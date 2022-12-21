Read full article on original website
Police: Man arrested for holding 3 minors hostage, breaking into Kzoo apartment
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested a man Friday after he allegedly held three minors hostage and forced his way into another apartment.
Man arrested after holding three people hostage; breaking into apartment
A man was arrested by Kalamazoo officers after he broke into a woman's apartment and held three people hostage at gunpoint.
Kalamazoo man arrested after holding three juveniles hostage
A man was arrested after holding three juveniles hostage at gunpoint in Kalamazoo on Friday. Officers responded to the situation at around 10:30 a.m.
Two teens charged in the fatal shooting of 2-year-old Kai Turner will stand trial
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two teenagers accused of the shooting and killing of 2-year-old Kai Turner are expected to stand trial. Recalling the scene: Battle Creek police officer recalls finding 2-year-old bleeding from gunshot wound. A Kalamazoo County judge decided that there is enough evidence to bound the case...
Battle Creek woman convicted for cyberbullying 19-year-old, making death threats
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Calhoun County jury convicted woman Thursday for making death threats and cyberbullying. Shannon Dingee, 46, was convicted of unlawful posting of a message, which is a two-year felony, according to the Calhoun County courts. Trial: Two teens charged in the fatal shooting of 2-year-old...
Michigan State Police investigating theft in Lee Township
The Michigan State Police is investigating a breaking and entering that occurred in Calhoun County. The theft occurred sometime between December 22 and December 23.
Man charged with murder in Portage triple shooting to stand trial
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with 17 felony counts including murder is expected to stand trial in the Aug. 26 Portage triple shooting. Kalamazoo County Judge Richard Santoni ruled Wednesday morning that there was enough evidence for Myquan Rogers to be bound over to circuit court, according to the prosecutor's office.
PD: Teen shot in the foot in SE Grand Rapids
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday night.
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 GR murder
A man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 shooting death of a man in Grand Rapids.
GRPD: 16-year-old hurt in late-night shooting
The Grand Rapids Police Department says the shooting happened on Kalamazoo Avenue SE around 11:30 Wednesday night.
Two people arrested after allegedly leading chase from Elkhart into Michigan
ELKHART, Ind. - Two people were arrested in Michigan after allegedly leading police on a chase from Elkhart in a stolen vehicle, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 12:24 p.m. Thursday afternoon, dispatch received a call about a vehicle being stolen in the 100 block of S. Main St.
2 accused of killing toddler sent to trial
Two people accused of shooting and killing a toddler in September are heading to trial, court documents show.
Man, dog hurt in Friday morning shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a man and a dog were hurt in a shooting on Friday morning. Officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 2200 block Huey Street on reports of a shooting. According to police, a suspect burst into the home and opened fire.
Man, dog injured in morning shooting on Huey Street in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- One male is injured and a dog is hurt from a shooting on the 2200 block of North Huey Street. The South Bend Police Department was called out around 7 a.m. A male was found with gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital in stable...
Kalamazoo teen arraigned in shooting near Interfaith Homes
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly shooting another Kalamazoo teenager. Criminal charges were authorized against Kahree Louis Compton for shooting 17-year-old Jashaw Omar Jones, also known as Jashawn, according to the Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. The shooting happened Friday on...
2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Elkhart County. On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warsaw. They tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118, but the vehicle took off and pulled into a dead-end subdivision.
Grand Rapids man sentenced to prison in $1.5M pandemic-relief scheme
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man was sentenced to federal prison this week in a plot to obtain nearly $1.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds. Jemar Mason, 47, of Grand Rapids, was sentenced to seven years, three months in prison by U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering. He had pleaded...
Man dies, woman injured in snowmobile crash
Michigan State Police tell us they got the call just before 11:30 Thursday night. The driver lost control when the sled hit a rock.
Police identify woman killed in Van Buren County house fire
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police have identified a woman who died in a Tuesday, Dec. 20 house fire in Bangor as 32-year-old Evelyn Hitchcock. Police and firefighters responded to the fire, in the 1000 block of Third Street, about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bangor police officers reached the scene before...
Teen dies following Kzoo shooting; 1 in custody
A 17-year-old who was shot on Friday in Kalamazoo has died and one person has been taken into custody, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.
