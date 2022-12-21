ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

The Spun

Look: The Schools With The Most 5-Star Recruits Committed

We finally know who has the most five-star recruits with early signing day just about over. To nobody's surprise, Alabama has the most (six) but is followed closely by Texas, which has four. Miami, Oregon, and USC have three five-star recruits in each of their classes, while Oklahoma and Texas A&M have two.
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next

The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
The Spun

Look: Recruit's Mom Looked 'Pissed' With His Decision

National Signing Day is a huge day for families around the country. There's quite a bit that goes into a collegiate decision, especially in today's age of NIL and player empowerment. On Wednesday, Peyton Bowen's mother didn't look too happy with her son's decision. The five-star safety recruit originally reached...
The Comeback

Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a great day in recruiting Wednesday. The Tide finished the day with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. And one of the reasons is because of former assistant head coach Charles Kelly who recently accepted the position as defensive coordinator with Deion Sanders at Colorado. Yet despite that, Read more... The post Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AL.com

Nick Saban thanks Deion Sanders as Alabama assistant transitions to Colorado

The best assistant coach in the country for recruiting players in the 2023 class? By 247 Sports’ rankings, that distinction belongs to Alabama safeties coach Charles Kelly. Kelly, who has also served as the Tide’ associate defensive coordinator the past four seasons, was involved in recruiting six of Alabama’s signees as part of its 27-player class announced Wednesday. That included a pair of five stars from Montgomery in James Smith and Qua Russaw, whose pledges on national signing day gave Kelly the highest recruiter ranking by 247 Sports’ metrics in the nation.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
The Spun

Every SEC Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst

The early signing period is underway, kicked off by National Signing Day on Wednesday. Not surprisingly, the SEC fared well as a whole on signing day. The conference is responsible for four of the top 10 classes and six of the top 15, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Alabama (326.06...
247Sports

Arkansas signs big-time running back in Isaiah Augustave

When Naples (Fla.) running back signee Isaiah Augustave committed to Arkansas this past June, he was a relatively uncelebrated midrange three-star recruit. Today, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 165 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 7 running back recruit. From the day he committed to the Razorbacks 47 days after being offered, Augustave never wavered.
