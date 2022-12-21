Fort Myers convicted felon found guilty of possessing guns, designer drugs

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers convicted felon has been found guilty after being found with a firearm and narcotics following a 2020 drug bust.

Following a two-day trial, a judge found Randolph Bronson, 56, guilty of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man arrested after police find drug, guns in Fort Myers home

On January 30th, 2020, The Fort Myers Police Department executed a search warrant at a Fort Myers apartment occupied by Bronson. Inside they found cash and two firearms.

Bronson was located inside one of the bedrooms. On his possession was a bottle and zip lock bag containing crack cocaine and eutylone, a designer drug.

Bronson was placed back in custody, where he will remain until he is sentenced on February 27th, 2023.