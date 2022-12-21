Post and Courier. December 18, 2022. Editorial: Infrastructure law shows compromise is still possible, and SC benefits from it. A year after President Joe Biden signed the long-elusive bipartisan infrastructure bill, we have more clarity about how it will affect South Carolina, and its impact promises to be significant indeed: About $2.3 billion in investment on more than 90 projects, from roads to clean water to airports to sea ports, already has been announced, and there is more to come.

