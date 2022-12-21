Read full article on original website
U.S. hitting Russian naval entities with sanctions
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – The United States on Thursday is imposing sanctions on 10 Russian naval entities over Russian operations against Ukrainian ports, the U.S. State Department said, as Washington increases pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The action comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with...
Russian politician files legal challenge over Putin’s reference to Ukraine “war”
LONDON (Reuters) – A St Petersburg politician has asked prosecutors to investigate Russian President Vladimir Putin for using the word “war” to describe the conflict in Ukraine, accusing the Kremlin chief of breaking his own law. Putin has for months described his invasion as a “special military...
Rosatom says talks with IAEA on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant safe zone to continue
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Rosatom state nuclear energy company said on Thursday that talks with International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi about a safe zone around Ukraine’s Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would continue. In a statement posted on Telegram, Rosatom said “approaches to the creation...
Ukrainian Americans see Zelenskiy visit as promising sign, urge more U.S. support
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ukrainian Americans in Washington saw President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s U.S. visit as a promising sign that displayed strong relations between the countries but also urged more American assistance to defend against the Russian invasion. Dozens of pro-Ukrainian activists gathered near the White House on Wednesday afternoon...
Kremlin says Russia has made significant progress towards ‘demilitarising’ Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia had made significant progress towards “demilitarising” Ukraine, one of the goals President Vladimir Putin declared when he launched his war against Kyiv 10 months ago. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov offered the assessment of Russia’s military progress when...
Russia begins demolition of bombed Mariupol theatre
(Reuters) – Russian authorities in the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol have begun demolishing most of the city’s drama theatre, where Ukrainian authorities say hundreds died in an air bombardment in March. Video posted on both Ukrainian and Russian websites on Friday showed heavy equipment taking down much...
Spain’s penal code reforms soften penalties linked to Catalan separatist leaders
MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s upper house of parliament on Thursday passed reforms to the penal code affecting crimes for which several Catalan leaders were convicted after their 2017 bid for the region’s independence resulted in a constitutional crisis. The overhaul removed the archaic sedition law, for which...
Russian-installed official in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region says shelling of nuclear plant has almost stopped
(Reuters) – The top Russian-installed official in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region said on Friday that shelling of the Russian-controlled nuclear power plant there had “almost stopped”. Speaking on Russian state television, Russian-installed regional governor Yevgeny Balitsky said that Russian troops would not leave the nuclear power station,...
Head of major Russian shipyard dies suddenly, no cause given
(Reuters) – A major Russian shipyard that specialises in building non-nuclear submarines said its general director had died suddenly on Saturday after 11 years in the job, but gave no details. Admiralty Shipyards, based in the western port of St Petersburg, announced the death of Alexander Buzakov in a...
Venezuela opposition seeks Guaido ousting, control of Citgo
CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan opposition parties are seeking to remove Juan Guaido as head of Citgo, the country’s most important asset abroad, and block his interim government from extending its mandate by another year, spokespeople from the country’s main opposition parties said on Wednesday. Guaido has controlled...
Taliban order NGOs to stop women staff from working over 'hijab'
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers ordered all national and international NGOs to stop their women employees from working after "serious complaints" about their dress code, the economy ministry said on Saturday. The notification sent to NGOs, a copy of which was obtained by AFP and confirmed by an economy ministry spokesman, cited "serious complaints regarding the non-observance of the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations pertaining to the work of females in national and international organisations".
Belarus’s Lukashenko dismisses ‘conspiracy theories’ about manoeuvres
(Reuters) – Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that recent military manoeuvres were not aimed at Ukraine and dismissed “conspiracy theories” about deployments of Belarusian armed forces at the border. Speaking at a conference of military leaders marking the end of snap military inspections held this...
Zelenskiy met Polish president on return from Washington
(Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday met his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda for nearly two hours of talks during his trip home from the United States. “We summed up the year, which brought historic challenges due to a full-scale war,” Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app...
Jesus will get you, U.S. medic tells Putin from Ukraine front line
DONETSK FRONT LINE, Dec 23 (Reuters) – “Take the chest guy,” barked volunteer U.S. nurse Jennifer Mullee as shells exploded close to the Donetsk front line, triaging wounded Ukrainian soldiers before taking time to relay a personal warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mullee worked as an...
Biden signs Defense Authorization Act, but voices concerns
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday signed the Defense Authorization Act, but he voiced concerns about several of its provisions, including one that he said could hamper the administration’s prosecution of Guantanamo Bay detainees. “I urge the Congress to eliminate these restrictions as soon as...
China sanctions two Americans over Tibet rights controversy
SYDNEY (Reuters) – China has sanctioned two Americans in retaliation for U.S. sanctions against two Chinese officials over human rights in Tibet, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday. Anti-sanctions measures against historian Miles Yu and Todd Stein, a staff with the U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China, will take...
World Bank approves $500 million to expand social security in Egypt – ministry
CAIRO (Reuters) – The World Bank’s executive board has approved $500 million in development financing for Egypt to expand its social safety net and protection programme in the face of global economic pressures filtering through to the country’s economy, the international cooperation minister said on Friday. The...
Blinken calls on Afghan Taliban to reverse ban on women at universities
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said that the Taliban are trying to sentence Afghanistan’s women “to a dark future without opportunity” by banning them from attending universities. Speaking in an end of the year news conference, Blinken said the Taliban-run...
U.S. must stop suppressing China’s development – senior Chinese diplomat
BEIJING (Reuters) – The United States must stop suppressing China’s development and should not continue the “old routine of unilateral bullying”, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a press statement. “The U.S. should not challenge China’s red line...
Blinken cites need for all countries including China to share COVID information
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday emphasized the need for all countries, including China, to share information on their experiences with COVID-19, at a time when some experts have started raising questions about Beijing’s official hospitalization and casualty figures. Speaking at a news conference at...
