Illinois State

959theriver.com

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY

Snow and blowing snow producing intermittent white out conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with most of the snow occurring this afternoon and evening. Rapidly deteriorating conditions with a period of snowfall rates over 1 inch per hour expected mid to late afternoon. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph expected. Wind chill values of 25 to 35 below zero expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel extremely difficult. Power outages will also be possible as a result of strong wind gusts to 50 mph. Roads will likely quickly become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall Thursday this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 to 35 below zero tonight through Friday night can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Dangerous winter weather moves into Central Illinois today

(WAND WEATHER)- A dangerous winter situation takes over across Central Illinois today. A wintry mix will develop this morning with temperatures in the 30s. As an Arctic cold front blasts through later this morning our temperatures crash into the single digits by late afternoon. Moderate snow is expected from late...
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Winter Storm Warnings Issued Ahead of Arctic Blast

CHICAGO – A winter storm with potentially life-threatening winds and reduced visibility is set to march across the state Thursday, and experts are cautioning that Friday may be best spent at home. Snow and wind gusts exceeding 50 mph are predicted to begin tomorrow, driving the wind chills down into the -30’s at times.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGNtv.com

Winter Storm Warning issued from Thursday through Saturday morning

CHICAGO — A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued for the entire area beginning on Thursday. Starting at 9 a.m. through Saturday at 6 a.m., the warning begins for McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Kane and LaSalle counties. At noon, Cook, Will and DuPage counties will be included. The warning...
CHICAGO, IL
nowdecatur.com

Winter Storm warning for Thursday and Friday

December 21, 2022 – A powerful holiday-week winter storm will unfold across the country Thursday, unleashing snow and strong winds on Illinois. The timing of the storm could not be worse, as millions rush to finish their shopping and embark on their holiday travels. The storm system packs a...
MACON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Winter storm, bitter cold takes aim at Illinois

As a winter storm rolls toward much of Illinois, the heads of local highway departments are getting ready for the onset of precipitation. How and when the precipitation begins depends greatly on where you live, but most of us will experience some challenges with the combination of powdery snow, high wind, and frigid temperatures.
ILLINOIS STATE
wglc.net

Illinois American Water reminds homeowners of frozen pipe prevention tips ahead of winter storm

STREATOR – Frigid weather, with life-threatening conditions, is upon North Central Illinois and homeowners are reminded to give proper care to pipes to prevent freezing this weekend. According to Illinois American Water, its important to eliminate sources of cold air near water lines and to know the location of your main shut-off valves. If temperatures are consistently near freezing, it is safe to allow a small trickle of water to run overnight to keep pipes safe. In the event that a pipe freezes, shut off water immediately and do not attempt to thaw frozen pipes unless the water is shut off. Freezing can cause unseen cracks in pipes.
ILLINOIS STATE
wbiw.com

Power outages are possible during expected winter storm

INDIANA — Officials are urging people to prepare themselves for potential power outages during the winter storm that is expected to hit central Indiana Thursday afternoon. Emergency officials say residents should be prepared for power lines to be iced over. Those wires are still live even if they fall to the ground. Stay away from downed power lines.
INDIANA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Prepping for winter’s wrath as snow, wind loom

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois is preparing for snow as winter storm watches are in effect for the area. While the snowfall itself won’t be anything historic; 2-5 inches in Peoria and 3-6 inches in Bloomington-Normal, high winds will blow fallen snow making it impossible at times to travel.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
northwestmoinfo.com

Extreme Cold And Snowfall Expected For Missouri This Week

(MISSOURINET) – An arctic front is expected to move through Missouri bringing with it strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and snowfall Thursday into Friday. Fred Glass with the National Weather Service in St. Louis says most of the state could see some white stuff…. Temperatures will plummet following the...
MISSOURI STATE
Effingham Radio

Winter Storm Watch In Effect Through Late Friday Night

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the following counties through late Friday night:. WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible. Snow accumulations over 3 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. WHERE…Portions of central and west central Illinois. WHEN…From Thursday morning through late Friday night. IMPACTS…Travel...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Snow routes activated in Central Illinois ahead of winter storm

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois towns have already begun to activate snow routes ahead of the winter storm set to hit the area in the coming days. Most cities will activate their snow routes when snow accumulations reach a point where it is hazardous to drive, to ensure plow equipment can safely clear the […]
CHARLESTON, IL

