San Antonio, TX

MySanAntonio

Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County

San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
KSAT 12

Behind the Kitchen Door: Local tamale businesses land on Santa’s nice list

SAN ANTONIO – If tamales are part of your holiday celebrations, but you don’t have time to make them homemade, you may find yourself hitting up local businesses to fill your family’s bellies. KSAT looked at recent health inspections for local food businesses that sell tamales to find out what’s happening behind their kitchen doors.
fox38corpuschristi.com

5 steps to prepare now for San Antonio's Christmas freeze

SAN ANTONIO — With freezing temperatures on the way, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. NOTE: If stores are sold out of outdoor faucet covers/containers, yes, the large Whataburger...
People

Texas Mom Visiting Family for Holidays Is Killed in Drive-By Shooting on San Antonio Highway

Rayne Rice Silva owned a woodworking business with her husband A Texas woman visiting family for the holidays was fatally shot while riding in a car on the highway in San Antonio, and police don't know who killed her or why. Rayne Rice Silva, 27, was in a car being driven by her husband on Interstate 10 on Saturday when she was shot in a drive-by shooting by an unknown assailant, police said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and...
saobserver.com

H-E-B ‘FEAST OF SHARING’ DECEMBER 22ND

H-E-B Feast of Sharing, December 22nd at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. The holiday season is here, and H-E-B is excited to welcome back our neighbors as we prepare to gather in person and celebrate at our annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing dinners. With this year’s H-E-B Feast of...
