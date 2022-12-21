ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

techlunchpail.com

Four-Star WR Keylen Adams Discusses Virginia Tech In His Top 12

As the high school recruiting focus shifts to the Class of 2024, four-star WR Keylen Adams out of Virginia Beach is set to be one of Virginia Tech's top overall targets with the Hokies recently making his top 12. The Hokies were joined by Florida State, Penn State, Miami, Michigan...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Strong vibes around Virginia Tech football with latest recruiting class

The results on the field haven’t been that good, and that is often expected in year one of a new coach, but the vibes? Yeah, the vibes are really good. National Signing Day has come and gone, and for Virginia Tech, there is some real optimism in the program after a strong signing class that could really bring some answers to the quarterback position and wide receivers as well as build the foundation for years to come.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Hokies add 29 on National Signing Day, 4 from local schools

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech had 25 signees including four transfers on National Signing Day. Among the signees were four local student athletes. Appomattox County’s Jonathan Pennix originally committed to Virginia Tech in October. The Raiders’ standout rushed for 1,210 yards and 22 touchdowns. He added 335 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. Pennix will be joined by fellow Raiders standout Tavorian Copeland in Blacksburg.
BLACKSBURG, VA
13News Now

NSU announces settlement reached in football hazing lawsuit

NORFOLK, Va. — Two lawsuits against Norfolk State University will be settled. Shawn Fahey and another man sued the school earlier this year, claiming they were hazed and sexually assaulted while on the football team. New court paperwork shows both plaintiffs have agreed to settle. Before the lawsuits were...
NORFOLK, VA
Franklin News Post

Fourth-quarter play propels Franklin County to seventh win

SOUTH BOSTON - Franklin County outscored Halifax County, 19-6, in the final frame Tuesday for a 54-41 non-district boys varsity basketball victory, its second over the Comets this season. The Eagles (7-1) and the Comets (2-6) were tied at 35 entering the fourth quarter. Franklin County tallied 13 of stanza’s...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls Club

Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls …. Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls Club. 8 displaced after house fire on Taylor Road in Virginia …. No injuries were reported but eight people are displaced after a fire Thursday morning on Taylor Road in Virginia Beach.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Patrick Henry Mall Dillard's robbery suspect identified

He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts from other department stores in the area. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FGzXrp. Patrick Henry Mall Dillard’s robbery suspect identified. He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves Wednesday

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. 1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia …. Virginia Beach firefighters are working a fire Friday morning near Town Center that's left one person dead. Read...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Strong winds knock steeple off of Portsmouth church

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the second time in recent months, strong winds have knocked the steeple off of a Hampton Roads church. The latest incident happened sometime on Friday afternoon, at Cradock Baptist Church on Afton Parkway in Portsmouth. According to a video posted on Cradock Baptist Church's Facebook...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

