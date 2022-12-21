Read full article on original website
In Notre Dame Transfer Jacob Lacey, Oklahoma Landed 'Great Maturity, Natural Leadership'
Lacey's playing time dwindled in four seasons at Notre Dame, but he logged more than 600 snaps and represents a real need for a Sooner d-line gutted by attrition.
Dillion Gabriel, Oklahoma players comment on FSU leading up to Cheez-It Bowl
The Sooners aren't taking the Seminoles lightly leading up to next week.
Oklahoma's Versatile 2023 Linebacker Class Will Reinforce the Core of Brent Venables' Defense
Lewis Carter, Samuel Omosigho and Phil Picciotti all have varying skillsets that will help fill out the linebacker room as the trio develops at Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Gains Transfer Defensive Back From Texas Tech
The Sooners add to their defensive backfield on Thursday through the transfer portal within the conference.
Chris Beard Vindicated? Fiancé of Longhorns Coach Retracts Allegations
The fiancé of Texas Longhorns men's basketball coach Chris Beard has released a statement, retracting her allegations following his arrest
Christmas Eve football schedule: Games on TV, how to watch
Christmas Eve is here and to help us celebrate this season is a full slate of college football and NFL games on TV for the Saturday slate to take in. One of those games finds the next phase of this year's College Football Bowl Season with an intriguing kickoff coming to us from the state of Hawaii. ...
Every SEC Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst
The early signing period is underway, kicked off by National Signing Day on Wednesday. Not surprisingly, the SEC fared well as a whole on signing day. The conference is responsible for four of the top 10 classes and six of the top 15, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Alabama (326.06...
As Oklahoma Preps for Cheez-It Bowl, Orlando Will be Flush With Future Sooners
Four incoming freshmen will actually practice with the OU football team, while a handful of players who just signed live in Florida and eight others are in town for their own game.
Bixby state champion players, twins Luke and Dylan Hasz, officially sign with Arkansas
By Mike Moguin Photo of Dylan (left) and Luke Hasz BIXBY - It had been known for almost a year that Bixby tight end Luke Hasz (6-foot-3, 220 pounds, wide receiver) was bound for Arkansas. He announced his commitment on Twitter last January. He was even interviewed by ESPN2 in the pregame of ...
ESPN Names College Football's Worst Recruiting Class
The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is wrapping up, as National Signing Day took place on Wednesday. While some of the usual suspects have the country's best classes, as Georgia, Miami, Texas, Alabama and Ohio State are leading the way, some programs haven't reeled in very many elite prospects. Who...
Brian Kelly Reveals LSU DE Ali Gaye's Citrus Bowl Status
Tigers' defensive line lacking depth for their matchup against Purdue, will rely on youngsters.
Five-Star Recruit Posts Statement After Flipping Commitment Twice in Two Days
Peyton Bowen signed his letter of intent to Oklahoma on Thursday.
Three in-state prep standouts sign with Oklahoma on first day of early signing period
By Michael Kinney Photo of Norman North's Chapman McKown NORMAN - When it comes to recruiting, the goal of almost every college football program in the nation is to win their own backyard. That is especially true for the elite schools who want to lock up the premier talent in their state and ...
Texas A&M Football: Aggies Add Huge Transfer Portal Player
The Texas A&M football program received a huge boost at the corner position this Thursday as UNC DB transfer Tony Grimes committed to the Aggies via his twitter. Grimes measures 6 feet tall and 195 pounds. He has been a starter since his first year on the Tar Heel defense, and has seen some ups and downs. Aggie fans may recall Grimes for two reasons: first, he almost signed with Texas A&M out of his high school in Virginia Beach, but ended up attending UNC after reclassifying. Second, Grimes had a stellar game against the Aggies in the 2020 Orange Bowl, when he was a true freshman.
NCAA Announces Significant Change To The Recruiting Process
On Thursday afternoon, the football world learned of a significant change to the recruiting rules. According to a report from ESPN, the NCAA approved a "blanket waiver" in the FBS and FCS football subdivisions to allow for more official visits. Programs will now have 70 visits instead of 56. "The...
Early National Signing Day 2022: More than two-thirds of Oklahoma signees go out of state
By Christian Potts Photo of Ardmore's Cal Swanson, left, and Eric Fields More than 30 seniors from Oklahoma high schools made it official Wednesday, signing national letters of intent to take the next step in their football careers with Division I programs. Several elected to stay close to ...
Then and Now: A look at Oklahoma’s depth chart changes since regular season concluded
Florida State will face Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday, December 29th. Below we have some notes on depth chart changes for the Sooners since their regular season finale. In total, they will be without four starters in the Cheez-It Bowl due to opt outs and some other depth pieces have also departed the roster. Their depth chart for the bowl game follows underneath:
