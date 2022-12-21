ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000

Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
HINGHAM, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury approves VTA electric bus equipment plan

Vineyard Transit Authority (VTA) administrator Angela Gompert returned during a Wednesday, Dec. 21, meeting, with a new plan to install a 500-kilowatt transformer for its electric bus fleet, that the West Tisbury select board found more satisfactory and unanimously approved. During another meeting earlier this month, the board sent Gompert...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs, Tisbury look to triple embarkation fees

In a joint meeting with the select board on Wednesday, the Oak Bluffs finance and advisory committee recommended an increase to the town’s ferry embarkation fee. Finance committee member Sherry Countryman said the overall goal of an increase is “to make improvements and enhance the revenues in the town.”
OAK BLUFFS, MA
1420 WBSM

Rockland Baseball Bat Killer to Be Paroled

ROCKLAND — A man who murdered a man with a baseball bat in Rockland in 1994 will be released on parole, according to a decision from the state parole board earlier this month. Steven James was 17 years old when he and his friends got in a fight with...
ROCKLAND, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Fueling Spirit of Self Reliance on Cuttyhunk

GOSNOLD — The off season on Cuttyhunk isn’t supposed to be easy. A small semicolon of sand, golf carts and cottages situated at the furthest reaches of the tiniest town in the Commonwealth, the seasonal island is only publicly accessible by ferry on Mondays and Fridays in December. There are no police, no hospitals, no grocery stores, no restaurants and definitely no secrets. There is a schoolhouse, but there are currently no students. There is a church, but there is no pastor.
maritime-executive.com

Massachusetts Awards $180M in Grants for Wind Port Infrastructure

Massachusetts awarded funding to expand and develop port infrastructure at three key harbors in support of the developing offshore wind industry. As part of the state’s Offshore Wind Ports Infrastructure Investment Challenge, a competitive funding opportunity opened earlier in the year, they announced the awarding of a total of $180 million in grants, including $135 million which is being invested in port redevelopment projects for in the Cities of New Bedford and Salem, and the Town of Somerset, as well as funding for the state-owned New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal for capital improvements.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

New Road Safety Law Stalled (Again) in the State House

[caption id="attachment_4695" align="alignright" width="250"]. StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today![/caption]. A roadway safety bill with near-unanimous support from lawmakers is at risk of dying in the New Year because House and Senate leaders have not...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Healey goes with a team approach on transportation

GOV.-ELECT MAURA HEALEY named two women to head the state’s transportation bureaucracy on Friday, appointing Gina Fiandaca as secretary and Monica Tibbits-Nutt as undersecretary. Fiandaca has experience overseeing large transportation organizations, as commissioner of the Boston Transportation Department from 2015 to 2019 and most recently as the assistant city...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Up-Island school budget certified with a call

The up-Island school committee voted 4-1 to certify the fiscal year 2024 budget after a public hearing on Thursday evening, just in time for the holiday season. Committee member Skipper Manter was the sole dissenting vote. Committee member Jim Newman, who was initially absent from the meeting, was called in...

