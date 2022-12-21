Read full article on original website
techlunchpail.com
Four-Star WR Keylen Adams Discusses Virginia Tech In His Top 12
As the high school recruiting focus shifts to the Class of 2024, four-star WR Keylen Adams out of Virginia Beach is set to be one of Virginia Tech's top overall targets with the Hokies recently making his top 12. The Hokies were joined by Florida State, Penn State, Miami, Michigan...
Looking at what Virginia Tech added, remaining needs, and what is next
Virginia Tech surged through the past two weeks in a full sprint toward the Early Signing Period. On Wednesday, the Hokies netted 29 new signatures. Included were four transfers including four-star quarterback Kyron Drones (Baylor) and four-star wide receiver Ali Jennings (Old Dominion). Virginia Tech satisfied many of their needs...
Augusta Free Press
Strong vibes around Virginia Tech football with latest recruiting class
The results on the field haven’t been that good, and that is often expected in year one of a new coach, but the vibes? Yeah, the vibes are really good. National Signing Day has come and gone, and for Virginia Tech, there is some real optimism in the program after a strong signing class that could really bring some answers to the quarterback position and wide receivers as well as build the foundation for years to come.
Norfolk native Desmond Ricks, highly ranked recruit, commits to Alabama over LSU and Florida
People often think Desmond Ricks hails from south Florida but it's not the case. He's originally from Norfolk but has spent the last three years in the sunshine state playing for IMG Academy.
WSLS
Hokies add 29 on National Signing Day, 4 from local schools
ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech had 25 signees including four transfers on National Signing Day. Among the signees were four local student athletes. Appomattox County’s Jonathan Pennix originally committed to Virginia Tech in October. The Raiders’ standout rushed for 1,210 yards and 22 touchdowns. He added 335 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. Pennix will be joined by fellow Raiders standout Tavorian Copeland in Blacksburg.
WAVY News 10
Allen Iverson Holiday Showcase: 13 teams compete in jam-packed day of high school basketball
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Played under numerous titles over the year, 2022 is the first time the jam packed day of high school basketball has been branded as the Allen Iverson Holiday Showcase. Iverson was on hand as 14 teams took the court Friday, including Bethel, which he helped...
NSU announces settlement reached in football hazing lawsuit
NORFOLK, Va. — Two lawsuits against Norfolk State University will be settled. Shawn Fahey and another man sued the school earlier this year, claiming they were hazed and sexually assaulted while on the football team. New court paperwork shows both plaintiffs have agreed to settle. Before the lawsuits were...
Franklin News Post
Fourth-quarter play propels Franklin County to seventh win
SOUTH BOSTON - Franklin County outscored Halifax County, 19-6, in the final frame Tuesday for a 54-41 non-district boys varsity basketball victory, its second over the Comets this season. The Eagles (7-1) and the Comets (2-6) were tied at 35 entering the fourth quarter. Franklin County tallied 13 of stanza’s...
Norfolk golf course sold, will close at the end of the year
NORFOLK, Va. — After 17 years, the Lambert’s Point Golf Course in Norfolk is shutting down at the end of the month. Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD) bought the property for $30 million in order to build another facility there. Many golfers are going to miss the course.
WAVY News 10
Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls Club
Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls …. Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls Club. 8 displaced after house fire on Taylor Road in Virginia …. No injuries were reported but eight people are displaced after a fire Thursday morning on Taylor Road in Virginia Beach.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia taking first steps to widen the ’64 Gap’ between Richmond, Williamsburg
Virginia is finally taking steps to do something about that annoying 29-mile section of Interstate 64 known as the 64 Gap – where the interstate narrows from three to two lanes in each direction between Richmond and Williamsburg. It being a roads project, it’s going to be slow going...
13newsnow.com
Dominion Energy fighting power outages caused by strong winds, falling limbs
By Friday night, most of the outages were in Newport News and Hampton. It's bad timing for people bracing for one of the coldest days of the year.
WAVY News 10
Patrick Henry Mall Dillard's robbery suspect identified
He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts from other department stores in the area. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FGzXrp. Patrick Henry Mall Dillard’s robbery suspect identified. He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts...
What’s the status of Norfolk’s casino proposal?
In recent weeks the status of the project has been questioned by residents and lawmakers alike.
Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to represent husband of Virginia Beach mass shooting victim
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Just more than a week after former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax helped seal the deal of a settlement between the city of Virginia Beach and the family of Donovon Lynch, Fairfax is now representing the husband of Virginia Beach mass shooting victim, Katherine Nixon.
WAVY News 10
Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves Wednesday
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. 1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia …. Virginia Beach firefighters are working a fire Friday morning near Town Center that's left one person dead. Read...
Strong winds knock steeple off of Portsmouth church
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the second time in recent months, strong winds have knocked the steeple off of a Hampton Roads church. The latest incident happened sometime on Friday afternoon, at Cradock Baptist Church on Afton Parkway in Portsmouth. According to a video posted on Cradock Baptist Church's Facebook...
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: WDBJ7 Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose gets apartment makeover
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is essential to strike a harmony between design and functionality when constructing your space in order to make it an ideal place for you to live. Design and lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller says you should make sure the items in your home complement both your lifestyle needs and personal style, without losing sight of either.
13newsnow.com
6 big issues Virginia lawmakers will take up in January General Assembly session
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia lawmakers will reconvene in January for the 2023 General Assembly session, where several hot-button issues affecting the lives of Virginians are on the table. The session starts on Jan. 11 and is expected to last 30 days, unless lawmakers agree to extend the duration. Republicans...
Virginia Beach police chief admits failures in handling Marie Covington case
Two Virginia Beach police officers "failed to meet the department's standards and expectations" when it came to handling the case of Marie Covington, an investigation found.
