The Center Square

Virginia bill seeks to lower cigar tax rate

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers could consider a bill aiming to reduce the tax rate on cigars after the General Assembly convenes in January. House Bill 1417, introduced and pre-filed earlier this month by Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, would adjust the statutory tax rate for selling or distributing cigars to 10% of the manufacturer’s sales price or 30 cents per cigar, whichever is lower. The bill is still pending a committee referral.
Washington Examiner

Virginia Democratic primary candidate files suit against party

(The Center Square) – A Democratic candidate who appeared on the ballot in Tuesday’s 4th Congressional District firehouse primary filed a lawsuit accusing the Democratic Party of Virginia of placing an "unconstitutional burden" on voters due to the placement of polling sites. Tavorise Marks, a civil rights advocate...
rewind1051.com

Governor announces money for grants

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced over five million dollars in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia grant awards for 10 projects that are focused on expanding talent pipelines and strengthening workforce development. One of the grants is for more than 993-thousand dollars for the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport and Executive Director Lisa...
WBTM

Youngkin Unveils Comprehensive Economic Development Policy to Grow Virginia’s Economy

Governor Glenn Youngkin yesterday unveiled “Compete to Win”, a comprehensive economic development policy to grow Virginia’s economy which he announced at the 2022 Virginia Economic Summit hosted by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and Virginia Economic Development Partnership. Developed to address Virginia’s sluggish economic performance in recent years, the ambitious plan outlines a roadmap to enhance the Commonwealth’s competitive position and accelerate economic growth over the next three years. Key focus areas include acceleration of support for prioritized industries and new sectors, workforce development and growth, site and infrastructure development, increased housing supply and tax reform, cost and ease of doing business, and the growth of small businesses and entrepreneurship.
The Roanoke Star

“Compete to Win”- Youngkin Releases Comprehensive Economic Development Policy

Governor Glenn Youngkin has unveiled “Compete to Win”, a comprehensive economic development policy to grow Virginia’s economy which he announced at the 2022 Virginia Economic Summit hosted by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and Virginia Economic Development Partnership. Developed to address Virginia’s sluggish economic performance in recent years, the ambitious plan outlines a roadmap to […]
vaco.org

Governor Youngkin Proposes Amendments to 2022-2024 Biennium Budget

Governor Youngkin presented his proposed amendments to the biennium budget last week to a joint meeting of the House Appropriations, House Finance, and Senate Finance and Appropriations Committees. In his remarks to the Committee members, the Governor summarized his proposals as “going faster and getting more done,” and stressed the need to accelerate work to improve the state’s economic competitiveness, protect public safety, meet the state’s Chesapeake Bay goals, and enhance efficiency in government. The Governor outlined three major components of his economic development proposals: tax reductions, a large investment in business site development, and additional funding for workforce development, paired with reorganization of the state’s workforce development agencies. Additional areas of focus include investments in K-12 education, public safety, behavioral health, and environmental initiatives to improve resiliency and water quality.
The Roanoke Star

You Support Free Speech? Show It

By James A. Bacon and first shared on Bacon’s Rebellion and shared her by permission. The leaders of Virginia’s colleges and universities are increasingly sensitive to the public’s distrust in higher-ed’s ability to protect freedom of speech and “cultivate robust and divergent viewpoints,” in the words of Jonathan Alger, Shannon Kennedy, Katherine Rowe, and Timothy […]
WSLS

Thousands of Virginians to spend Christmas without power

ROANOKE, Va. – Families across southwest Virginia are preparing to spend their Christmas Eve and day without power. Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) is trying to restore power to thousands of customers throughout the state. Many people woke up to no power on Friday morning and it has still not come back on.
wvtf.org

120,000 Virginians quit their jobs in October

New economic numbers are showing a rising number of people in Virginia quitting their jobs. Take this job and shove it. That's apparently what many people are saying or at least thinking according to new numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. They show that 120,000 people in Virginia quit their jobs in October. That's the second largest increase in the country, second only to Florida.
