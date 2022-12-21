ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon lands top JUCO recruit George Silva

The No. 1 Junior College Recruit in the state of California is headed to Eugene. George Silva is one of the most recent four-star recruits to join Dan Lanning’s recruiting class. Silva played at Fullerton College where he was awarded Second Team All-SCFA Southern Conference in 2022. He’s the...
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Johnny Bowens III commits and signs with Oregon

“For the next three to four years, I’m going to be taking my talents to Oregon University,” Johnny Bowens III said in his commitment video. Surely he meant the University of Oregon, but the focus of the video should be Bowens’ excitement to join Dan Lanning and the Ducks in 2023.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Breaking: 5-Star Peyton Bowen Flips Decision Day After Commitment

A day after flipping his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon, Peyton Bowen revealed a new decision. On Thursday, the five-star recruit shocked the college football world again by committing to Oklahoma. Bowen apologized for how he handled the process but asked everyone to "respect my decision." "As I reflect...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Signing Day 2022: UCLA football coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon

UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and coach Chip Kelly might just have something going in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it's highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcfmradio.com

Beavers Free Throw Win; Duck Women Fall to Ohio St.; Nix Staying in Duck Uniform

The Oregon State Beavers had a tight game against Denver last night at Gill coliseum. The Beavers shot poorly from the field but made up for it on the free throw line making 19 of 24. Foul trouble ultimately lost Denver the game with the Beavers only shooting under 35 percent from inside the arc and 26.7 percent from the 3 point range. Glenn Taylor Jr. was the leading scorer for the Beavers with 12.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Irish Wideout Room Receives Massive Makeover

Look across the national landscape during the 2022 college football season and there were programs with larger running back rooms than the one inhabited by Notre Dame’s wide receivers. That “shortage” – both in volume and size – has been addressed with the additions in the Class of 2023,...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Emerald Media

Oregon lands huge commitment from Jurrion Dickey

When Jurrion Dickey delayed his signing announcement on Wednesday night, Duck fans everywhere held their breath. But late Wednesday night, as National Signing Day came to a close, Dickey capitalized a historic day for Oregon football by signing with the Ducks. Dickey is a 6-foot-3 210 pound wide receiver from...
EUGENE, OR
saturdaytradition.com

Buckeye transfer OT target Ajani Cornelius reveals commitment

Ajani Cornelius was a player that Ohio State was hoping to earn a commitment from on Early Signing Day. That was not the case. Cornelius eventually committed to Oregon on Wednesday after visiting with the Ducks. Cornelius visited with the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Tennessee and Nebraska were two other schools that Cornelius toured recently.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Oregonian

Dan Lanning’s recruiting haul; Oregon Ducks transfer portal additions; Bo Nix returns; Holiday Bowl preview: Talkin’ Ducks

SHOW TOPICS (show embed above and below) Ducks land key additions in transfer portal. Coach Dan Lanning rallies Oregon on signing day. The hour-long show takes a weekly look at the news, trends and stories that define Ducks sports. The show originally airs weekly on Thursday and then re-airs Friday on Root Sports with times to be determined each week.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Developing: 5-Star Recruit Hasn't Filed National Letter Of Intent

It's coming down to the 11th hour for one 5-star commit, but the University of Oregon has yet to receive a letter of intent from one of their most prized recruits. According to Nick Harris of Rivals, "As of 4:00pm CT, Oregon has not yet received a letter of intent from Denton (Texas) Guyer 5-star S Peyton Bowen, and a source says there are still conversations happening behind the scenes."
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Phil Knight Today

Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike, is trending on Twitter this Wednesday because Oregon's football team has landed commitments from a handful of elite recruits. It all started with five-star safety Peyton Bowen committing to Oregon. Many people thought he'd go to Notre Dame. A few moments later, five-star edge...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

REGION CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH WINTER STORM

While the Umpqua Valley has rain and moderate temperatures, much of western Oregon continues to face numerous challenges as it deals with the impacts of a strong winter storm. In Eugene, many offices and organizations planned to open mid-morning Friday but eventually decided to close for the day, due to continued hazardous driving conditions. A declaration of an Ice Emergency remained in effect.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support

EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
EUGENE, OR
WNDU

Thank you & good luck, Matt!

South Bend Mayor James Mueller and city officials shared an update on Thursday morning on how they’re preparing for the incoming winter storm. Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were called just before 3:20 a.m. on Thursday to a disturbance at the hotel.
SOUTH BEND, IN
