Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residentsR.A. HeimIllinois State
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Where to Find the Best Pizza in ChicagoEast Coast TravelerChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Bride’s Friend Accused of Causing a Scene by Walking Out of ‘Fake’ Wedding
A lot of women dream about their ideal wedding day. However, one woman who's never been in a serious relationship had always toyed around with the idea of having a "fake wedding." "As the date of the wedding approached, I started to feel more and more uncomfortable about the whole...
Pop Star Zara Larsson Defends Herself After ‘Edited’ Comment Using ‘Gay Slur’ Goes Viral on TikTok
Zara Larsson, a Swedish pop star known for hits like "Lush Life" and "Never Forget You," defended herself on TikTok after an "edited" comment allegedly made by her went viral on the app. The fake comment was posted by @6aloha_senoritas9 on TikTok and was made to look like Larsson called...
Christmas brain teaser: Can you find Rudolph among the reindeer?
A graphic artist who designs seek-and-find puzzles is offering a new puzzle in the spirit of Christmas. Gergely Dudás of Budapest, Hungary, recently shared his brain-teaser, “Can You find RUDOLPH among the reindeer?” with Fox News Digital. Hiding in what appears to be a pattern of polka dots is one famous reindeer who has “a very shiny nose.” Over the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday, Dudás shared another seek-and-find with Fox News Digital titled, “Can You find a PUMPKIN among the turkeys?” He has also crafted similar puzzles to honor current events. These include Queen Elizabeth II’s passing and annual celebrations such as Halloween and ringing in the New Year. Dudás is the author of many seek-and-find books and created the cartoon, “Where’s the Panda?” More recently, he developed a graphic novel series, “Fox & Rabbit.” To see the solution of Dudás’ puzzle, visit thedudolf.blogspot.com.
Netflix ‘Cheer’ Star Gabi Butler Called Out for Viral Blackface Photo
After a viral photo of Netflix Cheer star Gabi Butler wearing blackface went viral, the competitive cheerleader and new WWE trainee posted a statement to social media that only landed her in even more hot water. The photo originally went viral after being posted by @cheerfessions1 on Twitter, an anonymous...
16 People Who Sent Christmas Cards They Probably Shouldn't Have
"I wish I could say die in a hole but it's Christmas so Merry Christmas."
Viral Fleetwood Mac Skateboarding TikToker ‘Doggface’ Arrested
Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca, most famously known for skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s song "Dreams" in a viral TikTok video, was arrested for possession of marijuana. As reported by TMZ, Apodaca was initially stopped by Idaho State Police due to an expired registration tag on his Chevy Silverado. As...
Chris Pratt Gets Stung in Eye by Bee, Blames Viral ‘Bee Lady’ Texas Bee Works
Chris Pratt may be used to defeating monsters and keeping track of dinosaurs, but the actor was no match for some bees. Taking to Instagram, he joked how Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson is to blame for him getting stung by the buzzing insects. WARNING: Quote contains graphic language. "She goes...
Reddit Slams ‘Rude’ Bride Who Uninvited Cousin to Wedding Reception but Kept Gift
It is customary for an invited wedding guest to get a gift for the happy couple. However, one woman took to Reddit explaining she wanted her present back after her cousin uninvited her to the reception. She shared that her cousin told her the reception wasn't "really suitable" for her...
Mom Upset After Family Doesn’t Buy 1-Year-Old Baby Separate Birthday Present During Christmastime
Many people suffer every year with only receiving one joint present rather than separate presents when their birthdays are close to Christmas. One mom took to Mumsnet vented her frustration that her child, who is celebrating their first birthday just a few days before Christmas, only received one present for Christmas and his birthday from her family.
Rihanna Makes Her Official Debut On TikTok With First Image of Son
Christmas came early for Rihanna fans who got the first look at her bundle of joy. On Saturday (Dec. 17), the "Umbrella" singer shared the first look at her baby boy, whose name has yet to be revealed. She welcomed her first child, a son with A$AP Rocky in May 2022.
JoJo Siwa Says Ex-Girlfriend Had ‘Nothing to Gain Anymore’ After Ranting About Being ‘Used’
The side of TikTok nicknamed "Leztopia" is once again in shambles after JoJo Siwa's breakup with her ex-girlfriend Avery Cyrus, a social media influencer. The two dated for a few months before allegedly calling it quits while aboard a recent cruise. Now, on Dec. 20, Siwa posted a shady video...
‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Considered Meri Reconciliation After She Gave Him Rice Krispies Treats
You probably don't love them more than Sister Wives star Kody Brown, though, who was so touched by the sweet treat that he considered reconciling with ex-wife Meri Brown, according to People. Brown, who famously had four wives on the TLC show, now only has one (Robyn), after his first...
75-Year-Old Man Slammed for Cheating on Hospitalized Wife, Garage Spray Painted ‘Cheater Lives Here’ – PHOTO
A 75-year-old man was put on blast by his neighbors after he was accused of cheating on his wife who was in the hospital. The man, dubbed a "serial cheater," was shamed with graffiti on his garage door following the alleged indiscretions, reported Daily Star. A photo was posted on...
North West Tricks Sleeping Kim Kardashian With Eyebrow-Shaving Prank: WATCH
Kim Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter North West have been entertaining viewers on TikTok for over a year now. On their joint mother-daughter account @kimandnorth, the pair often share their unique takes on viral TikTok dances, lipsyncs, makeup trends and more. However, their latest video, which shows North pranking her...
Couple Marry 35,000 Feet in the Air During Impromptu ‘Mile-High’ Wedding
One couple decided to marry 37,000 feet above Arizona aboard their Southwest Airlines flight. The impromptu "mile high" wedding went viral on Facebook, where footage was shared on the official Southwest Airlines page. In the clip, Oklahoma City couple Pam and Jeremy recite their wedding vows next to the emergency...
KFC Employee Allegedly Shot Because the Restaurant Ran Out of Corn
A KFC employee is recovering after he was allegedly shot by a frustrated customer who became upset after the restaurant ran out of corn. As reported by NBC affiliate KSDK, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that the shooting occurred after a customer placed an order through the drive-thru and became furious after learning that the fast-food establishment was out of corn.
Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita Are Officially Married!
Famed Twitch streamer Jenna Marbles has officially tied the knot with her longtime love Julien Solomita. The pair announced the news via a post on Instagram. The post included several candid shots of the happy couple, including them with their dogs as well as shots of them getting ready for their wedding. One picture even shows Solomita in what appears to be Marbles' veil.
Reddit Blasts Man Who Demanded Girlfriend Learn French to Impress His Family: ‘I Hope She Dumps Him’
A man caused a stir online after he demanded his girlfriend of six months learn French before meeting his family, despite him not even knowing the language himself. On Reddit, the boyfriend explained that his parents moved to the U.S. from France before he was born, and that he never learned French because he thought it was "boring."
Millionaire Who Lost Entire Fortune Became Castaway
David Glasheen, 78, has been living like a castaway for 25 years, and it's all by choice. As reported by the Hustle, Glasheen lives on a remote island in northern Australia, where he builds his shelter, finds his food and entertains himself. Spending much of his time alone, Glasheen says...
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Post First Photos of Their Baby Boy
Seven months after welcoming their first child into the world, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna shared the first photos and video of their newborn baby boy. On Saturday (Dec. 17), A$AP Rocky and Rihanna shared several photos of their baby boy via the gossip website Hollywood Unlocked. In one pic, the newborn is wearing a onesie while sucking on a pacifier and looking straight at the camera.
