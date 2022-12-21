ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Harbin Clinic, Atrium Health Floyd confirm merger plans

By , Ryan Smith, Floyd Medical Center, Harbin Clinic photo, jbailey
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IhjqB_0jqKPuzB00
Kenna Stock, Harbin Clinic CEO Harbin Clinic photo

Harbin Clinic and Atrium Health Floyd’s corporate offices in North Carolina confirmed Wednesday that the medical providers are working toward what they’ve termed an affiliation.

“Today, we can confirm that we are working toward an affiliation with Atrium Health. This relationship would allow us to further build upon our legacy of serving Northwest Georgia and the surrounding region,” Harbin CEO Kenna Stock said in a statement.

“While important milestones have been met, there is more work to be done as we move forward,” Stock continued. “We are excited to see what the future holds and look forward to sharing more details in the coming months. Rest assured, Harbin Clinic remains steadfast in its commitment to our community and in serving the needs of our patients both in clinic and at all hospitals throughout the region.”

Harbin Clinic notified its employees of the potential of the merger early Wednesday. No details on the particulars of the deal or what stage the negotiations are in were available Wednesday.

Harbin, one of the largest privately owned, multi-specialty physician groups in Georgia, supplies specialized physician services and other medical support for area and regional hospitals. The practice is comprised of 240 medical professionals representing 40 different medical specialties and services.

“Throughout its 150-year history, Harbin Clinic has remained true to its founding principles and continues to innovate in order to ensure patients have access to quality care,” a statement from Harbin reads. “The past few years have shown us the critical importance of challenging ourselves to rethink how we operate and to adapt as needed to establish new means of providing care.”

The idea of the merger isn’t a surprise in the current marketplace. Private equity firms and larger medical conglomerates have been purchasing smaller, and often more specialized, practices across the country over the past decade. The Rome News-Tribune has been tracking the potential for a sale of the locally headquartered medical practice for the past six months.

Inquiries to Atrium Health Floyd were directed to corporate offices headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, where a spokesperson also confirmed that a deal is in the works.

“For many years, there has been a strong tie between Floyd and Harbin Clinic to bring excellent clinical care to the local community,” the Atrium Health statement read. “We continually evaluate opportunities that align with our culture and vision for our future, which has always included Harbin Clinic.

“We are proud to share we are one step closer to an affiliation with Harbin Clinic and remain excited about the opportunities in front of us and are energized by this opportunity to join efforts to bring the best care for all. Out of respect for the process, we do not have any additional specifics to share at this time, but look forward to providing more information on our progress in the months ahead.”

Atrium Health has been rapidly expanding over the past two years and completed a major deal in early December with Advocate Aurora Health to combine healthcare systems, making it one of the largest systems in the U.S.

The renamed Advocate Health, which will be headquartered in Charlotte, will serve nearly 6 million patients annually and is the fifth-largest nonprofit integrated health system in the nation.

The hospital system will maintain its brands: The Advocate Health Care and Aurora Health Care brands in Wisconsin and Chicago, and Atrium Health in the Carolinas, and in Floyd County.

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Tennessee Valley Authority begins rolling blackouts in north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will begin rolling blackouts in north Georgia to cope with the winter weather. Blackouts will impact TVA customers 15 minutes before power is restored. The rolling blackouts are expected to affect the Chattanooga metro area and as far south as Calhoun.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wrganews.com

Widespread Power Outages reported on Friday morning in Northwest Georgia

Georgia Power has reported widespread power outages this morning in Northwest Georgia. As of 6:17 AM, the following are without power:. In Floyd County, 204 customers on Wilkerson Road. 567 customers in the area around Billy Pyle, Burnett Ferry Road, Alto Park, and West End Elementary. 229 customers on Blacks Bluff Road. 161 customers on Big Texas Valley Road near Lavender Creek.
GEORGIA STATE
hotelbusiness.com

Davidson to operate Barnsley Resort

Davidson Hospitality Group has been selected to manage Barnsley Resort in Adairsville, GA, under its operating vertical, Davidson Resorts. Located one hour northwest of Atlanta, the 3,000-acre resort features 140 rooms, including standalone cottages and suites; 16,000 sq. ft. of indoor meeting space; a hunting reserve, a championship golf club and a 10-acre lake. In collaboration with ownership, Davidson will oversee the planned expansion project, incorporating new amenities, room renovations and more.
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday, December 24 – Friday, December 30, 2022

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 24, to Friday, December 30, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to change for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
COBB COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Wind Chill Warning Issued for Northwest Georgia

A Wind Chill Warning has been issued as dangerously cold wind chills (-10 to -20 degrees) are expected this weekend in the following counties: Floyd, Gordon, Polk, Paulding, Bartow, and Chattooga. A wind chill warning has not been issued in Georgia in almost 5 years. . Saturday morning lows will...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
wbhfradio.org

Warming Station Planned for Red Top Mountain Dec. 24- Dec. 26, 2022

Park Shelter Available for Warming Shelter (Y/N) Pickett’s Mill Battlefield Group Shelter Y Y Y Y Y. ***Warming Shelter Update from Bartow Fire and Emergency Services***. The warming shelter scheduled to be located at Tabernacle Church has been relocated to Forever Blessed Church (behind LOWE’S) at 51 Maple Ridge Drive, Cartersville. It will be open from 9 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Monday. The contact information is still the same as before.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
allongeorgia.com

Atrium Health Floyd EMTs Graduate from Advanced Training Course

– A group of first responders graduated Monday from an Advanced EMT training class held at Atrium Health Floyd Emergency Medical Services (EMS) through a partnership with Temple-based Faithful Guardian Training Center. Eleven of the 14 graduates are already Atrium Health Floyd EMS teammates seeking to upgrade their expertise through...
ROME, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Urgent wind chill watch issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties for Thursday through Saturday: “Dangerously cold winds possible”

The National Weather Service issued an urgent wind chill watch for Cobb County and a wide range of other counties that will be in effect from late Thursday through Saturday morning. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. …WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Firefighters team up to battle house fire in southeast Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services teamed up with City of Woodstock firefighters to take on a residential structure fire on Coleman’s Landing near River Forest Lane in unincorporated southeast Cherokee County. After the flames were successfully extinguished, firefighters stayed on the scene to see...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Investigators identify remains found near Etowah River in Canton

CANTON, Ga. - Investigators have identified remains discovered near the Etowah River in Canton. The Canton Police Department said 62-year-old John Waller was found in November near Reformation Parkway and Waleska Street. The GBI Medical Examiner's Office still hasn't determined the cause of Waller's death. It's unclear if investigators suspect...
CANTON, GA
allongeorgia.com

Summerville Mayor vetos contributing to Youth Wrestling Program

At the December 19, 2022, Summerville City Council Special Called Meeting the agenda included item 8 (c) discussion of contributing to the Summerville Youth Wrestling Program. The Summerville City Council has been contributing to the Summerville Youth Wrestling Program for twenty years. The amount the city contributes is $2,500. Discussion...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
weisradio.com

Vehicle Hits Deer Thursday Morning in Front of Gadsden State Cherokee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and insurance companies say deer collisions are more likely to happen around this time of the year. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA says it’s because of mating season. This means more deer will be on the roads, especially in...
CENTRE, AL
11Alive

Expert warns of deep freeze risk to homes | What to know

MARIETTA, Ga. — The threat of below-freezing temperatures is putting thousands of homes at risk this week. The main concern is pipes freezing or bursting, which could cost you thousands of dollars in repairs. A few hours between now and Thursday could protect homes against the chilling cold. Coolray...
MARIETTA, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy