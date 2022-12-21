ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NJ

Man 35, Shot Dead in Cumberland County

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SBVsF_0jqKPQhV00
Vineland police Photo Credit: VINELAND PD

A 35-year-old man from Gloucester County was shot to death in Cumberland County, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 10:21 p.m., Vineland police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue for reported gunshots. Arriving Officers found the victim, Russell Workman, last known of Sewell, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no known threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Fixler of the Vineland Police Department at 856-460-0806 or Detective Harvey Calixto of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-207-2999. Anyone wishing to share information anonymously may contact CCPO.TIPS online.

