U.S. hitting Russian naval entities with sanctions
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – The United States on Thursday is imposing sanctions on 10 Russian naval entities over Russian operations against Ukrainian ports, the U.S. State Department said, as Washington increases pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The action comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with...
Biden signs Defense Authorization Act, but voices concerns
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday signed the Defense Authorization Act, but he voiced concerns about several of its provisions, including one that he said could hamper the administration’s prosecution of Guantanamo Bay detainees. “I urge the Congress to eliminate these restrictions as soon as...
Ukrainian Americans see Zelenskiy visit as promising sign, urge more U.S. support
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ukrainian Americans in Washington saw President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s U.S. visit as a promising sign that displayed strong relations between the countries but also urged more American assistance to defend against the Russian invasion. Dozens of pro-Ukrainian activists gathered near the White House on Wednesday afternoon...
U.S. Congress advances bills targeting war criminals, Russian oligarchs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A pair of bills granting the U.S. Justice Department additional tools to go after Russian oligarchs and alleged war criminals appeared poised to become law, after a last-minute push by a bipartisan group of lawmakers this week. One bill, which broadens the Justice Department’s jurisdiction to...
U.S. House to vote on $1.66 trillion funding bill as shutdown deadline nears
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday is due to vote on a $1.66 trillion bill that provides the U.S. military with robust funding, dispatches emergency aid to Ukraine and keeps all federal agencies operating through Sept. 30, 2023. Passage of the Senate-approved measure in the...
Blinken cites need for all countries including China to share COVID information
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday emphasized the need for all countries, including China, to share information on their experiences with COVID-19, at a time when some experts have started raising questions about Beijing’s official hospitalization and casualty figures. Speaking at a news conference at...
Russian politician files legal challenge over Putin’s reference to Ukraine “war”
LONDON (Reuters) – A St Petersburg politician has asked prosecutors to investigate Russian President Vladimir Putin for using the word “war” to describe the conflict in Ukraine, accusing the Kremlin chief of breaking his own law. Putin has for months described his invasion as a “special military...
World Bank approves $500 million to expand social security in Egypt – ministry
CAIRO (Reuters) – The World Bank’s executive board has approved $500 million in development financing for Egypt to expand its social safety net and protection programme in the face of global economic pressures filtering through to the country’s economy, the international cooperation minister said on Friday. The...
Rosatom says talks with IAEA on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant safe zone to continue
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Rosatom state nuclear energy company said on Thursday that talks with International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi about a safe zone around Ukraine’s Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would continue. In a statement posted on Telegram, Rosatom said “approaches to the creation...
Taliban order NGOs to stop women staff from working over 'hijab'
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers ordered all national and international NGOs to stop their women employees from working after "serious complaints" about their dress code, the economy ministry said on Saturday. The notification sent to NGOs, a copy of which was obtained by AFP and confirmed by an economy ministry spokesman, cited "serious complaints regarding the non-observance of the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations pertaining to the work of females in national and international organisations".
Zelenskiy met Polish president on return from Washington
(Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday met his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda for nearly two hours of talks during his trip home from the United States. “We summed up the year, which brought historic challenges due to a full-scale war,” Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app...
Russia begins demolition of bombed Mariupol theatre
(Reuters) – Russian authorities in the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol have begun demolishing most of the city’s drama theatre, where Ukrainian authorities say hundreds died in an air bombardment in March. Video posted on both Ukrainian and Russian websites on Friday showed heavy equipment taking down much...
Ukraine eyeing bigger diplomatic footprint in Africa: Zelenskiy
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Kyiv would boost its footprint in Africa next year by opening 10 new embassies and strengthening trade ties with the continent. Ukraine has been trying to rally African countries to its cause as it fights off Russia’s full-scale...
Hong Kong aims for mid-January reopening of border with mainland China
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said on Saturday that the city aims to fully reopen its borders with mainland China before mid-January, as Beijing accelerates the unwinding of stringent COVID-19 rules that have battered economic growth. The opening would mark the end of a three-year...
Mexico wants an American extradited to face trial over Shanquella Robinson's death. Here's how it would work.
Shanquella Robinson traveled to Mexico with six friends and never returned. Insider explains how US citizens can be extradited to face trial.
Venezuela opposition seeks Guaido ousting, control of Citgo
CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan opposition parties are seeking to remove Juan Guaido as head of Citgo, the country’s most important asset abroad, and block his interim government from extending its mandate by another year, spokespeople from the country’s main opposition parties said on Wednesday. Guaido has controlled...
U.S. judge penalizes 3M, bars it from shifting liability in earplug litigation
(Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Thursday barred 3M Co from trying to avoid liability for injuries current and former U.S. military members sustained from its allegedly defective earplugs by shifting blame to a subsidiary. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers, the Pensacola, Florida-based judge tasked with overseeing nearly...
China sanctions two Americans over Tibet rights controversy
SYDNEY (Reuters) – China has sanctioned two Americans in retaliation for U.S. sanctions against two Chinese officials over human rights in Tibet, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday. Anti-sanctions measures against historian Miles Yu and Todd Stein, a staff with the U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China, will take...
Russian-installed official in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region says shelling of nuclear plant has almost stopped
(Reuters) – The top Russian-installed official in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region said on Friday that shelling of the Russian-controlled nuclear power plant there had “almost stopped”. Speaking on Russian state television, Russian-installed regional governor Yevgeny Balitsky said that Russian troops would not leave the nuclear power station,...
Peru ex-ministers recount Castillo’s bombshell final day
LIMA (Reuters) – Members of former President Pedro Castillo’s Cabinet say he was planning his impeachment trial defense and appeared confident he would win – right up until his explosive speech in which he tried to illegally dissolve Congress, sparking his dramatic ouster and arrest. The testimonies...
