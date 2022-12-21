ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tomahawk Nation

Conrad Hussey commits to, signs with Florida State

FLIP ALERT: Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles have pulled off some magic on the second day of the December signing period. Tonight, the Seminoles earned the hotly-contested commitment and signature of coveted blue-chip defensive back Conrad Hussey, who was previously pledged to the Penn State Nittany Lions and was being $trongly courted by the Miami (FL) Hurricanes.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU Football NIL Tracker

Have not noticed anything like this on our site, and was not sure if others were as interested in tracking this as I was, but here goes with my first FanPost after a long time lurking around.The two NIL agencies I am tracking as of Dec 22, 2022 are The Battles End (TBE) and Rising Spear (RiSp). The date provided is the first public confirmation of the player associating with the NIL (and the links are provided as available). (12/24: Apologies on the primitive style...still figuring out the capabilities of this platform)
Tomahawk Nation

FSU rides starters to one-point win over Notre Dame

Florida State and Notre Dame often play real barn-burners on the hardwood, with three of the last four meetings decided by 4 points or fewer (FSU won all three). Tonight made it four of the last five. In a game that saw both teams shoot well and both teams have runs, Florida State surged ahead in the second half and then hung on for a 73-72 win. Winners of three of their last four games overall, this brings FSU up to 2-1 in ACC play as they head into the holiday break.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: Florida State football signs Top 20 class on Early Signing Day

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. The Seminoles received a commitment from three-star ATH Edwin Joseph in the midst of Early Signing Day. The following players signed pen with paper yesterday, officially...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU Basketball Thread #13-Off-Topic Results, Recruiting, Roster, Schedule, NBA Noles, Draft, All BBall Stuff

-- FSU Basketball Thread #13-Off topic Results, Recruiting, Roster, Schedule, NBA Noles, Draft, All BBall Stuff. This is the place we've set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men and women's basketball teams, with any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draft, and any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion.
keysweekly.com

9 FINALISTS NAMED FOR KEY WEST CITY MANAGER

Nine finalists have made the short list for Key West’s next city manager. The list of eight men and one woman includes four Florida Keys locals, four residents of other Florida cities and one village administrator from Michigan. Keys residents who made the short list are James Brownlee, David Burke, Thaddeus Cohen and Abe Conn.
KEY WEST, FL
WCTV

Colleague remembers woman killed in Bannerman Road crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The former executive director of the Florida Public Defenders Association died Sunday evening in a one-vehicle crash in Tallahassee. Kristina Wiggins, 48, was a staffer at numerous state agencies for the past 20 years and had worked for the past two years as an operations director for Tallahassee Community College.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
keysweekly.com

IN PICTURES: KEY WEST SPARKLES WITH CHRISTMAS SPIRIT

There’s no snow on the ground, and our trees still have leaves, but the warm weather doesn’t melt the holiday spirit in Key West. In case you missed any of the Conch Train holiday light tours this year, we’ve collected a quick round-up of impressive Christmas displays between Duval and 1st streets.
KEY WEST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy