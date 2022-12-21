ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

The Spun

Every SEC Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst

The early signing period is underway, kicked off by National Signing Day on Wednesday. Not surprisingly, the SEC fared well as a whole on signing day. The conference is responsible for four of the top 10 classes and six of the top 15, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Alabama (326.06...
The Spun

ESPN Names College Football's Worst Recruiting Class

The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is wrapping up, as National Signing Day took place on Wednesday. While some of the usual suspects have the country's best classes, as Georgia, Miami, Texas, Alabama and Ohio State are leading the way, some programs haven't reeled in very many elite prospects. Who...
FanSided

Texas A&M Football: Aggies Add Huge Transfer Portal Player

The Texas A&M football program received a huge boost at the corner position this Thursday as UNC DB transfer Tony Grimes committed to the Aggies via his twitter. Grimes measures 6 feet tall and 195 pounds. He has been a starter since his first year on the Tar Heel defense, and has seen some ups and downs. Aggie fans may recall Grimes for two reasons: first, he almost signed with Texas A&M out of his high school in Virginia Beach, but ended up attending UNC after reclassifying. Second, Grimes had a stellar game against the Aggies in the 2020 Orange Bowl, when he was a true freshman.
The Spun

NCAA Announces Significant Change To The Recruiting Process

On Thursday afternoon, the football world learned of a significant change to the recruiting rules. According to a report from ESPN, the NCAA approved a "blanket waiver" in the FBS and FCS football subdivisions to allow for more official visits. Programs will now have 70 visits instead of 56. "The...
247Sports

Then and Now: A look at Oklahoma’s depth chart changes since regular season concluded

Florida State will face Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday, December 29th. Below we have some notes on depth chart changes for the Sooners since their regular season finale. In total, they will be without four starters in the Cheez-It Bowl due to opt outs and some other depth pieces have also departed the roster. Their depth chart for the bowl game follows underneath:
NORMAN, OK

