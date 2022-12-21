Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Bitter Cold Brings Rolling Power Outages to NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Taxpayers Are On the Hook For Billions In NFL Stadium CostsTaxBuzzNashville, TN
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Related
WSMV
2 shot outside West Nashville shopping center, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway and a suspect in on the loose after two people were shot Friday evening in Nashville. At about 6:40 p.m., Metro Police responded to a shooting outside a shopping center at 6337 Charlotte Pike. The two people who were shot were transported...
2 shot in West Nashville, suspect sought
Metro police are investigating a shooting in West Nashville that left two people injured.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Woman arrested in carjacking incidents in Clarksville, 5-year-old child safe
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A woman from Goodlettsville using her own child as a shield stole two cars at gunpoint in Clarksville on Thursday, according to police. At about 4:42 p.m., Clarksville Police responded to the Minit Mart at 2690 Trenton Road after a woman reported that, while she was pumping gas, she was approached by a woman who pointed a gun at her and stole her Nissan Juke, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Carjacking suspect accused of using child as shield taken into custody
A Goodlettsville woman was arrested after she reportedly used her own child as a shield while carjacking people in Clarksville.
WKRN
Police searching for accused porch pirate in Lebanon
The Lebanon Police Department released this video of a woman stealing packages off a porch. Police searching for accused porch pirate in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department released this video of a woman stealing packages off a porch. Food pantry demands. Crashes on icy interstates. Some secondary roads remains slick.
‘My brother deserves justice’: Nashville family remembers murder victim as holidays approach
As the countdown to Christmas is just days away, many are looking forward to a holiday centered around family, a word that had more meaning than ever before.
‘It was so senseless’: Nashville family remembers son after deadly stabbing at bus stop
Metro police were called to 4th Avenue and Church Street, where Mason was found with stab wounds to his chest.
Man spends months trying to get barrels removed from behind Nashville neighborhood
The barrels were finally removed hours after News 2 reached out to the company that owns the apartment complex.
Ashland City police arrest man with 13 prior offenses of driving on a revoked license
They say 13 is an unlucky number. It sure was for a Cheatham County man who police officers called a habitual motor vehicle offender.
Brentwood teen found unresponsive lives to share her story, calls life ‘a masterpiece’
A Brentwood family says it's nothing short of a miracle that their teen is alive after finding her unresponsive. The junior endured chemo and proton therapy but her foundation of faith kept her grounded as she faced her toughest battle yet.
2 teens charged with murder in connection with I-24 shooting in Robertson County
Two Clarksville teens have been arrested on first degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Halloween night on Interstate 24.
fox17.com
Police: Woman transported, suspect in custody after Madison shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman was shot in the upper arm and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Madison, Metro Police confirm. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said the victim was transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center by Nashville Fire Department. The suspect fled on...
Pursuit in Nashville leads to recovery of drugs, stolen gun
A police pursuit led Metro police to recover more than 500 grams of marijuana and a stolen firearm, according to an arrest warrant.
clarksvillenow.com
2 teenagers from Clarksville charged with murder in Interstate 24 shooting on Halloween
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two Clarksville 17-year-olds in the Halloween deadly shooting of a Nashville woman in Interstate 24. At about 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, suspects in a black Charger shot a woman near mile marker 19 in...
WSMV
Lebanon narcotics detection K9 dies
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Lebanon Police Department announced one of its police K9s has passed away. K9 Luke died Friday with his partner K9 Officer Rob Bates by his side, LPD said in a Facebook post. “K9 Luke gave a dedicated service with the Lebanon Police Department from...
Gallatin police looking to help overdose victims
The Grant, known as the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program (COSSAP) will pay for a full time police officer, who normally works the streets, to instead work with overdose suspects trying to get them the counseling and/or mental health services they might need.
2 Clarksville teens arrested for deadly Halloween shooting on I-24
Two 17-year-old suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a woman on I-24 in Robertson County on Oct. 31.
WSMV
WATCH: D.A. says Metro Police killed man in self-defense
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville District Attorney’s Office determined that Metro Police were justified in shooting and killing a man on Nov. 12. Senquarius Williams was shot and killed in Madison after police say he fired at officers. Williams had allegedly entered an existing non-critical scene on Maple...
WSMV
Metro PD arrest armed man who fled from police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police detectives have an armed man who fled during a traffic stop on Wednesday. According to police, a traffic stop was initiated on 20-year-old Keonta Brown at the Wedgewood Avenue intersection of 8th Avenue South. During the stop, police became aware that Brown was...
Nashville mother, boyfriend charged with attempted murder of nine-month-old
A Nashville mother and her boyfriend are facing attempted murder charges after the woman's nine-month-old daughter was found unresponsive, suffering from multiple serious injuries.
Comments / 0