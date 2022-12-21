ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: YouTube Is Paying $2.5 Billion For Exclusive Rights To 'Sunday Ticket'

By Milo Taibi
 3 days ago

Football fans learned yesterday that YouTube was in advanced talks with the NFL to acquire Sunday Ticket , a package streaming a host of NFL games.

In the hours since, Pro Football Talk has followed up with details surrounding the financials of the proposed deal.

And according to Mike Florio , YouTube is prepared to offer a small fortune for the rights to Sunday Ticket .

That's right- should this deal come to fruition, YouTube would pay $2.5 billion for the right to this service. According to Florio's report, YouTube (which is owned by Google) had primary competition from Amazon and Apple for Sunday Ticket rights. Each company relented in its pursuit of the streaming package, however.

Pro Football Talk expounded on details surrounding this acquisition.

"The Sunday Ticket package will be available on YouTube TV and YouTube Premium channels, if/when the deal is done," Florio reported. "The price will be similar to the current DirecTV charge."

So, fans who had jumped the gun and assumed Sunday Ticket would be broadcast on standard YouTube were sadly mistaken. YouTube will want to make their money back on this deal, necessitating subscription fees via YouTube TV or YouTube Premium.

Even still, an argument could be made that the arrangement is a net positive for the expansion of football into the digital realm. Even if they have to fork up money for it, fans have more options than ever before, and won't have to worry about dreaded blackout restrictions.

