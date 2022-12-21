Read full article on original website
WTOP
Homeless advocates say dozens died on DC streets this year
Eradicating homelessness in the city is a challenging goal that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has said she’s trying to tackle. And back in the spring, she even touted a survey showing the number of homeless people in D.C. is down to its lowest amount in more than a decade.
WTOP
Disability rights group blames psychiatric patient’s death on distracted staff
A D.C. disability rights group is blaming the death of a psychiatric hospital patient on distracted staff. Disability Rights DC, a federally-designated protection and advocacy program for people with disabilities, released a report Wednesday claiming that staff at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital, a public psychiatric institute in southwest D.C., directly aided the death of a patient because they were distracted by their phones.
For role in Jan. 6 insurrection, Mass. man Vincent Gillespie found guilty
A Massachusetts man was found guilty of assault in federal court Friday For his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection after evidence showed him attacking police with a shield and pulling an officer toward the violent mob that laid siege to the U.S. Capitol Building, according to authorities. Following...
Two shot at rec center in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Two men were wounded in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Friday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police responded to the scene in the 500 block of Riggs Road, Northeast – at the Ridge Road Community Center. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They...
Washington City Paper
Woman Burned in Altercation With Neighbor Denied Emergency DCHA Voucher Transfer
For Sedricka Knight, the final straw came on Sept. 1. She had just gotten home from work and her upstairs neighbors were at it again—stomping so loudly as they walked through their own unit that it rattled through her home below. The stomping had been going on for months...
WUSA
Suspect arrested in September shooting in DC that left landscaper dead
WASHINGTON — A suspect was arrested in a September shooting that left a man dead, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. At 12:41 p.m. on Sept. 22, officers with the Fifth District responded to the 3000 block of Adams Street, Northeast for the report of a shooting. When officers...
Police make arrest in November homicide in DC
WASHINGTON — A suspect was arrested in a November homicide, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. At 2:53 p.m. on Nov. 17, officers with the Seventh District responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast D.C. for the sounds of gunshots. When officers arrived, they located a man...
fox5dc.com
17-year-old murdered in Alexandria: police
WASHINGTON - A 17-year-old was killed in a homicide early Wednesday morning in Alexandria, according to police. Alexandria Police Department was called to the 5500 block of Ascot Court in Alexandra on Wednesday morning at around 5:35 a.m. Police say they found a 17-year-old male inside with trauma to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
‘White dudes’: Proud Boys leader rips Oath Keepers despite reports of coordination
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio repudiated the Oath Keepers during his private testimony to the Jan. 6 committee last February, contradicting lawmakers' suggestion of ties between the two right-wing groups.
fox5dc.com
Watch: Gospel Christmas at Washington National Cathedral
WASHINGTON - 'Tis the season for holiday gospel music. The Washington Performing Arts' Children of the Gospel and the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers are bringing Christmas cheer to the Washington National Cathedral Friday evening. The cathedral said its annual service, which is titled "Gospel Christmas: The Light Has Come" this...
Residents of Former NoMa Public Housing Complex Return to a Long-Awaited New Building
When the city demolished the Temple Courts complex, providing housing vouchers to residents, officials promised residents that a fully rebuilt development would welcome them back. The post Residents of Former NoMa Public Housing Complex Return to a Long-Awaited New Building appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Adnan Syed Now Works At Georgetown University’s Prison Education Prorgam
Adnan Syed, freed this fall after more than two decades in prison, is now working with Georgetown University’s Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university announced this week. Syed, now 41, started as a program associate earlier this month at PJI — a program that offers education and training programs...
fox5dc.com
The Wild, Wild DMV: A collection of weird, heartwarming and beloved animal sightings in the DC region
The D.C. area has seen its fair share of animals that aren't native to the region milling around, most recently with a llama on the loose in Fairfax County. So, what other creatures have been spotted out of place in the DMV?. Llama Drama. The llama, named Colby, was found...
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Lawmakers Approve Bill To Automatically Expunge Marijuana Records, Sending It To Mayor
Washington, D.C. lawmakers have approved a criminal justice reform bill that contains a newly added amendment to automatically expunge marijuana possession records for offenses that took place before the District enacted a limited cannabis legalization law in 2014. The D.C. Council unanimously passed the Second Chance Amendment Act, including the...
fox5dc.com
Karon Hylton-Brown death: 2 Former DC police officers found guilty
WASHINGTON - The verdict is in. The two former Metropolitan Police Department officers charged in connection to the death of Karon Hylton-Brown have been found guilty. Officer Terrance Sutton, 38, and lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky,54, chased Hylton-Brown in October 2020 while driving a moped on a sidewalk in the Brightwood Park area of Northwest D.C.
fox5dc.com
DC311 integrates Go-Go music into service request call line
WASHINGTON - 3-1-1 looking to hear the sounds of D.C. are about to be pleased! DC311 is integrating Go-Go music into its 3-1-1 caller experience. D.C.'s Office of Unified Communications (OUC) and the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) made the announcement on Friday. The addition of Go-Go, means that...
WTOP
Fairfax police chief talks about Tysons arrest, domestic crimes and dept.’s future
A Virginia police chief credited the “good police work” of members of Fairfax and Arlington county police departments, which led to the arrest of two suspects at a busy Virginia shopping mall. Fairfax County police Chief Kevin Davis told WTOP’s “DMV Download” podcast that an off-duty Arlington police...
'Mountain' of tires discovered at Anacostia Park
WASHINGTON — A "mountain" of tires was discovered by workers scouting an area of Anacostia Park. The Ward 8 Woods Conservancy Twitter account tweeted photos of the tires they discovered while scouting for work they'll do in January in the northern part of Anacostia Park. "Removing them is going...
Arlington County mom, son, daughter missing
The family of Latasha Boatwright reported her and her two children missing.
fox5dc.com
4 teens arrested in connection with armed carjackings in Prince George’s County: police
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. - Authorities in Prince George's County say they have arrested four teenagers in connection with two armed carjackiings. On December 19, police say a driver was carjacked at gunpoint around 8:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills. Sean Franklin Mills (l) of...
DCist
