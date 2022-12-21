Read full article on original website
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
Here are some San Antonio restaurants open on Christmas DayAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
San Antonio restaurant openings that made for a delicious year
It was a big year for foodies.
Chain FiiZ Drinks taking over long-vacant Sonic Drive-In on San Antonio's Broadway corridor
Founded in 2014, FiiZ currently operates three locations near Houston, and it has another in the works in Converse.
20 restaurants that will be open on Christmas around San Antonio
Don't eat fast food on the happiest day of the year.
USAA to leave its downtown campus soon, but other projects point to busy future for the heart of San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio-based company is leaving its downtown office space. USAA tells KENS 5 it will leave its building on Convent Street and head back to its northwest-side headquarters. This change in downtown is not the only one taking place. Downtown San Antonio has an identity.
The Escape Game opens first San Antonio location at The Rim
The Nashville-based company first San Antonio-area diversion includes five themed escape scenarios.
MySanAntonio
Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County
San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
No, Mary Ann's Pig Stand in San Antonio is not closing in January
Mary Ann Hill says the rumors about Pig Stand are not true.
CPS Energy asking customers to conserve energy through blistering cold front
SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy says it is expecting high energy demand this weekend due to the wintry weather. The utility is encouraging customers to conserve energy while keeping warm. Ahead of this arctic blast—CPS Energy says it has spent time on weatherization upgrades, anticipating that customers will be...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Local tamale businesses land on Santa’s nice list
SAN ANTONIO – If tamales are part of your holiday celebrations, but you don’t have time to make them homemade, you may find yourself hitting up local businesses to fill your family’s bellies. KSAT looked at recent health inspections for local food businesses that sell tamales to find out what’s happening behind their kitchen doors.
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an Hour
San Antonio, Tx. - In addition to being the seventh-largest city in the United States, San Antonio also has a strong economy supported by several industries like aerospace, bioscience, cybersecurity, green technologies, healthcare, IT, and the military.
KSAT 12
Happy Holidays!🎄Here’s a look at our chilly weekend forecast in San Antonio
After Thursday’s Arctic cold front blew through South Central Texas, a big taste of winter has settled in for the holiday weekend. Thursday morning brought the second-coldest low temperature ever recorded on a Dec. 23 to San Antonio, with a widespread hard freeze found across the region. So looking...
Family of five escapes burning house that started from space heater, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department said a space heater is to blame for a house fire on the city's west side. The call came in around 11 p.m. on Friday for a house fire in the 100 block of Meadow Trail Drive. The battalion chief said...
KSAT 12
10 places to order tamales for the holidays on the South Side of San Antonio
Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. San Antonio surely likes to include tamales in their holiday festivities but the...
fox38corpuschristi.com
5 steps to prepare now for San Antonio's Christmas freeze
SAN ANTONIO — With freezing temperatures on the way, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. NOTE: If stores are sold out of outdoor faucet covers/containers, yes, the large Whataburger...
KSAT 12
New Braunfels business has been making stained glass windows sparkle for decades
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – With the precision of a surgeon, Sophia Lind gets lost in her work, which involves placing pieces of colored glass into what amounts to a giant artistic jigsaw puzzle. She was one of two staff members inside the workshop at Whitworth Stained Glass one recent...
CPS Energy tackles San Antonio outages; Bandera pushes rolling outages
San Antonio crews worked overnight repairing downed power lines.
Texas Mom Visiting Family for Holidays Is Killed in Drive-By Shooting on San Antonio Highway
Rayne Rice Silva owned a woodworking business with her husband A Texas woman visiting family for the holidays was fatally shot while riding in a car on the highway in San Antonio, and police don't know who killed her or why. Rayne Rice Silva, 27, was in a car being driven by her husband on Interstate 10 on Saturday when she was shot in a drive-by shooting by an unknown assailant, police said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and...
Cedar fever is heading to San Antonio. Here's what you need to know.
Cedar fever peaks after cold fronts, so get ready.
Little Bites: Chef Mary Lou Davis' return, Lone Star merch making San Antonio news this week
Unique last-minute from holiday gifts from Maverick Distilling and a new food-focused podcast are also making news this week.
saobserver.com
H-E-B ‘FEAST OF SHARING’ DECEMBER 22ND
H-E-B Feast of Sharing, December 22nd at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. The holiday season is here, and H-E-B is excited to welcome back our neighbors as we prepare to gather in person and celebrate at our annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing dinners. With this year’s H-E-B Feast of...
