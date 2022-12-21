CINCINNATI — Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis is ready to be the head man for an NFL team again. Lewis made his case on the latest Adam Schefter Podcast. "Yes 100%," Lewis said about wanting to be an NFL head coach again. "I really do have the drive, have the fire, and the energy to do it, and I think that the week in and week out of the ups and downs, you know, the peaks and the valleys that you go through during an NFL season. I sit back and watch, you know, my friends and colleagues and peers. ... I feel the anguish on their faces. I know those looks, I know those feelings, and once in a while, you got to send an encouraging text to somebody that you know, 'it's gonna be better tomorrow,' and you just got to pull your marbles back together, put them in the bag, shine them up, get them ready to go again next week."

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO