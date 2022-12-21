Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Shortage of foster families in Florida impacts kids in DCF custody this Christmas
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A shortage of foster families in Florida means more children will experience Christmas this year as just another day on the calendar. That is not the case at Jennifer Diaz and Jay Carver’s home though. “Most of these kids, when you meet them,...
treasurecoast.com
Treasure Coast & Okeechobee Region Cold Weather Shelters
Treasure Coast & Okeechobee Region Cold Weather Shelters. Treasure Coast, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Here is a list of cold weathers shelters in the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee Region. Indian River County (IRC) – The National Weather Service Melbourne has issued a cold weather advisory for Indian River County and surrounding areas....
WPBF News 25
Holiday travelers brave the cold and head north from South Florida
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — At a turnpike stop in Lake Worth, travelers from across South Florida are gearing up for thecolder weather as they head north for the holidays. "We are Floridians, so we have never been in the snow or anything like that. But we are up for the adventure," Ida Garcia, a Florida native who is headed to Tennessee, said.
fox4now.com
Couple surprised with opportunity to adopt baby before Christmas
LARGO, Fla. (WFTS) — A couple in Florida got the Christmas gift of a lifetime. Philip and Laci Neary welcomed home a newly adopted baby. The couple waited on the adoption list for over two years after finding out they would not be able to have biological kids. They...
First Coast News
Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Update: The Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old last seen in Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Gabriel Ristick was found safe. —— Original: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Gabriel Ristick. Authorities say...
Husband of woman who took dishwasher job during pandemic to keep them together dies 'peacefully'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Their love inspired us all during the pandemic. Mary Daniel shared that her husband, Steve, passed away peacefully on Wednesday at Community Hospice. Their story touched the First Coast after she took a job as a dishwasher during the pandemic to be with her husband who had Alzheimer's.
Florida Nutrition Program for low-income people: Contact to get over $8,500 for family meals
It's an opportunity for those who are at nutritional risk. Hundreds to thousands of people in Florida receive food assistance. However, not all of them are aware of the importance of eating nutritious foods. This is probably because they buy anything that's available to them due to a tight budget.
WPBF News 25
'We want everyone to arrive alive': Law enforcement cracking down on impaired drivers this holiday season
LANTANA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol will have extra troopers out on the roadways throughout the holidays to crack down on impaired and speeding drivers. Florida Highway Patrol, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) are teaming up for this effort. "This...
mynews13.com
Holiday struggles: Help is available for Floridians in crisis
TAMPA, Fla. — For those struggling this holiday season, you are not alone and if you need it, help is available. Experts say that for many people, the holidays can be a real struggle. Mental health expert Eric Bledsoe says that while someone may look OK on the outside,...
WPBF News 25
Full List: Cold weather shelters open in South Florida
Video above: Martin County prepares to help vulnerable population as temperatures drop. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be the coldest temperatures South Florida has seen so far this season. WPBF has called a First Warning Weather Day for Saturday because temperatures are expected to get dangerously cold with wind...
South Florida seniors face 'devastating' impacts of housing crisis
Some seniors in our community are struggling and scared. It's the grim reality of today's housing market in South Florida.
WESH
Families face difficulties finding housing in Florida due to high rent prices
Central Florida — Here is a list of questions that sadly sums up the situation for a lot of people:. Where would you go if you couldn't afford your home anymore?. Where do you go that keeps your children safe and stable?. For many of our neighbors, it's not...
WPBF News 25
Coldest holiday temperatures expected since 1995 with wind chill below freezing
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be the chilliest South Florida has seen so far this season, and are expected to reach the lowest holiday temperatures since 1995. WPBF has called a First Warning Weather Day for Saturday because temperatures are expected to get dangerously cold with wind chill in the 20s, according to First Warning Weather meteorologists.
Osceola County deputies have arrested 5 people accused of murder in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A woman and 4 men have been accused for the murder of Alexis Vargas-Algarin in St. Cloud according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were called to a home at 785 Henry J. Ave. back in October, where they found Alexis Vargas-Algarin had been killed.
Most of South Florida moves past 'low' coronavirus transmission
For the first in nearly three months, most of South Florida is no longer designated "low" coronavirus transmission by the CDC, with Miam-Miami-Dade the only state "high."
This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to it
A closed off road near Merritt Island Wildlife RefugePhoto byRusty Clark on Flickr.com. This might not be the most normal observation about Florida, but it is one I noticed time and again: There are a lot of weird roads in Florida. Like, pretty much every road you can go down has some kind of past, and the story is usually historical and very shocking. From Spook Hill to the I-4 Deadzone, Florida's collection of roads with some serious baggage is unlike any other state (or country) I've lived in. And honestly, I thought I knew about all of the strange and haunted roads around Florida, and then I came across "Suicide Road".
orangeandbluepress.com
When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?
When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?. For families in Florida, a $450 check may have been sent to your mailbox. According to the letter signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, The one-time, $450-per-child payment will help a total of 59,000 families in the state amid rising inflation. The price can be used for anything, but the state expects it to be used for back-to-school expenses or filling up at the pump.
Florida man becomes a millionaire after spelling 8 simple words with scratch-off game
A Florida man became a millionaire after spelling eight simple words with a scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced.
Florida Weekly
Public may obtain free kits to reverse opioid overdoses
If you saw a fire starting in your home, or in a neighbor’s, you’d probably grab your fire extinguisher to help start putting it out, even as you called 911 for help. Well, a different kind of life-threatening emergency is on the rise in communities across Florida as well as across the country, so state agencies want to place emergency kits to combat that threat straight into the hands of the public.
ocala-news.com
Florida Highway Patrol mourning loss of retired colonel
The Florida Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of a retired colonel who passed away after serving the state’s residents and visitors for over 30 years. On Tuesday afternoon, Colonel Gene Spaulding (Florida Highway Patrol Director) and Terry L. Rhodes (Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director) released the following statement regarding the death of retired FHP Colonel David H. Brierton, Jr.:
