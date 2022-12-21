Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Despite paroxysms on the right, midterms produced historic firsts for diversity
Jennifer McClellan, winner of a Virginia special House primary and favored to win the election as the first Black woman elected to Congress from Virginia, talks with Alex Wagner about the pace of social progress seen in U.S. elections and the reaction to that progress on the political right. Dec. 24, 2022.
Virginia bill seeks to lower cigar tax rate
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers could consider a bill aiming to reduce the tax rate on cigars after the General Assembly convenes in January. House Bill 1417, introduced and pre-filed earlier this month by Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, would adjust the statutory tax rate for selling or distributing cigars to 10% of the manufacturer’s sales price or 30 cents per cigar, whichever is lower. The bill is still pending a committee referral.
Washington Examiner
Virginia Democratic primary candidate files suit against party
(The Center Square) – A Democratic candidate who appeared on the ballot in Tuesday’s 4th Congressional District firehouse primary filed a lawsuit accusing the Democratic Party of Virginia of placing an "unconstitutional burden" on voters due to the placement of polling sites. Tavorise Marks, a civil rights advocate...
rewind1051.com
Governor announces money for grants
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced over five million dollars in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia grant awards for 10 projects that are focused on expanding talent pipelines and strengthening workforce development. One of the grants is for more than 993-thousand dollars for the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport and Executive Director Lisa...
WBTM
Youngkin Unveils Comprehensive Economic Development Policy to Grow Virginia’s Economy
Governor Glenn Youngkin yesterday unveiled “Compete to Win”, a comprehensive economic development policy to grow Virginia’s economy which he announced at the 2022 Virginia Economic Summit hosted by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and Virginia Economic Development Partnership. Developed to address Virginia’s sluggish economic performance in recent years, the ambitious plan outlines a roadmap to enhance the Commonwealth’s competitive position and accelerate economic growth over the next three years. Key focus areas include acceleration of support for prioritized industries and new sectors, workforce development and growth, site and infrastructure development, increased housing supply and tax reform, cost and ease of doing business, and the growth of small businesses and entrepreneurship.
“Compete to Win”- Youngkin Releases Comprehensive Economic Development Policy
vaco.org
Governor Youngkin Proposes Amendments to 2022-2024 Biennium Budget
Governor Youngkin presented his proposed amendments to the biennium budget last week to a joint meeting of the House Appropriations, House Finance, and Senate Finance and Appropriations Committees. In his remarks to the Committee members, the Governor summarized his proposals as “going faster and getting more done,” and stressed the need to accelerate work to improve the state’s economic competitiveness, protect public safety, meet the state’s Chesapeake Bay goals, and enhance efficiency in government. The Governor outlined three major components of his economic development proposals: tax reductions, a large investment in business site development, and additional funding for workforce development, paired with reorganization of the state’s workforce development agencies. Additional areas of focus include investments in K-12 education, public safety, behavioral health, and environmental initiatives to improve resiliency and water quality.
In one state Senate race, signs of a national struggle over abortion
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed prohibiting the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy in his recently released budget, but doesn’t yet have the votes to enact that ban.
NBC 29 News
U.S. relies on Virginia as 7th leading contributor of Christmas Tree growth and sales
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A lot of country’s festive greenery comes from right here in the Commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says the Virginia is home to one of the biggest Christmas tree suppliers. “Virginia actually does well with Christmas tree sales. We are the...
Augusta Free Press
Money in the water: Virginia seafood industry worth billions, supports thousands of jobs
The Virginia seafood industry generated $1.1 billion in business in Virginia in 2019, according to a new economic impact analysis conducted by the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center of Virginia Tech. The study found that the seafood industry supported 7,187 jobs and generated more than $26 million in...
Augusta Free Press
Warner demands answers from Youngkin administration on deployment of Ashanti Alerts
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) has questions for the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin in how Virginia is using the Ashanti Alert, a service set up to quickly send information to law enforcement, media and the public, about adults who have been reported missing. In cases of suspected abduction, suspect information is also included.
cardinalnews.org
Experts weigh in on questions about uranium mining safety in Pittsylvania County
Pittsylvania residents and local legislators aren’t keen on overturning the uranium mining moratorium in Virginia. They say uranium mining is dangerous, posing health, safety, and environmental hazards to the community. But Consolidated Uranium, a Toronto-based company that will acquire the Coles Hill site in Pittsylvania, the largest undeveloped uranium...
cardinalnews.org
New book gives behind-the-scenes account of former Governor Northam’s tumultuous term
I don’t know what Santa Claus is giving people this year but I know what Andy Kegley is. Kegley, the executive director of Hope Inc., a Wythe County-based human services nonprofit, is giving out copies of the new book by Virginia journalist Margaret Edds, “What The Eyes Can’t See,” with a goal of organizing some book club discussions in the new year.
You Support Free Speech? Show It
By James A. Bacon and first shared on Bacon’s Rebellion and shared her by permission. The leaders of Virginia’s colleges and universities are increasingly sensitive to the public’s distrust in higher-ed’s ability to protect freedom of speech and “cultivate robust and divergent viewpoints,” in the words of Jonathan Alger, Shannon Kennedy, Katherine Rowe, and Timothy […]
WJLA
After Fairfax case, new Va. bill aims to ensure schools are notified of employee arrests
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In Virginia, a new bill aims to ensure school systems are properly notified in the event of a school employee's arrest. The proposed legislation, introduced this week by State Senator Scott Surovell, is in direct response to a recent case involving a school counselor in Fairfax County.
Virginia Dems move to elect state’s first Black woman to Congress
The district is heavily blue, so McClellan is very likely to win the special election on Feb. 21, when she’ll face off against Republican Leon Benjamin.
‘We’ve paid the price’: Virginia Department of Veterans Services needs 450 pre-applications for special license plates
Women veterans in Virginia may soon have a new recognition for their service after the Virginia Department of Veterans Services announced a campaign to honor women veterans with a special license plate.
WSLS
Thousands of Virginians to spend Christmas without power
ROANOKE, Va. – Families across southwest Virginia are preparing to spend their Christmas Eve and day without power. Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) is trying to restore power to thousands of customers throughout the state. Many people woke up to no power on Friday morning and it has still not come back on.
wvtf.org
120,000 Virginians quit their jobs in October
New economic numbers are showing a rising number of people in Virginia quitting their jobs. Take this job and shove it. That's apparently what many people are saying or at least thinking according to new numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. They show that 120,000 people in Virginia quit their jobs in October. That's the second largest increase in the country, second only to Florida.
NBC 29 News
Virginia lawmakers to consider free dual-enrollment courses for high schoolers
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - High school students can go to their own classes as well as college-level classes at the same time, but that costs money that many families do not have. A new plan that would make dual enrollment free for more students is now gaining traction. “We...
