FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Rams Ex Jared Goff: What Coach Sean McVay Says About Lions QB
While Jared Goff is no longer on the Rams, Sean McVay had plenty of praise for his former quarterback.
Detroit Lions sign QB Steven Montez
On Wednesday, we passed along a report that the Tennessee Titans had poached QB Joshua Dobbs off of the Detroit Lions‘ practice squad. Now, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have brought back one of their former QBs. Birkett is reporting that the Lions have signed QB Steven Montez to their practice squad. The Lions are now back to three quarterbacks on their roster.
1 Detroit Lions player voted to Pro Bowl Games, 9 others are alternates
Let’s freaking go!!! Frank Ragnow is pretty much playing on one leg for the Detroit Lions but that does not mean he is not getting the job done. In fact, Ragnow has been playing so well for the Lions that he has been voted into the Pro Bowl Games. According to the team, Ragnow is the only Lions player to get the nod, but nine others have been named as alternates for the Pro Bowl Games.
Dan Campbell is surprised 2 additional Detroit Lions did not make Pro Bowl
On Wednesday night, we passed along a report that only one Detroit Lions player had been selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. That player is Frank Ragnow, who has essentially been playing the entire season on one leg. A day later, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media, and though he said he is proud of Ragnow for making the Pro Bowl, he is surprised that a couple of other Lions’ players did not get the nod.
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce among seven Chiefs players selected for 2023 Pro Bowl
Seven players, including three offensive linemen, were named to the Pro Bowl Wednesday evening. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., center Creed Humphrey, left guard Joe Thuney, defensive tackle Chris Jones and punter Tommy Townsend were selected to represent the AFC, the NFL announced.
Score Predictions for Panthers vs Lions
Our staff picks who will win this week's game between Carolina and Detroit.
Jerry Jones reportedly eyeing new Dallas Cowboys head coach in 2023
The Dallas Cowboys have cooled off in recent weeks, narrowly escaping with a win over the Houston Texans and then
5 Teams Detroit Lions fans should root for in Week 16
Welcome to Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season, where our Detroit Lions are still in the hunt for one of the final wild card spots in the NFC. If (and when) the Lions beat the Carolina Panthers on Saturday afternoon, they will move to 8-7 on the season, and if a couple of other things go correctly for them, they could be sitting in the final playoff spot by the time you go to bed on Christmas Eve. With that being said, the Lions still do need some help to get into the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and here are five teams you should be rooting for in Week 16.
Aidan Hutchinson Ready to Get Back to Normal after 'Weird' Jets Game
Aidan Hutchinson felt "weird" coming out of the New York Jets game.
Justin Jefferson breaks Vikings' single-season receiving yards record held by Randy Moss
Third-year Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson broke Minnesota's single-season receiving yards record on Saturday against the New York Giants.
2023 NFL Draft: Jaren Hall Declares for Draft
Read below for the latest on quarterback prospect Jaren Hall
Bills facing potential travel nightmare as blizzard shuts down Buffalo airport
The Buffalo Bills are going to need an alternate travel plan home from Chicago this weekend. As a massive blizzard blows through Buffalo, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed through 11 a.m. Monday at least. Hochul has described the weather in Buffalo as “life-threatening,” and that the airport is closed due to “hazardous weather conditions.” The blizzard is being referred to as one of the worst in Buffalo’s history, with visibility being as low as one-eighth of a mile and snow drifts reaching nearly six feet tall. The Bills are currently playing the Bears at Soldier Field and will be unable to travel back to Buffalo by plane after their game ends. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team is evaluating its travel options to get home. The Bills had a similar issue in Week 11 of the season, when they were almost snowed into Buffalo. They were scheduled to play the Cleveland Browns at home but had to move the game to Ford Field in Detroit in order to play.
Saquon Barkley Recalls Fellow Penn State Alumnus Franco Harris’s Impact
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was yet to be born when Pittsburgh Steelers legendary running back Franco Harris made league history as a central figure in the "Immaculate Reception" during a 1972 playoff game against the Oakland Raiders. Barkley and Harris, both Penn State alumni, would eventually cross...
MLB salaries getting more ridiculous with player production minimalized
Had he not been serious, it would have made superb satire. But he was serious in a new-age baseball way, silly-speak that helps explain the corrosive state of MLB in the hands of analytics-stricken deep thinkers. The words were spoken by Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom, who said he’s excited to have recently signed Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida, 29, to a five-year deal that will cost Boston $105 million. Bloom: “There’s a very unique combination of contact skills and strike-zone discipline and the ability to impact the baseball that we feel has a chance to really impact the game at the...
‘Stay off of Twitter, man’: Chiefs leader offers advice ahead of NFL stretch run
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones says he’s not looking to social media for inspiration this time of year. In fact, he’s trying his best to stay off those types of platforms altogether. Jones was asked Thursday about teammate Khalen Saunders’ recent comments on Twitter, where Saunders...
Calvin Johnson has great things to say about Jared Goff
Calvin Johnson, arguably the most talented wide receiver to ever play in the NFL, never won a single playoff game with the Detroit Lions. That seems almost impossible, considering he played for the Lions for nearly a decade (nine seasons, to be exact), including playing most of those seasons with Matthew Stafford as his quarterback. Regarding the current Lions team and Jared Goff, Johnson believes that if they can win a playoff game, it would change the psyche of the fan base.
Marvin Lewis: ‘I Have The Fire’ To Be An NFL Head Coach Again
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis is ready to be the head man for an NFL team again. Lewis made his case on the latest Adam Schefter Podcast. "Yes 100%," Lewis said about wanting to be an NFL head coach again. "I really do have the drive, have the fire, and the energy to do it, and I think that the week in and week out of the ups and downs, you know, the peaks and the valleys that you go through during an NFL season. I sit back and watch, you know, my friends and colleagues and peers. ... I feel the anguish on their faces. I know those looks, I know those feelings, and once in a while, you got to send an encouraging text to somebody that you know, 'it's gonna be better tomorrow,' and you just got to pull your marbles back together, put them in the bag, shine them up, get them ready to go again next week."
Warriors' Stephen Curry out two more weeks with left shoulder injury
Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana.
Donovan Mitchell took swipe at Raptors after game
The Toronto Raptors continue to be rather unpopular with opponents. The Raptors took down the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Friday night, winning 118-107. They snapped a five-game winning streak by the Cavs and held star player Donovan Mitchell to 12 points on a 4-for-16 shooting stinker. After the game, Mitchell gave props to the Raptors... The post Donovan Mitchell took swipe at Raptors after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
3 Lions Ruled Out against Carolina Panthers.
The Detroit Lions conducted one final practice Thursday at their Allen Park practice facility, ahead of their flight to Carolina. After missing practice Wednesday, both Frank Ragnow and Matt Nelson were spotted Thursday during the portion available for the media to witness. Those not spotted included fullback Jason Cabinda, safety...
