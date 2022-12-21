ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless advocates say dozens died on DC streets this year

Eradicating homelessness in the city is a challenging goal that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has said she’s trying to tackle. And back in the spring, she even touted a survey showing the number of homeless people in D.C. is down to its lowest amount in more than a decade.
WTOP

Disability rights group blames psychiatric patient’s death on distracted staff

A D.C. disability rights group is blaming the death of a psychiatric hospital patient on distracted staff. Disability Rights DC, a federally-designated protection and advocacy program for people with disabilities, released a report Wednesday claiming that staff at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital, a public psychiatric institute in southwest D.C., directly aided the death of a patient because they were distracted by their phones.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Two shot at rec center in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Two men were wounded in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Friday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police responded to the scene in the 500 block of Riggs Road, Northeast – at the Ridge Road Community Center. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police make arrest in November homicide in DC

WASHINGTON — A suspect was arrested in a November homicide, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. At 2:53 p.m. on Nov. 17, officers with the Seventh District responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast D.C. for the sounds of gunshots. When officers arrived, they located a man...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

17-year-old murdered in Alexandria: police

WASHINGTON - A 17-year-old was killed in a homicide early Wednesday morning in Alexandria, according to police. Alexandria Police Department was called to the 5500 block of Ascot Court in Alexandra on Wednesday morning at around 5:35 a.m. Police say they found a 17-year-old male inside with trauma to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Watch: Gospel Christmas at Washington National Cathedral

WASHINGTON - 'Tis the season for holiday gospel music. The Washington Performing Arts' Children of the Gospel and the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers are bringing Christmas cheer to the Washington National Cathedral Friday evening. The cathedral said its annual service, which is titled "Gospel Christmas: The Light Has Come" this...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Karon Hylton-Brown death: 2 Former DC police officers found guilty

WASHINGTON - The verdict is in. The two former Metropolitan Police Department officers charged in connection to the death of Karon Hylton-Brown have been found guilty. Officer Terrance Sutton, 38, and lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky,54, chased Hylton-Brown in October 2020 while driving a moped on a sidewalk in the Brightwood Park area of Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC311 integrates Go-Go music into service request call line

WASHINGTON - 3-1-1 looking to hear the sounds of D.C. are about to be pleased! DC311 is integrating Go-Go music into its 3-1-1 caller experience. D.C.'s Office of Unified Communications (OUC) and the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) made the announcement on Friday. The addition of Go-Go, means that...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

'Mountain' of tires discovered at Anacostia Park

WASHINGTON — A "mountain" of tires was discovered by workers scouting an area of Anacostia Park. The Ward 8 Woods Conservancy Twitter account tweeted photos of the tires they discovered while scouting for work they'll do in January in the northern part of Anacostia Park. "Removing them is going...
WASHINGTON, DC
