Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Thousands of Virginians to spend Christmas without power
ROANOKE, Va. – Families across southwest Virginia are preparing to spend their Christmas Eve and day without power. Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) is trying to restore power to thousands of customers throughout the state. Many people woke up to no power on Friday morning and it has still not come back on.
WSLS
VDOT warns drivers of black ice, freezing roads in Southwest, Central Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging drivers to use extra caution when they hit the roads just before the holidays. Staff warns that any wet roads will freeze overnight on Dec. 23 because of the extremely low temperatures, and the main trouble spots are bridges and overpasses.
A look at power outages in Virginia
More than 30,000 households in Virginia are without power Saturday as a winter storm continues to hit much of the country with frigid cold.
VDOT advises Virginia motorists to reconsider travel timeline
RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) sent out an advisory to anyone who may be traveling through Virginia on Thursday. Because of a winter storm system heading through the United States, they said that motorists may want to change travel plans due to icy conditions anticipated early in the […]
wfirnews.com
Appalachian Power says 36K customers still without power
Approximately 36,000 customers remain without electric service after damaging winds and bitterly cold temperatures caused power outages yesterday across Appalachian Power’s service area. Hundreds of workers from several states will arrive later today and tomorrow to join the more than 1,000-line mechanics, servicers and assessors already dedicated to the restoration effort.
pcpatriot.com
VDOT: High winds creating blow-over hazard on I-77 in Virginia just north of N.C. state line
SALEM, VIRGINIA – Extreme high winds are creating a blow-over hazard on Interstate 77 in Virginia between mile markers 0 and 10 just north of the North Carolina state line. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) recommends that all commercial vehicles with loads under 25,000 pounds and high-profile vehicles such as tractor trailers, box trucks, recreational vehicles, campers and motorhomes should seek alternate routes and avoid traveling on I-77 on Fancy Gap Mountain.
WHSV
Catch a scenic train ride in 2023
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
Virginia trooper hurt when patrol vehicle hit on Richmond’s Downtown Expressway, police say
A Virginia state trooper suffered minor injuries Friday after his patrol vehicle was struck from behind in Richmond while he was inside, police said.
Christmas Eve Alert: Santa cleared to bring reindeer to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Santa Claus has been given permission to bring his reindeer to Virginia. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced today that a permit has been granted to allow Santa to bring his reindeer to the commonwealth on Christmas Eve. The announcement was […]
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power: Some heavily impacted areas will not have power restored until Tuesday Night
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power says as of late Saturday evening, power was restored for nearly 50,000 customers. A new update is expected Sunday afternoon. However, Albemarle, Amherst, Floyd, Nelson counties have an estimated restoration of Monday night. Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, Franklin, Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania and Roanoke Counties have estimated restorations of Tuesday night.
‘We’ve paid the price’: Virginia Department of Veterans Services needs 450 pre-applications for special license plates
Women veterans in Virginia may soon have a new recognition for their service after the Virginia Department of Veterans Services announced a campaign to honor women veterans with a special license plate.
VDOT warns of potential hazardous conditions ahead of winter storm
Hampton Roads is expected to be hit with sub-freezing temperatures on Friday and Saturday, with bridges and overpasses typically freezing first.
fox5dc.com
VDOT urges drivers not to travel Thursday as winter storm looms
MCLEAN, Va. - This Christmas, Santa may not be the only one who needs a sleigh to get around. With winter weather moving in, officials are urging holiday travelers to take caution. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) sent out a press release early Wednesday afternoon, saying, "Travelers are advised...
A cold Christmas in central Virginia
It will be sunny, but chilly for Christmas Day with highs will be in the low and mid 30s. A warm-up takes us through the rest of the coming week.
VDOT warns drivers about potential for black ice as temps plummet
“It can be very dangerous out there, especially when you come across any snow or ice or anything like that,” Kevin Whitt said. “So it really pays to have a little extra time, a little extra patience.”
WSET
Operation 'Coal in the Stocking:' Virginia, U.S. agencies arrest 10, seize narcotics
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The United States Marshals Service and Western District of Virginia are making sure to cross names off of Santa's naughty list this holiday season. On Thursday, they partnered with Greene County deputies, the Albemarle County Police Department, Virginia State Police, and the Jefferson Area Drug Task Force in Operation "Coal in the Stocking."
fox5dc.com
Here are the latest winter weather closings and delays for the pre-Christmas DMV storm
Here are the closings and delays for schools, government and business across DC, Maryland and Virginia reported to FOX 5 DC for the winter weather impacting the area between December 22 - 24th. This story may show up in search results in the future. The frame below will show the...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces. While Virginia is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
WDBJ7.com
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
WSET
Over 50K Virginians without power
(WSET) — LAST UPDATED: 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According to live power outage data, more than 100,000 customers across Virginia are without power as of Friday afternoon. According to poweroutage.us, Virginia is seeing the fifth most outages in the country following a bitter arctic blast. Customers of Appalachian Power Company...
Comments / 9