely this time of year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and insurance companies say deer collisions are more likely to happen around this time of the year. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA says it’s because of mating season. “The male deer will start to travel to really meet with the...
WALA-TV FOX10
OCSO: Georgia man arrested after road rage incident with gun in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) - A road rage incident in Destin that escalated into a driver pointing a gun at another driver led to a Georgia man’s arrest Wednesday, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Daniel Schmidt, 23, of Georgia, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.
WALA-TV FOX10
Experts say Medicaid expansion is feasible in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey and 25 other Republican governors want President Joe Biden to end the COVID-19 public health emergency. In a letter to the president, the governors cite the increasing cost of Medicaid. They claim the increasing cost is caused by the expanded eligibility allowing more people to take part in Medicaid.
WALA-TV FOX10
Veteran uses ‘intuition’ to win 6 lottery prizes in same drawing for more than $1 million
FALL RIVER, Mass. (Gray News) - A Massachusetts man said he used his “intuition” to win multiple prizes in the same lottery drawing. According to the Massachusetts Lottery, Raymond Roberts Sr. won six $25,000 yearly prizes for life in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after purchasing multiple tickets with the same numbers earlier this month.
Comments / 0