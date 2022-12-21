ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

18 Dogs Rescued From 'Unsanitary' Home; Malden Woman Facing Cruelty Charges

By David Cifarelli
 3 days ago

A Malden woman is facing multiple counts of animal cruelty after nearly 20 dogs who were living in "unsanitary conditions" were rescued from her home, animal rescue officials said.

The 18 dogs, about half of which were considered emaciated, were pulled from the Malden home on Friday, Dec. 2, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL).

Once removed, most of the canines were taken to the ARL's Boston location while several others that needed additional medical support were treated at the ARL's Dedham location.

Most of the dogs were said to be severely under-groomed, had overgrown nails, matted fur, fur loss and moderate to severe dental disease, ARL's Media Relations Officer Mike DeFina said.

"The underweight animals are now on re-feeding plans to ensure they gain weight slowly and safely," DeFina said. "While recovering, the majority of the animals will spend time in foster care where they will have a quiet and comforting environment to recover."

Meanwhile the dogs' owner, Jennifer Ahn, is facing 18 counts of animal cruelty along with 18 counts of violation of the state’s tethering and confinement statute, the ARL reports.

