ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Man charged with murder in Portage triple shooting to stand trial

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with 17 felony counts including murder is expected to stand trial in the Aug. 26 Portage triple shooting. Kalamazoo County Judge Richard Santoni ruled Wednesday morning that there was enough evidence for Myquan Rogers to be bound over to circuit court, according to the prosecutor's office.
PORTAGE, MI
WNDU

Man, dog hurt in Friday morning shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a man and a dog were hurt in a shooting on Friday morning. Officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 2200 block Huey Street on reports of a shooting. According to police, a suspect burst into the home and opened fire.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo teen arraigned in shooting near Interfaith Homes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly shooting another Kalamazoo teenager. Criminal charges were authorized against Kahree Louis Compton for shooting 17-year-old Jashaw Omar Jones, also known as Jashawn, according to the Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. The shooting happened Friday on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Elkhart County. On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warsaw. They tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118, but the vehicle took off and pulled into a dead-end subdivision.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
MLive

Police identify woman killed in Van Buren County house fire

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police have identified a woman who died in a Tuesday, Dec. 20 house fire in Bangor as 32-year-old Evelyn Hitchcock. Police and firefighters responded to the fire, in the 1000 block of Third Street, about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bangor police officers reached the scene before...
BANGOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy