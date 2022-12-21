Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Update: Snowfall Ends, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow & Dangerous Wind Chills Continue
Metamora – 3.0″. While the snow has ended the impacts from this winter storm are still ongoing. Winds are expected to gust between 30 and 40 mph from the west-northwest Thursday night and increase to 40-50 mph from the west Friday. This is likely to result in areas of blowing snow and whiteout conditions.
More bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills expected for Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- The Arctic blast of cold will stick around Central Illinois through Christmas Day. Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills blasted into Central Illinois Wednesday. This morning, we woke up to the coldest air in almost four years! (Back in late January 2019, Decatur dropped to -16°!) About...
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY
Snow and blowing snow producing intermittent white out conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with most of the snow occurring this afternoon and evening. Rapidly deteriorating conditions with a period of snowfall rates over 1 inch per hour expected mid to late afternoon. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph expected. Wind chill values of 25 to 35 below zero expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel extremely difficult. Power outages will also be possible as a result of strong wind gusts to 50 mph. Roads will likely quickly become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall Thursday this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 to 35 below zero tonight through Friday night can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
Christmas Clipper: Another Storm to Bring More Snow to Central Illinois Christmas Night
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — While strong winds and frigid temperatures continue to batter Central Illinois, we’re already keeping an eye on the next storm system which will bring another round of accumulating snow to Central Illinois Christmas night. Key Takeaways. Snow develops Sunday evening and wraps up during...
Dangerous winter weather moves into Central Illinois today
(WAND WEATHER)- A dangerous winter situation takes over across Central Illinois today. A wintry mix will develop this morning with temperatures in the 30s. As an Arctic cold front blasts through later this morning our temperatures crash into the single digits by late afternoon. Moderate snow is expected from late...
Winter Storm Warnings Issued Ahead of Arctic Blast
CHICAGO – A winter storm with potentially life-threatening winds and reduced visibility is set to march across the state Thursday, and experts are cautioning that Friday may be best spent at home. Snow and wind gusts exceeding 50 mph are predicted to begin tomorrow, driving the wind chills down into the -30’s at times.
Winter Storm Warning issued from Thursday through Saturday morning
CHICAGO — A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued for the entire area beginning on Thursday. Starting at 9 a.m. through Saturday at 6 a.m., the warning begins for McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Kane and LaSalle counties. At noon, Cook, Will and DuPage counties will be included. The warning...
In Central Illinois, the worst is still expected from revised forecast
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has adjusted the forecast snow total down to 2 or 3 inches. But the outcome, says warning coordination meteorologist Ed Shimon, won’t be different in any significant way from the earlier forecast.
Winter Storm warning for Thursday and Friday
December 21, 2022 – A powerful holiday-week winter storm will unfold across the country Thursday, unleashing snow and strong winds on Illinois. The timing of the storm could not be worse, as millions rush to finish their shopping and embark on their holiday travels. The storm system packs a...
Winter storm, bitter cold takes aim at Illinois
As a winter storm rolls toward much of Illinois, the heads of local highway departments are getting ready for the onset of precipitation. How and when the precipitation begins depends greatly on where you live, but most of us will experience some challenges with the combination of powdery snow, high wind, and frigid temperatures.
Illinois American Water reminds homeowners of frozen pipe prevention tips ahead of winter storm
STREATOR – Frigid weather, with life-threatening conditions, is upon North Central Illinois and homeowners are reminded to give proper care to pipes to prevent freezing this weekend. According to Illinois American Water, its important to eliminate sources of cold air near water lines and to know the location of your main shut-off valves. If temperatures are consistently near freezing, it is safe to allow a small trickle of water to run overnight to keep pipes safe. In the event that a pipe freezes, shut off water immediately and do not attempt to thaw frozen pipes unless the water is shut off. Freezing can cause unseen cracks in pipes.
Weather blog: Latest updates about the winter storm coming for the holidays
The latest updates from the WGLT newsroom about the winter storm that's expected to hit central Illinois starting on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, just ahead of Christmas weekend. Do you have a cancellation you'd like to report? Contact us at news@wglt.org.
Power outages are possible during expected winter storm
INDIANA — Officials are urging people to prepare themselves for potential power outages during the winter storm that is expected to hit central Indiana Thursday afternoon. Emergency officials say residents should be prepared for power lines to be iced over. Those wires are still live even if they fall to the ground. Stay away from downed power lines.
Over 12 Inches of Snow Possible in Parts of Illinois By Christmas
Someone out there is in trouble. They wished way too hard for a white Christmas, and now it looks like blizzard conditions are possible for a big part of the midwest leading into the holiday weekend. According to the current forecast from the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Watch...
Prepping for winter’s wrath as snow, wind loom
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois is preparing for snow as winter storm watches are in effect for the area. While the snowfall itself won’t be anything historic; 2-5 inches in Peoria and 3-6 inches in Bloomington-Normal, high winds will blow fallen snow making it impossible at times to travel.
Extreme Cold And Snowfall Expected For Missouri This Week
(MISSOURINET) – An arctic front is expected to move through Missouri bringing with it strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and snowfall Thursday into Friday. Fred Glass with the National Weather Service in St. Louis says most of the state could see some white stuff…. Temperatures will plummet following the...
Winter Storm Watch In Effect Through Late Friday Night
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the following counties through late Friday night:. WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible. Snow accumulations over 3 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. WHERE…Portions of central and west central Illinois. WHEN…From Thursday morning through late Friday night. IMPACTS…Travel...
Should I warm up my car every few hours in cold weather?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday’s strong frontal passage brought us from bitterly cold to “why do I live here” type cold as the anticipated Arctic blast was able to settle in. There will be little relief Friday night as winds remain in the 30-40 mph range. Wind chill values as of this writing are sitting in […]
Winter Storm Updates: Crashes Reported as Conditions Worsen Heading Into Evening Commute
A winter storm has set its sights on the Chicago area, leading to thousands of flight cancellations, school closures and the early end to a number of festivities ahead of the Christmas holiday. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as -35 degrees...
Snow routes activated in Central Illinois ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois towns have already begun to activate snow routes ahead of the winter storm set to hit the area in the coming days. Most cities will activate their snow routes when snow accumulations reach a point where it is hazardous to drive, to ensure plow equipment can safely clear the […]
