Major Quarterback Recruit Announced Commitment Flip On Wednesday

The Oregon Ducks have landed the ninth-best quarterback recruit in the 2023 class this Wednesday, moving next year's class to 12th in 247Sports' Composite Team Recruiting Rankings.

Austin Novosad, a Dripping Springs (Texas) graduate first committed to Baylor, announced his flip to Oregon on Twitter this morning.

According to 247Sports Analyst Gabe Brooks, Novosad will give the Ducks "a high-major prospect and potential multi-year impact starter with a long-term ceiling that leads to serious NFL Draft consideration."

Novosad, a longtime Baylor commit, chose to flip to Oregon for a variety of reasons.

To some, the top factor was the addition of new Ducks offensive coordinator, Will Stein.

"With the previous Stein relationship and the offense he runs is great. I think he develops quarterbacks and they have some dudes to throw to," Novosad told 247Sports .

The quarterback wasn't the only one to take note of the Oregon receiving core, however, as his father Trey claims that the skill position talent for the Ducks became a reason for Austin's change of plans.

"I think the biggest draw was the talent the Ducks have and are getting at receiver," Trey Novosad said.

Of course, the relationship between head coach and quarterback is important, too. Based on comments Novosad made today, he doesn't anticipate that being an issue.

"Also after meeting Coach Lanning, I could tell that I would fit into the culture there," said Novosad.

The Oregon Ducks will conclude their 2022 campaign on December 28th with a matchup against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl.