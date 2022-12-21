It always saddens me with the final South Jersey report of the season as you know that our fishing has basically come to a close. It’s time to bear the next few months of winter and hopefully Jack Frost is in a pleasant mood this year. The saving grace is the numerous fishing and boating shows that pop from January to March, so our angling heartbeat stays alive. Even with the icy decks, cold winds, and nasty conditions there are still some fishing opportunities within the next week and through January. Offshore sea bass fishing is going strong right now as a good population of “humpheads” have moved down to our deep water wrecks. Headboats from Point Pleasant to Cape May caught easy limits over the past few days. The season closes New Year’s Eve, so try to book your boat. Togging should remain strong through the better part of January, but the sea conditions will determine the ability of anglers to access it.

