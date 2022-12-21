Read full article on original website
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls
Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
What’s the Difference Between Hemp and Marijuana According to Texas Laws?
Hemp was legalized in Texas in 2019, but Marijuana was not. So what marijuana products are legal under the Hemp Law in Texas?. According to the Texas Tribune, confusion is rampant in prosecution cases since Texas lawmakers legalized some forms of marijuana but not others. Enforcement varies from city to...
I’m Not Sure What to Think About This Texas Whataburger ‘Hack’
I love me some Whataburger. East Texans love them some Whataburger. Most of Texas loves Whataburger. With the way Whataburger is expanding throughout the country, soon most of the United States will love Whataburger. Texans are also very inventive. We will find some genius ways to reuse an item around our home. However, I'm not sold on this Whataburger "hack" that's being passed around as we get ready for the artic blast this weekend.
21 Fun-Filled Things To Do In East Texas For Your Bored Out-Of-Town Relatives
The relatives are in town for Christmas and the holidays. Whether they're staying with you, at your in-laws, grandmother's house or in a hotel, at some point someone is going to say they're bored and they're looking for something to do. When you think about some East Texans even asking themselves that very same question probably every weekend, 'What is there to do?'
Chris Pratt Gets Stung in Eye by Bee, Blames Viral ‘Bee Lady’ Texas Bee Works
Chris Pratt may be used to defeating monsters and keeping track of dinosaurs, but the actor was no match for some bees. Taking to Instagram, he joked how Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson is to blame for him getting stung by the buzzing insects. WARNING: Quote contains graphic language. "She goes...
It’s Texas Law: Keep Your Pets Safe From The Extreme Cold Weather
Extreme cold weather is settling in across East Texas thanks to an Arctic air blast. This freezing weather isn't just dangerous to humans, but also to our outdoor pets and livestock. It's Texas law now that you must provide adequate shelter for any outdoor pet and to provide them a safe haven from the extreme elements.
