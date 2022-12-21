ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WSLS

Thousands of Virginians to spend Christmas without power

ROANOKE, Va. – Families across southwest Virginia are preparing to spend their Christmas Eve and day without power. Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) is trying to restore power to thousands of customers throughout the state. Many people woke up to no power on Friday morning and it has still not come back on.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

VDOT advises Virginia motorists to reconsider travel timeline

RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) sent out an advisory to anyone who may be traveling through Virginia on Thursday. Because of a winter storm system heading through the United States, they said that motorists may want to change travel plans due to icy conditions anticipated early in the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wfirnews.com

Appalachian Power says 36K customers still without power

Approximately 36,000 customers remain without electric service after damaging winds and bitterly cold temperatures caused power outages yesterday across Appalachian Power’s service area. Hundreds of workers from several states will arrive later today and tomorrow to join the more than 1,000-line mechanics, servicers and assessors already dedicated to the restoration effort.
VIRGINIA STATE
pcpatriot.com

VDOT: High winds creating blow-over hazard on I-77 in Virginia just north of N.C. state line

SALEM, VIRGINIA – Extreme high winds are creating a blow-over hazard on Interstate 77 in Virginia between mile markers 0 and 10 just north of the North Carolina state line. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) recommends that all commercial vehicles with loads under 25,000 pounds and high-profile vehicles such as tractor trailers, box trucks, recreational vehicles, campers and motorhomes should seek alternate routes and avoid traveling on I-77 on Fancy Gap Mountain.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Catch a scenic train ride in 2023

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
STAUNTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Christmas Eve Alert: Santa cleared to bring reindeer to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Santa Claus has been given permission to bring his reindeer to Virginia. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced today that a permit has been granted to allow Santa to bring his reindeer to the commonwealth on Christmas Eve. The announcement was […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Appalachian Power: Some heavily impacted areas will not have power restored until Tuesday Night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power says as of late Saturday evening, power was restored for nearly 50,000 customers. A new update is expected Sunday afternoon. However, Albemarle, Amherst, Floyd, Nelson counties have an estimated restoration of Monday night. Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, Franklin, Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania and Roanoke Counties have estimated restorations of Tuesday night.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

VDOT urges drivers not to travel Thursday as winter storm looms

MCLEAN, Va. - This Christmas, Santa may not be the only one who needs a sleigh to get around. With winter weather moving in, officials are urging holiday travelers to take caution. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) sent out a press release early Wednesday afternoon, saying, "Travelers are advised...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Over 50K Virginians without power

(WSET) — LAST UPDATED: 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According to live power outage data, more than 100,000 customers across Virginia are without power as of Friday afternoon. According to poweroutage.us, Virginia is seeing the fifth most outages in the country following a bitter arctic blast. Customers of Appalachian Power Company...
VIRGINIA STATE

