ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
treasurecoast.com

Treasure Coast & Okeechobee Region Cold Weather Shelters

Treasure Coast & Okeechobee Region Cold Weather Shelters. Treasure Coast, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Here is a list of cold weathers shelters in the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee Region. Indian River County (IRC) – The National Weather Service Melbourne has issued a cold weather advisory for Indian River County and surrounding areas....
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Holiday travelers brave the cold and head north from South Florida

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — At a turnpike stop in Lake Worth, travelers from across South Florida are gearing up for thecolder weather as they head north for the holidays. "We are Floridians, so we have never been in the snow or anything like that. But we are up for the adventure," Ida Garcia, a Florida native who is headed to Tennessee, said.
LAKE WORTH, FL
First Coast News

Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Update: The Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old last seen in Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Gabriel Ristick was found safe. —— Original: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Gabriel Ristick. Authorities say...
BOCA RATON, FL
mynews13.com

Holiday struggles: Help is available for Floridians in crisis

TAMPA, Fla. — For those struggling this holiday season, you are not alone and if you need it, help is available. Experts say that for many people, the holidays can be a real struggle. Mental health expert Eric Bledsoe says that while someone may look OK on the outside,...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Full List: Cold weather shelters open in South Florida

Video above: Martin County prepares to help vulnerable population as temperatures drop. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be the coldest temperatures South Florida has seen so far this season. WPBF has called a First Warning Weather Day for Saturday because temperatures are expected to get dangerously cold with wind...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to it

A closed off road near Merritt Island Wildlife RefugePhoto byRusty Clark on Flickr.com. This might not be the most normal observation about Florida, but it is one I noticed time and again: There are a lot of weird roads in Florida. Like, pretty much every road you can go down has some kind of past, and the story is usually historical and very shocking. From Spook Hill to the I-4 Deadzone, Florida's collection of roads with some serious baggage is unlike any other state (or country) I've lived in. And honestly, I thought I knew about all of the strange and haunted roads around Florida, and then I came across "Suicide Road".
TITUSVILLE, FL
orangeandbluepress.com

When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?

When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?. For families in Florida, a $450 check may have been sent to your mailbox. According to the letter signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, The one-time, $450-per-child payment will help a total of 59,000 families in the state amid rising inflation. The price can be used for anything, but the state expects it to be used for back-to-school expenses or filling up at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

Public may obtain free kits to reverse opioid overdoses

If you saw a fire starting in your home, or in a neighbor’s, you’d probably grab your fire extinguisher to help start putting it out, even as you called 911 for help. Well, a different kind of life-threatening emergency is on the rise in communities across Florida as well as across the country, so state agencies want to place emergency kits to combat that threat straight into the hands of the public.
FLORIDA STATE
ocala-news.com

Florida Highway Patrol mourning loss of retired colonel

The Florida Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of a retired colonel who passed away after serving the state’s residents and visitors for over 30 years. On Tuesday afternoon, Colonel Gene Spaulding (Florida Highway Patrol Director) and Terry L. Rhodes (Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director) released the following statement regarding the death of retired FHP Colonel David H. Brierton, Jr.:
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy