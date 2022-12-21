Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tomahawk Nation
Conrad Hussey commits to, signs with Florida State
FLIP ALERT: Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles have pulled off some magic on the second day of the December signing period. Tonight, the Seminoles earned the hotly-contested commitment and signature of coveted blue-chip defensive back Conrad Hussey, who was previously pledged to the Penn State Nittany Lions and was being $trongly courted by the Miami (FL) Hurricanes.
Tomahawk Nation
Re-establishing the standard: Recent FSU players weigh in on 2022 season
In 2022, Florida State made its first steps towards re-establishing its place as a contender for championships (conference or otherwise), with head coach Mike Norvell finally getting the chance to begin to execute his vision for the program after a rocky start to his tenure. No. 13 FSU’s 9-3 (5-3...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU Football NIL Tracker
Have not noticed anything like this on our site, and was not sure if others were as interested in tracking this as I was, but here goes with my first FanPost after a long time lurking around.The two NIL agencies I am tracking as of Dec 22, 2022 are The Battles End (TBE) and Rising Spear (RiSp). The date provided is the first public confirmation of the player associating with the NIL (and the links are provided as available). (12/24: Apologies on the primitive style...still figuring out the capabilities of this platform)
How Did Miami Do With Head-to-Head Recruiting Battles Versus FSU & Florida?
Discussing Miaim’s recruiting against the Seminoles and Gators.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU adds blue-chip player to 2023 recruiting class
Flip, Flip, Flip (game over) Four-star safety Conrad Hussey flipped last night from Penn State to Florida State. Just a few spots left as FSU awaits the decision of a couple of key transfer portal targets. Football:. The latest episode of The Climb is here:. What’s it like navigating NCAA...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU welcomes 23 early signees as part of 2023 class: Bios, interviews, Norvell transcript
UPDATE: FSU has added four-star defensive back Conrad Hussey as part of its 2023 recruiting class. The Sunrise, Florida, native who played at St. Thomas Aquinas High School is the 23rd member of FSU’s class. “Conrad is one of the best players in the country,” head coach Mike Norvell...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU rides starters to one-point win over Notre Dame
Florida State and Notre Dame often play real barn-burners on the hardwood, with three of the last four meetings decided by 4 points or fewer (FSU won all three). Tonight made it four of the last five. In a game that saw both teams shoot well and both teams have runs, Florida State surged ahead in the second half and then hung on for a 73-72 win. Winners of three of their last four games overall, this brings FSU up to 2-1 in ACC play as they head into the holiday break.
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Florida State football signs Top 20 class on Early Signing Day
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. The Seminoles received a commitment from three-star ATH Edwin Joseph in the midst of Early Signing Day. The following players signed pen with paper yesterday, officially...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU Basketball Thread #13-Off-Topic Results, Recruiting, Roster, Schedule, NBA Noles, Draft, All BBall Stuff
-- FSU Basketball Thread #13-Off topic Results, Recruiting, Roster, Schedule, NBA Noles, Draft, All BBall Stuff. This is the place we've set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men and women's basketball teams, with any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draft, and any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion.
keysweekly.com
9 FINALISTS NAMED FOR KEY WEST CITY MANAGER
Nine finalists have made the short list for Key West’s next city manager. The list of eight men and one woman includes four Florida Keys locals, four residents of other Florida cities and one village administrator from Michigan. Keys residents who made the short list are James Brownlee, David Burke, Thaddeus Cohen and Abe Conn.
WCTV
Colleague remembers woman killed in Bannerman Road crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The former executive director of the Florida Public Defenders Association died Sunday evening in a one-vehicle crash in Tallahassee. Kristina Wiggins, 48, was a staffer at numerous state agencies for the past 20 years and had worked for the past two years as an operations director for Tallahassee Community College.
WCTV
Tallahassee man loses presents, trees in house fire just days before Christmas
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Inside Joseph Osborn’s home are a burnt-up tree and presents for his two kids. “It’s almost Christmas, and I was getting everything ready for the kids,” Osborn said. His home on Box Wood Court was damaged in a fire last week, destroying nearly...
keysweekly.com
IN PICTURES: KEY WEST SPARKLES WITH CHRISTMAS SPIRIT
There’s no snow on the ground, and our trees still have leaves, but the warm weather doesn’t melt the holiday spirit in Key West. In case you missed any of the Conch Train holiday light tours this year, we’ve collected a quick round-up of impressive Christmas displays between Duval and 1st streets.
Comments / 0