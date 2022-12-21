ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers convicted felon found guilty of possessing guns, designer drugs

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDAdm_0jqKRWvR00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers convicted felon has been found guilty after being found with a firearm and narcotics following a 2020 drug bust.

Following a two-day trial, a judge found Randolph Bronson, 56, guilty of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man arrested after police find drug, guns in Fort Myers home

On January 30th, 2020, The Fort Myers Police Department executed a search warrant at a Fort Myers apartment occupied by Bronson. Inside they found cash and two firearms.

Bronson was located inside one of the bedrooms. On his possession was a bottle and zip lock bag containing crack cocaine and eutylone, a designer drug.

Bronson was placed back in custody, where he will remain until he is sentenced on February 27th, 2023.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers drug bust seizes nearly 20 pounds of narcotics

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department revealed they have removed close to 20 pounds of narcotics from the streets, including over 13 pounds of Fentanyl. The FMPD executed a probation walk-through of 3504 Lantana Street due to it being the location of probationer Jesus Gonzalez. After entering the residence, Correctional Probation Specialists discovered three large zip-loc bags of marijuana and two bags of cocaine.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing inside Arcadia home

ARCADIA, Fla. — Arcadia police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide from Wednesday afternoon. David Felton is facing charges of murder and attempted murder. 46-year-old Dewayne Brady was found stabbed to death inside a house at the corner of S Alabama Ave and W Bond. Police report it took hours before anyone found Brady’s body, and they’re unsure of any motive yet.
ARCADIA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

17-year-old boy arrested for string of thefts; father arrested for methamphetamine possession

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to at least 11 thefts in DeSoto County. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), Macario Guzman IV is suspected of committing eight vehicle thefts and three home burglaries. Deputies said Guzman IV was also involved in an armed burglary. According to DCSO, he has an extensive criminal past which includes multiple felonies for burglaries and thefts.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man arrested in connection to Fort Myers homicide

UPDATE: FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was arrested in connection to a homicide that happened on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard. Raymond Anderson III, 41, was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon by convicted Florida felon, according to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD). FMPD said Anderson III...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Arcadia man arrested as suspect in homicide investigation

An Arcadia man was arrested Thursday and faces murder charges following a homicide investigation. According to the Arcadia Police Department, its road patrol unit investigated a homicide on Alabama Avenue on Wednesday. On Thursday, probable cause was developed for David Felton, 49, who was then taken into custody. Felton faces...
ARCADIA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Shots fired at a car with a child inside in Fort Myers

A car with a child inside gets shot up near the intersection of Polk Street and Seminole Avenue in Fort Myers on Thursday afternoon. The victim’s car was towed away from the Cypress Court apartments. The man driving it got shot but was able to drive it to the...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Veronica Shoemaker Blvd shooting in Fort Myers

One person was killed and another hospitalized Thursday morning after a shooting on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard in Fort Myers. The Fort Myers Police Department began investigating the scene on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard near Manor Parkway around 5 a.m. The condition of the surviving victim is unknown for now. One neighbor...
FORT MYERS, FL
classiccountry1045.com

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Recovers Stolen Property And Makes Arrests

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division will STOP the Grinch from stealing Christmas… right in his tracks!. Our Criminal Investigation Division conducted a search warrant of a residence at 2689 SW Highway 17, and arrested Macario Guzman IV today as the primary suspect in at least 11 thefts, including an armed burglary! Over the last several weeks, from the start of November until now, numerous personal items were stolen. Today our CID recovered several cellphones, IDs, credit and debit cards, purses, backpacks, Airpods, Pokémon collectibles, and more. We know at least 11 burglaries have been resolved through this investigation including 8 vehicle thefts (1 stolen firearm), and 3 home burglaries.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly hit-and-run on Old US-41 Rd kills Georgia man on Friday

A hit-and-run killed a 47-year-old man from Georgia Friday evening in Lee County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling south on Old US-41 Road, just south of Compound Road in Bonita Springs. The victim was walking in the southbound lane of Old US-41 when the front of...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Driver arrested in deadly Golden Gate hit-and-run

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — A Naples woman has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Golden Gate on December 9. 30-year-old Giselle Guzman was driving north on 41st Street SW. The bicyclist, identified as a 45-year-old man from Naples, was traveling north on 41st Street SW ahead of Guzman.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman arrested as suspect in deadly Golden Gate hit-and-run crash

A woman was arrested Thursday as the suspected driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Golden Gate on Dec. 9. The Florida Highway Patrol says its traffic homicide unit arrested a 30-year-old Naples woman and booked her into the Collier County Jail. She faces a charge of leaving the scene with death. The crash remains under investigation.
GOLDEN GATE, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

North Fort Myers couple arrested after toddler found covered in feces, cockroaches during traffic stop

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A couple from North Fort Myers was arrested for a litany of charges during a traffic stop in Monroe County. Zachary Engren, 22, and Jillian Meyers, 20, were charged with child abuse, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).
MONROE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
37K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy