Nashville, TN

WSMV

2 shot outside West Nashville shopping center, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway and a suspect in on the loose after two people were shot Friday evening in Nashville. At about 6:40 p.m., Metro Police responded to a shooting outside a shopping center at 6337 Charlotte Pike. The two people who were shot were transported...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Woman arrested in carjacking incidents in Clarksville, 5-year-old child safe

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A woman from Goodlettsville using her own child as a shield stole two cars at gunpoint in Clarksville on Thursday, according to police. At about 4:42 p.m., Clarksville Police responded to the Minit Mart at 2690 Trenton Road after a woman reported that, while she was pumping gas, she was approached by a woman who pointed a gun at her and stole her Nissan Juke, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police searching for accused porch pirate in Lebanon

The Lebanon Police Department released this video of a woman stealing packages off a porch. Police searching for accused porch pirate in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department released this video of a woman stealing packages off a porch. Food pantry demands. Crashes on icy interstates. Some secondary roads remains slick.
LEBANON, TN
fox17.com

Police: Woman transported, suspect in custody after Madison shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman was shot in the upper arm and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Madison, Metro Police confirm. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said the victim was transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center by Nashville Fire Department. The suspect fled on...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Lebanon narcotics detection K9 dies

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Lebanon Police Department announced one of its police K9s has passed away. K9 Luke died Friday with his partner K9 Officer Rob Bates by his side, LPD said in a Facebook post. “K9 Luke gave a dedicated service with the Lebanon Police Department from...
LEBANON, TN
WKRN News 2

Gallatin police looking to help overdose victims

The Grant, known as the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program (COSSAP) will pay for a full time police officer, who normally works the streets, to instead work with overdose suspects trying to get them the counseling and/or mental health services they might need.
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

WATCH: D.A. says Metro Police killed man in self-defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville District Attorney’s Office determined that Metro Police were justified in shooting and killing a man on Nov. 12. Senquarius Williams was shot and killed in Madison after police say he fired at officers. Williams had allegedly entered an existing non-critical scene on Maple...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro PD arrest armed man who fled from police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police detectives have an armed man who fled during a traffic stop on Wednesday. According to police, a traffic stop was initiated on 20-year-old Keonta Brown at the Wedgewood Avenue intersection of 8th Avenue South. During the stop, police became aware that Brown was...
NASHVILLE, TN

