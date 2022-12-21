Read full article on original website
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
MoDOT comments on road conditions near Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Many MoDOT crews have been keeping a close eye on road conditions since early yesterday morning. We spoke with MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer, Darin Hamelink, today — who says crews are currently putting a focus on cleaning up intersections, passing lanes, and turn lanes on places like Range Line Road and 7th Street in Joplin.
koamnewsnow.com
House fire in Royal Heights Neighborhood
JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 8:15 a.m. Friday morning, December 23, 2022, Joplin E-911 were alerted to a fire at 2519 North Florida. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Webb City Fire responded to assist as mutual aid. On first arrival smoke was visible from the...
koamnewsnow.com
Man identified in fatal Monett house fire
MONETT, Mo. – A man found dead in a basement after a house fire at 408 2nd St on November 29, 2022, has been identified. This is a follow-up to KOAM’s original story late last month reporting on the fire. At autopsy, the preliminary findings indicated the cause...
koamnewsnow.com
Crashes close I-44 eastbound 3 different locations
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Three different series of crashes in different counties along I-44 east closed the interstate for crash recovery on Thursday. MoDOT tells us that most crashes are to be moved to the side of the roadway and that recovery will take place in the coming days. If you see a crash beside the road and it is marked with yellow tape? Then it has already been investigated.
fourstateshomepage.com
How Joplin is responding to the road conditions
JOPLIN, Mo. — We got a bird’s-eye view this morning, of what the conditions looked like from the inside of a “Joplin Special Road District” truck. Crews were out early this morning, around 4 a.m. pre-treating roads. Officials say they felt fortunate there wasn’t any rain...
koamnewsnow.com
Man injured rear-ending snow plow on I-49
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday afternoon, December 22, 2022, about 1:50 p.m. the Missouri State Highway Patrol report a passenger car rear-ended a snow plow. Tpr J. S. Baird of Troop D states in his preliminary report Shelby Malcom, 27, of Stella, Mo. was operating a 2017 International 7500, modified with a snow plow. He was traveling north on I-49.
koamnewsnow.com
House fire in Bella Vista claims a life
BELLA VISTA, Ark — Early Thursday morning, December 22, 2022, Bella Vista Fire A-Shift were alerted to structure fire in their city. One person was rescued from the home but a second was located deceased. The residence on Hope Drive was about 60% involved as firefighters arrived to the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Water outages reported in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City officials are reporting some water outages following blistering cold weather. The Webb City Police Department reported the incidents on Facebook, saying they have received multiple calls of complete or partial water outages across town. Public works in Webb City is working to restore...
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going up
Rain Brothers Building, Joplin, Missouri.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Rains Brothers Building was built in 1900-1901. It's also been known as Miner's Hardware Company and the Roosevelt Hotel. This three-story historic commercial building is located in Joplin, Missouri.
UPDATE: City Utilities restores power back to 1000 customers affected by outages
UPDATE 5:35 p.m. – “We had a problem at a substation in that area and had to switch several customers to a different feeder. All should be good now,” said CU Spokesperson Joel Alexander to Ozarksfirst.com Alexander says this was not related to the repairs earlier in the day and that the extreme and prolonged […]
koamnewsnow.com
Negative temperatures freezing pipes in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Winter weather in the four states is freezing residents' pipes. Paul Keys, a local plumber in Pittsburg says, they've already gotten a few calls about the issue. Keys says, when air temperatures are negative 20 with a 25- mile an hour wind, pipes are freezing. He says...
fourstateshomepage.com
MSHP promotes and assigns Jasper and Newton natives
SOUTHWEST MISSOURI— Two local products have either been promoted or assigned by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It was announced today that Carthage-native Jeffrey Day has been promoted to the rank of Corporal. He’s also been designated as an assistant zone supervisor for Zone-13 — which serves both Newton and McDonald Counties. He’s been a member of the Highway Patrol since 2007.
fourstateshomepage.com
Crash closes eastbound traffic on I-44 CLOSED past Exit 38-MO 97
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Eastbound traffic along I-44 MM 43.4 was halted as road crews work to move a stalled vehicle. MoDOT’s I-44 traffic camera located at the scene showed emergency vehicles in an empty eastbound lane near MM 43.4 Thursday afternoon (below). The incident was reported around 2:20 PM.
KYTV
White River Electric Cooperative reported more than 2,000 outages in Stone County, Mo. on Thursday
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - White River Electric Cooperative reports thousands of power outages across several counties it serves. The utility reports most of its outages in Stone County, Missouri. At its peak, White River reported more than 2,000 in the county. Power began to be restored to customers Thursday evening.
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin and MoDOT prep for upcoming weather
JOPLIN, Mo - The city of Joplin and MoDOT prep for upcoming snow. With us anticipating some frozen precipitation, the main thing people start to think about the roads and whether or not they can drive. Joplin and MoDOT are ahead of the curve. "Making sure our equipment is good...
koamnewsnow.com
Power outages across the region as temperatures plummet overnight
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you have a power outage you are asked to call and let your electric company know. Your outage might be isolated. Temperatures will become dangerously low Thursday night into Friday. “Neosho, Missouri, area customers: We are aware that some customers have been experiencing blinking lights....
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: winter weather freezes the Four States, warming shelters open in response to sub
SOUTHEAST KANSAS - Road conditions varied widely across Southeast Kansas in the wake of near blizzard-like conditions. In Pittsburg, some drivers struggled with streets that were snow-packed and slick. On 69 highway drivers seemed have an easier time, but authorities caution that drivers need to slow down and leave plenty of room to stop -- because they can find slick spots anywhere. And the conditions are still continually changing.
koamnewsnow.com
Big 3 of the week: Crashes along I-44 and pictures with the Grinch
MISSOURI -- Three different series of crashes in different counties along I-44 East closed the interstate for crash recovery will take place in the coming days. If you see a crash beside the road and it is marked with a yellow tape? Then it has already has been investigated. You can read more on this story on our website.
kjluradio.com
Road conditions rapidly deteriorating along I-44
The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of moderate to heavy snowfall is apporaching the I-44 corridor. As of 11:00 a.m., drivers in Lebanon are reporting reduced visibility and near white-out condtions are possible. Dangerous wind chills are also setting in. In Jefferson City, it feels like seven...
Comments / 1