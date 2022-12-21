Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei reportedly expected to transfer to Oregon State
D.J. Uiagalelei is headed back to the West Coast after three seasons at Clemson. The former five-star recruit is expected to commit to Oregon State after entering the transfer portal, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. An announcement is reportedly expected in the next few days. Uiagalelei entered the portal earlier...
Emerald Media
Oregon lands top JUCO recruit George Silva
The No. 1 Junior College Recruit in the state of California is headed to Eugene. George Silva is one of the most recent four-star recruits to join Dan Lanning’s recruiting class. Silva played at Fullerton College where he was awarded Second Team All-SCFA Southern Conference in 2022. He’s the...
Emerald Media
Johnny Bowens III commits and signs with Oregon
“For the next three to four years, I’m going to be taking my talents to Oregon University,” Johnny Bowens III said in his commitment video. Surely he meant the University of Oregon, but the focus of the video should be Bowens’ excitement to join Dan Lanning and the Ducks in 2023.
Breaking: 5-Star Peyton Bowen Flips Decision Day After Commitment
A day after flipping his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon, Peyton Bowen revealed a new decision. On Thursday, the five-star recruit shocked the college football world again by committing to Oklahoma. Bowen apologized for how he handled the process but asked everyone to "respect my decision." "As I reflect...
Oregon State lands heralded Nevada offensive lineman Grant Starck
Oregon State added to its early signing day bounty Thursday when the Beavers landed Nevada offensive tackle Grant Starck from the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 292-pound Starck, a Thurston High grad, started all 12 games this past season for Nevada at left tackle. He earned all-Mountain West honorable mention honors.
Signing Day 2022: UCLA football coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon
UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and coach Chip Kelly might just have something going in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it's highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon.
Marcus Freeman Talks NIL And Its Impact On Recruiting At Notre Dame
Name, image and likeness money played a big part though in other Notre Dame de-commitments. Irish head coach Marcus Freeman discussed it in detail
NBC Sports
Things We Learned: Remove recency bias and Notre Dame’s recruiting has clearly reached new heights
Five-star safety Peyton Bowen’s chaotic week may have robbed Notre Dame of some recruiting momentum, but if there is ever a moment for that fictional intangible to disappear in recruiting, it is on National Signing Day, when the rest of a class is signed, sealed and delivered. His de-commitment...
kcfmradio.com
Beavers Free Throw Win; Duck Women Fall to Ohio St.; Nix Staying in Duck Uniform
The Oregon State Beavers had a tight game against Denver last night at Gill coliseum. The Beavers shot poorly from the field but made up for it on the free throw line making 19 of 24. Foul trouble ultimately lost Denver the game with the Beavers only shooting under 35 percent from inside the arc and 26.7 percent from the 3 point range. Glenn Taylor Jr. was the leading scorer for the Beavers with 12.
Irish Wideout Room Receives Massive Makeover
Look across the national landscape during the 2022 college football season and there were programs with larger running back rooms than the one inhabited by Notre Dame’s wide receivers. That “shortage” – both in volume and size – has been addressed with the additions in the Class of 2023,...
Emerald Media
Oregon lands huge commitment from Jurrion Dickey
When Jurrion Dickey delayed his signing announcement on Wednesday night, Duck fans everywhere held their breath. But late Wednesday night, as National Signing Day came to a close, Dickey capitalized a historic day for Oregon football by signing with the Ducks. Dickey is a 6-foot-3 210 pound wide receiver from...
saturdaytradition.com
Buckeye transfer OT target Ajani Cornelius reveals commitment
Ajani Cornelius was a player that Ohio State was hoping to earn a commitment from on Early Signing Day. That was not the case. Cornelius eventually committed to Oregon on Wednesday after visiting with the Ducks. Cornelius visited with the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Tennessee and Nebraska were two other schools that Cornelius toured recently.
Dan Lanning’s recruiting haul; Oregon Ducks transfer portal additions; Bo Nix returns; Holiday Bowl preview: Talkin’ Ducks
SHOW TOPICS (show embed above and below) Ducks land key additions in transfer portal. Coach Dan Lanning rallies Oregon on signing day. The hour-long show takes a weekly look at the news, trends and stories that define Ducks sports. The show originally airs weekly on Thursday and then re-airs Friday on Root Sports with times to be determined each week.
Developing: 5-Star Recruit Hasn't Filed National Letter Of Intent
It's coming down to the 11th hour for one 5-star commit, but the University of Oregon has yet to receive a letter of intent from one of their most prized recruits. According to Nick Harris of Rivals, "As of 4:00pm CT, Oregon has not yet received a letter of intent from Denton (Texas) Guyer 5-star S Peyton Bowen, and a source says there are still conversations happening behind the scenes."
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Phil Knight Today
Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike, is trending on Twitter this Wednesday because Oregon's football team has landed commitments from a handful of elite recruits. It all started with five-star safety Peyton Bowen committing to Oregon. Many people thought he'd go to Notre Dame. A few moments later, five-star edge...
Look: 5-Star Recruit's Mom In Tears Following Commitment Announcement
Five-star safety Peyton Bowen flipped his recruitment Wednesday from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to the Oregon Ducks. It's a move that had social media buzzing, partially due to the manner in which Bowen made the announcement. Bowen initially picked up a Notre Dame cap, ostensibly ...
kqennewsradio.com
REGION CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH WINTER STORM
While the Umpqua Valley has rain and moderate temperatures, much of western Oregon continues to face numerous challenges as it deals with the impacts of a strong winter storm. In Eugene, many offices and organizations planned to open mid-morning Friday but eventually decided to close for the day, due to continued hazardous driving conditions. A declaration of an Ice Emergency remained in effect.
kezi.com
University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support
EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
WNDU
Thank you & good luck, Matt!
South Bend Mayor James Mueller and city officials shared an update on Thursday morning on how they’re preparing for the incoming winter storm. Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were called just before 3:20 a.m. on Thursday to a disturbance at the hotel.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
694K+
Followers
88K+
Post
405M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 1