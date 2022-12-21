ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

U.S. hitting Russian naval entities with sanctions

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – The United States on Thursday is imposing sanctions on 10 Russian naval entities over Russian operations against Ukrainian ports, the U.S. State Department said, as Washington increases pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The action comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with...
Biden signs Defense Authorization Act, but voices concerns

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday signed the Defense Authorization Act, but he voiced concerns about several of its provisions, including one that he said could hamper the administration’s prosecution of Guantanamo Bay detainees. “I urge the Congress to eliminate these restrictions as soon as...
Ukrainian Americans see Zelenskiy visit as promising sign, urge more U.S. support

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ukrainian Americans in Washington saw President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s U.S. visit as a promising sign that displayed strong relations between the countries but also urged more American assistance to defend against the Russian invasion. Dozens of pro-Ukrainian activists gathered near the White House on Wednesday afternoon...
U.S. Congress advances bills targeting war criminals, Russian oligarchs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A pair of bills granting the U.S. Justice Department additional tools to go after Russian oligarchs and alleged war criminals appeared poised to become law, after a last-minute push by a bipartisan group of lawmakers this week. One bill, which broadens the Justice Department’s jurisdiction to...
Blinken cites need for all countries including China to share COVID information

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday emphasized the need for all countries, including China, to share information on their experiences with COVID-19, at a time when some experts have started raising questions about Beijing’s official hospitalization and casualty figures. Speaking at a news conference at...
World Bank approves $500 million to expand social security in Egypt – ministry

CAIRO (Reuters) – The World Bank’s executive board has approved $500 million in development financing for Egypt to expand its social safety net and protection programme in the face of global economic pressures filtering through to the country’s economy, the international cooperation minister said on Friday. The...
Rosatom says talks with IAEA on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant safe zone to continue

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Rosatom state nuclear energy company said on Thursday that talks with International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi about a safe zone around Ukraine’s Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would continue. In a statement posted on Telegram, Rosatom said “approaches to the creation...
Taliban order NGOs to stop women staff from working over 'hijab'

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers ordered all national and international NGOs to stop their women employees from working after "serious complaints" about their dress code, the economy ministry said on Saturday. The notification sent to NGOs, a copy of which was obtained by AFP and confirmed by an economy ministry spokesman, cited "serious complaints regarding the non-observance of the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations pertaining to the work of females in national and international organisations". 
Zelenskiy met Polish president on return from Washington

(Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday met his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda for nearly two hours of talks during his trip home from the United States. “We summed up the year, which brought historic challenges due to a full-scale war,” Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app...
Russia begins demolition of bombed Mariupol theatre

(Reuters) – Russian authorities in the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol have begun demolishing most of the city’s drama theatre, where Ukrainian authorities say hundreds died in an air bombardment in March. Video posted on both Ukrainian and Russian websites on Friday showed heavy equipment taking down much...
Ukraine eyeing bigger diplomatic footprint in Africa: Zelenskiy

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Kyiv would boost its footprint in Africa next year by opening 10 new embassies and strengthening trade ties with the continent. Ukraine has been trying to rally African countries to its cause as it fights off Russia’s full-scale...
Hong Kong aims for mid-January reopening of border with mainland China

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said on Saturday that the city aims to fully reopen its borders with mainland China before mid-January, as Beijing accelerates the unwinding of stringent COVID-19 rules that have battered economic growth. The opening would mark the end of a three-year...
Venezuela opposition seeks Guaido ousting, control of Citgo

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan opposition parties are seeking to remove Juan Guaido as head of Citgo, the country’s most important asset abroad, and block his interim government from extending its mandate by another year, spokespeople from the country’s main opposition parties said on Wednesday. Guaido has controlled...
U.S. judge penalizes 3M, bars it from shifting liability in earplug litigation

(Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Thursday barred 3M Co from trying to avoid liability for injuries current and former U.S. military members sustained from its allegedly defective earplugs by shifting blame to a subsidiary. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers, the Pensacola, Florida-based judge tasked with overseeing nearly...
China sanctions two Americans over Tibet rights controversy

SYDNEY (Reuters) – China has sanctioned two Americans in retaliation for U.S. sanctions against two Chinese officials over human rights in Tibet, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday. Anti-sanctions measures against historian Miles Yu and Todd Stein, a staff with the U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China, will take...
Peru ex-ministers recount Castillo’s bombshell final day

LIMA (Reuters) – Members of former President Pedro Castillo’s Cabinet say he was planning his impeachment trial defense and appeared confident he would win – right up until his explosive speech in which he tried to illegally dissolve Congress, sparking his dramatic ouster and arrest. The testimonies...

