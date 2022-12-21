ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

BreakingAC

Vineland man charged in fatal shooting of Sewell man

A Vineland man is jailed in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the killing of a Gloucester County man. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead...
VINELAND, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Wanted: Vineland, NJ, Man Charged With Murder

Authorities in Cumberland County have identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night and charged him with murder. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report.
VINELAND, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Authorities Search for Person of Interest in Vineland, NJ, Homicide

Authorities in Cumberland County are asking for your help identifying a person of interest wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report.
VINELAND, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Man Critical In Asbury Street Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating a shooting that left a 24 year old male shot on Asbury Street just after 2:30 Pm. Police arrived on the scene and found the male suffering from. Multiple gunshot wounds. Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics rushed the 24 year old to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the shooting is unknown.
TRENTON, NJ
BreakingAC

Mays Landing man wanted in EHT killing

A Mays Landing man is wanted in a fatal shooting in Egg Harbor Township. Isaiah Toulson, 38, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Police were called to the 6800 block of Delilah Road just...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed in crash after leaving N.J. mall

A Cumberland County woman died after her car collided with a tractor trailer after leaving a shopping mall parking lot on Thursday. Kiromy Saldana-Gonzalez, 30, of Vineland, was exiting the Cumberland Mall driveway in Vineland around 1 p.m. when her car crossed into the path of a tractor trailer in the area of Southwest Boulevard and Burns Avenue, according to Vineland police.
VINELAND, NJ
YAHOO!

Man, 35, found shot to death on Landis Avenue Tuesday night

VINELAND — A 35-year-old man was found dead from gunshots in downtown Vineland Tuesday night, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities on Wednesday identified the dead man as Russell Workman, whose residence is uncertain but may be in the Sewell area of Gloucester County. Authorities say...
VINELAND, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Mays Landing, NJ Man Is Charged With Murder

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Isaiah Toulson of Mays Landing, New Jersey with the August 18, 2022 murder of Charles Wynn. Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to a...
MAYS LANDING, NJ
BreakingAC

Vineland woman dies after crash with tractor-trailer

A Vineland woman has died from injuries sustained in a crash Thursday. Kiromy Saldana-Gonzalez exited the Cumberland County Mall onto Southwest Boulevard just before 1 p.m., when she was struck by a Freightliner, according to the report. Elizabeth Potter, of Chesapeake, Va., was heading south on the boulevard when she...
VINELAND, NJ
Shore News Network

35-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey

VINELAND, NJ – A 35-year-old man was shot and killed at around 10 pm on Tuesday in Vineland. Police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue in response to multiple calls of gunshots in the neighborhood. When police arrived, they found 35-year-old Russel Workman of Sewell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Workman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police do not believe there is a threat to the community at this time. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been announced. The post 35-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
VINELAND, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Ems Involved In Hit & Run Accident

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton emergency services ambulance ( North Rescue ) was involved in a hit & run accident early Friday morning. The accident happened just after 1:30 Am Ems was transporting a patient to Capital Health on Calhoun Street when they were hit by a vehicle at Trent street. The patient was transferred to Lawrence township Ems to Capital Health Hospital, emts were not injured.
TRENTON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

2 Teens Charged in NJ School Fight That Left Student Unconscious

Two teenagers are facing charges following two caught on cam fights at a New Jersey high school that left a student unconscious and two teachers injured. On Wednesday, around 11:15 a.m., police responded to Collingswood High School on 424 West Collings Avenue in Collingswood for a report of an unconscious student in need of medical aid.
SoJO 104.9

Stratford Man Charged with Drugging and Raping Woman

The Camden County Prosecutor's office along with the Stratford Police Department, have announced the arrest of Joshua Clark on a host of charges led by the alleged rape of a woman he met on an online dating app. According to a release from the Camden County Prosecutors office, this past...
STRATFORD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Neighbors save the life of NJ woman getting mugged on street

WESTVILLE — Neighbors in a Gloucester County neighborhood are being credited for chasing a man who assaulted a woman as she walked on her street Thursday night. Westville police said the woman was walking on Cedar Street around 8:30 p.m. when Andre Graig, 43, walked up from behind, grabbed her and carried her onto the front porch of a home.
WESTVILLE, NJ
