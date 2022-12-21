Read full article on original website
Related
kezi.com
Winston man arrested for allegedly shooting at vehicle.
WINSTON, Ore. -- A man was sent to jail Wednesday evening after allegedly shooting at a sedan for an unknown reason, Winston Police Department said. According to Winston police, officers and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Northwest Cary Street just after 4 p.m. on December 21. Police said that witnesses had told them that a man had shot a gun at a dark-colored sedan before walking into a home on the street. Police said the vehicle had last been seen driving towards Lookingglass Road.
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECT JAILED AFTER REPORTEDLY ELUDING POLICE
A suspect was jailed after reportedly eluding police on Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said just before 9:20 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle for expired tags, while the sedan was near the intersection of Southeast Main Street and Southeast Mosher Avenue. When the vehicle stopped, a passenger allegedly fled on foot.
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY ROSEBURG POLICE
A fugitive was taken into custody by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 9:15 a.m. officers contacted the suspect at Safeway, in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. He was found to have a warrant out of Canyonville Justice Court. While at Corrections, a small packet of methamphetamine allegedly fell out of his boot. He was cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine-violation and held for the warrant. Bail was set at $5,340.
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING BAR FIGHT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a bar fight early Thursday. An RPD report said at 2:00 a.m. officers responded to the incident in the 900 block of Southeast Stephens Street. 21-year old Evan Marlow had allegedly punched a bartender in the face. An officer attempted to contact Marlow but he reportedly ran. After a short foot pursuit, officers were able to place him in handcuffs.
kqennewsradio.com
WINSTON POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Winston Police jailed a man after an alleged disturbance on Wednesday. Information from WPD said officers responded to the incident involving a man and a woman. 22-year old Sage Covely allegedly punched the victim while she was holding an infant. A small amount of fentanyl was allegedly found during the investigation.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOPLIFTING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged shoplifting incident on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 9:15 a.m. the 45-year old was allegedly seen pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise out of Safeway, in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street, without paying for the items. The total value of the items taken was $315.76. They were returned to the business.
KVAL
Eugene Police: Wanted Springfield man arrested 'on downward departure'
EUGENE, Ore. — A Springfield man was arrested this week in Eugene after attempting to elude police, the Eugene Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, two EPD Street Crimes Unit officers conducting a patrol check in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area spotted a Honda Accord in a 'no parking' zone with a person in the driver’s seat.
KDRV
Burglary suspects arrested in Selma, Merlin & Gold Hill thefts
SELMA, Ore-- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested two people, accused of burglary and theft at the Ray’s Food Place in Selma and other locations as well. On the night of December 20th, 2022, the sheriff's office says that deputies responded to a reported burglary and theft...
kezi.com
Man hit by car after walking into traffic, Eugene police report
EUGENE, Ore. – Traffic was slowed on Coburg Road Tuesday night after a man was hit by a car and thrown under another stopped vehicle, Eugene police said. Eugene Police Department said officers and Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a reported crash on Coburg Road and Oakmont Way at about 8:36 p.m. on December 20. Police said they arrived to find a 56-year-old man had been struck by an SUV and was under a second vehicle, which fortunately had been stopped in the center lane. Police clarified that the second vehicle had not struck the man. Police said that while officers helped with traffic and conducted an investigation of the incident, the man was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER CITED FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE WRECK
A driver was cited following a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday. ‘. A Roseburg Police report said just before 10:00 a.m. a driver stopped at the corner of Northwest Troost Street and Northwest Calkins Avenue, before proceeding into the intersection. A second driver did not see the stop sign and his sedan struck the other vehicle. Both vehicles sustained substantial front-end damage and were towed from the scene.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER VIOLATING PROBATION AT VERBAL DISPUTE
A Roseburg man was jailed after being at a verbal dispute on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 a.m. the suspect and a victim were involved in a loud disturbance in the 1000 block of West Lookingglass Road. This resulted in the neighbors calling RPD. An investigation revealed that the incident did not escalate to a physical altercation, but the man being at that location was a violation of the conditions of his parole.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO CITED FOR ALLEGED INTERFERING INCIDENT
Two people were cited for interfering with a peace officer, by Roseburg Police on Monday night. Information from RPD said at 11:00 p.m. a 31-year old man was stopped for a traffic violation near the corner of Northeast Cedar Street and Northeast Chestnut Avenue. He allegedly parked his vehicle in the middle of the road. His vehicle was impounded due to his inability to find a licensed driver.
Elderly couple killed crossing the street to Christmas party
An elderly couple was walking to a Christmas party Friday evening when they were fatally struck by a motorist, according to the Oregon State Police.
kqennewsradio.com
PAIR JAILED AFTER ALLEGED BURGLARY
Roseburg Police jailed two people after an alleged burglary incident. An RPD report said over the past few days the victim’s storage unit was entered and several items had been stolen from it. The unit was in the 3900 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. At about 4:50 p.m....
kqennewsradio.com
LOG TRUCK DRIVER TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER RIG FLIPS
A log truck driver was taken to the hospital after his rig flipped on Monday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 9:00 a.m. a deputy responded to an injury crash near milepost 27 on Lower Smith River Road east of Reedsport. The deputy observed that...
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING HIGHWAY WRECK
A driver was taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle wreck early Wednesday morning. An Oregon State Police report said at 5:50 a.m. a pickup pulled out in front of a passenger car which was traveling eastbound on Highway 38 in the Drain area. The sedan was unable to avoid the crash and struck the left side of the pickup.
kqennewsradio.com
MEDICAL ISSUE LEADS TO VEHICLE CRASHING INTO POWER BOX
A medical issue led to a vehicle crashing into the power box at a business on Monday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at about 4:50 p.m. a 55-year old man was driving east on Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard heading through the intersection with Northeast Stephens Street when he had a seizure and made a wide U-turn into the Jack in the Box drive-thru. The man’s vehicle came to a rest after striking the large power box, knocking out power to the fast food outlet. No other people or vehicles were involved.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED THEFT INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged theft incident, by Roseburg Police Sunday night. An RPD report said at 11:30 p.m. deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office contacted and detained the 30-year old in the 3000 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway during an unrelated incident. RPD responded to assist and interview the man for a case from June.
KDRV
Two killed, one badly hurt after head on car crash on Highway 199
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - Two people are dead and one is hospitalized with serious injuries after a head on car crash west of Grants Pass on Highway 199. It happened on Sunday at 2:15 in the morning. A preliminary investigation from Oregon State Police reveals that a Toyota Prius, operated...
kqennewsradio.com
CITY OF ROSEBURG OFFICES CLOSED FRIDAY AND MONDAY
City of Roseburg offices and buildings are closed Friday and Monday for the Christmas holiday. A City release said that means that City Hall, the Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other buildings will not be open to the public. In addition, the library will be closed on Saturday for Christmas Eve. It will resume its regular hours on Tuesday.
Comments / 0