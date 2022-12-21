Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'Dianna CarneySandwich, MA
President Biden Again Calls for Assault Weapons Ban During A Thanksgiving VisitThe Maine WriterNantucket, MA
Related
Friends Of Randolph Driver Busted For Boston Hit-Run Challenge Cops To Fight: DA
A 25-year-old Boston woman was seriously injured early Friday morning, Dec. 23, after a car crashed into her and drove over her head and shoulders before speeding off, authorities said. The driver returned to the scene after a witness chased him down and confronted him. Jakob Civil, 23, of Ran…
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000
Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
Sheriffs cite burnout among correctional officers
A panel of Massachusetts sheriffs told lawmakers they continue to grapple with attrition and hiring slowdowns fueled in part by long hours and work conditions.
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury approves VTA electric bus equipment plan
Vineyard Transit Authority (VTA) administrator Angela Gompert returned during a Wednesday, Dec. 21, meeting, with a new plan to install a 500-kilowatt transformer for its electric bus fleet, that the West Tisbury select board found more satisfactory and unanimously approved. During another meeting earlier this month, the board sent Gompert...
Leader of violent Massachusetts drug crew sentenced to prison
A Brockton man was sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and other drugs throughout southeastern Massachusetts.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs, Tisbury look to triple embarkation fees
In a joint meeting with the select board on Wednesday, the Oak Bluffs finance and advisory committee recommended an increase to the town’s ferry embarkation fee. Finance committee member Sherry Countryman said the overall goal of an increase is “to make improvements and enhance the revenues in the town.”
Rockland Baseball Bat Killer to Be Paroled
ROCKLAND — A man who murdered a man with a baseball bat in Rockland in 1994 will be released on parole, according to a decision from the state parole board earlier this month. Steven James was 17 years old when he and his friends got in a fight with...
Centre Daily
A ruling which awarded a Massachusetts couple around $5 million for damages done by wayward tee shots overturned
In April, a Massachusetts couple was awarded nearly $5 million after they filed a lawsuit against Indian Pond Country Club for damages done to their home by wayward tee shots. Erik and Athina Tenczar bought the house in 2017 and claimed over 650 golf balls hit their home resulting in broken windows and damage to the home’s siding.
mspnews.org
ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION
BOSTON – Eleven individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown of a major Brockton drug trafficking organization distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine throughout towns in Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. The charges are the result of a long-term...
Massachusetts man convicted of trafficking 4 tons of cocaine hidden in furniture
NEW YORK — A Massachusetts man was convicted on Tuesday for his role in trafficking 4 tons of cocaine from Puerto Rico to at least four continental U.S. states by concealing the narcotics in hollowed-out furniture. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern...
vineyardgazette.com
Fueling Spirit of Self Reliance on Cuttyhunk
GOSNOLD — The off season on Cuttyhunk isn’t supposed to be easy. A small semicolon of sand, golf carts and cottages situated at the furthest reaches of the tiniest town in the Commonwealth, the seasonal island is only publicly accessible by ferry on Mondays and Fridays in December. There are no police, no hospitals, no grocery stores, no restaurants and definitely no secrets. There is a schoolhouse, but there are currently no students. There is a church, but there is no pastor.
Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker calls final days in office ‘bittersweet’
Gov. Charlie Baker, the most popular governor in the country who will conclude his second term in just under two weeks, called his final days in office a “bittersweet experience.”. Baker struck an introspective tone with reporters Thursday after he participated in a menorah lighting ceremony for the fifth...
maritime-executive.com
Massachusetts Awards $180M in Grants for Wind Port Infrastructure
Massachusetts awarded funding to expand and develop port infrastructure at three key harbors in support of the developing offshore wind industry. As part of the state’s Offshore Wind Ports Infrastructure Investment Challenge, a competitive funding opportunity opened earlier in the year, they announced the awarding of a total of $180 million in grants, including $135 million which is being invested in port redevelopment projects for in the Cities of New Bedford and Salem, and the Town of Somerset, as well as funding for the state-owned New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal for capital improvements.
Police arrest Providence man with 3 kilos of cocaine
The arrest came following an investigation into a high volume of drug dealing in the area of Imera Street in Providence.
Young hiker who died in NH remembered as caring, determined
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Olivera Sotelo’s 19-year-old daughter was late returning from a solo hike, and she wasn’t answering her phone. Panicking at the trailhead, Sotelo called her husband for help. “I could not stop my anxiety,” she said. Emily Sotelo emerged from the woods safely...
WCVB
Dozens of Massachusetts superintendents condemn racist attacks on leaders
BOSTON — More than three dozen Massachusetts superintendents spent Thursday night speaking out against racism and recent threats of violence. The most recent incident happened on Wednesday, when Dr. Omar Easy, the superintendent of the Wayland Public Schools, was the target of racist graffiti found near the high school.
Suspended Mass. State Police troopers continue push to be reinstated
The state police union is in its second day of arbitration hearings to try to get seven troopers back on the force after they were suspended in connection with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The troopers were suspended without pay under a mandate Gov. Charlie Baker signed in August 2021 requiring...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
New Road Safety Law Stalled (Again) in the State House
[caption id="attachment_4695" align="alignright" width="250"]. StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today![/caption]. A roadway safety bill with near-unanimous support from lawmakers is at risk of dying in the New Year because House and Senate leaders have not...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Healey goes with a team approach on transportation
GOV.-ELECT MAURA HEALEY named two women to head the state’s transportation bureaucracy on Friday, appointing Gina Fiandaca as secretary and Monica Tibbits-Nutt as undersecretary. Fiandaca has experience overseeing large transportation organizations, as commissioner of the Boston Transportation Department from 2015 to 2019 and most recently as the assistant city...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Up-Island school budget certified with a call
The up-Island school committee voted 4-1 to certify the fiscal year 2024 budget after a public hearing on Thursday evening, just in time for the holiday season. Committee member Skipper Manter was the sole dissenting vote. Committee member Jim Newman, who was initially absent from the meeting, was called in...
Comments / 0