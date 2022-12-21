Read full article on original website
White House: Russia's Wagner received arms from North Korea
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Thursday that the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby...
Ukraine president back in Kyiv, Russia keeps up attacks
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sounded another defiant note on his return to his nation’s capital Friday following his wartime visit to the United States, saying his forces are “working toward victory” even as Russia warned that there would be no end to the war until it achieved its military aims.
Zelenskyy to Congress: Ukraine aid is 'investment' in ‘global security and democracy’
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an impassioned address to Congress on Wednesday during his first out-of-country visit since Russia launched its war in February of this year. The 44-year-old, clad in his customary military-green outfit, was welcomed with a raucous round of applause from lawmakers in the chamber. First...
While most lawmakers applauded Zelenskyy speech, some Republicans objected
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress on Wednesday night received multiple standing ovations and praise from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress on Wednesday night received multiple standing ovations and praise from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, but not everyone.
Zelenskyy's surprise visit to DC was months in the making
WASHINGTON (AP) — The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president's arrival. During an October summit in Zagreb, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed with her counterpart in...
3 dead in Kurdish center shooting in Paris; suspect arrested
A shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural center in a bustling Paris neighborhood Friday left three people dead and three others wounded, authorities said. A 69-year-old suspect was wounded and arrested. The Paris prosecutor said the suspect had recently been released from prison after attacking migrants living in tents, and that...
Brazil's Lula taps 16 ministers ahead of inauguration
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, appointed 16 ministers on Thursday, tapping two members of his party who oversaw states in Brazil's northeast to run the country's education and welfare systems. Lula is set to take office in a little over a...
‘I don’t know what to do’: Skyrocketing inflation and rent prices leave many in Turkey struggling
For decades, Canan lived a fairly comfortable life as a school teacher in Istanbul. She even managed to help send her 23-year-old daughter off to study abroad, and retired earlier this year to live off a monthly pension of around 7,600 Turkish lira (£335), more than enough to pay her rent and living expenses – and leave a little for some extra.The shock came in November, when her landlord demanded she vacates her 2,000-lira (£88) a month flat. She has been looking around for other housing in her Bakirkoy neighbourhood, but rents there have skyrocketed to between 5,500-lira (£242) for...
