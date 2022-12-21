ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls

Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
TEXAS STATE
I’m Not Sure What to Think About This Texas Whataburger ‘Hack’

I love me some Whataburger. East Texans love them some Whataburger. Most of Texas loves Whataburger. With the way Whataburger is expanding throughout the country, soon most of the United States will love Whataburger. Texans are also very inventive. We will find some genius ways to reuse an item around our home. However, I'm not sold on this Whataburger "hack" that's being passed around as we get ready for the artic blast this weekend.
TEXAS STATE
