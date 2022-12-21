Arch Manning, No. 1 Quarterback Recruit In 2023, Officially Signs Letter Of Intent

Arch Manning, the No. 1 overall recruit of the 247Sports' 2023 class, officially committed to Texas on Wednesday.

Arch Manning first visited Georgia, then Alabama and finally Texas during back-to-back weeks in June before committing to the Longhorns on June 23.

The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of Archie Manning also chose Texas over Tennessee, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, LSU, Clemson and others.

Arch Manning is one of four five-star quarterbacks in the Class of 2023.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder comes out of Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, La. The four-year starter threw for 8,599 yards, 115 touchdowns and 20 interceptions while rushing for 1,155 yards and 25 touchdowns. He broke Eli Manning's school record for passing yards (7,268) and Peyton Manning's for touchdowns (93).

As a junior, Arch Manning led Isidore Newman to a 7-3 record and a Louisiana Division III state semifinal appearance. He led his school to a 9-1 record in 2020 and a 9-2 record in 2021.