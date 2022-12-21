ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
MSP: High-profile vehicles asked to stay off freeways

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan State Police (MSP) Third District has asked all high-profile vehicles to say off freeways as emergency responders address the multiple crashes along I-75. Due to the weather conditions, there have been multiple crashes spanning Bay, Saginaw, and Genesee counties, MSP said. High-profile vehicles are very susceptible...
Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23

Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
Lafayette Street Bridge to close for repairs on Jan. 3

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced maintenance repairs will begin on the Lafayette Street Bridge beginning Jan. 3. It’s estimated to cost $700,000.
Bay City’s Liberty Bridge reopens to traffic, ‘a truly remarkable day,’ says mayor

BAY CITY, MI — It finally happened: Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is open to traffic after being closed for almost a year. On Thursday, Dec. 22, a special ceremony was had atop the western part of the bridge. An inbound major winter storm did not damper spirits as the crowd, which included Santa Claus and Buddy the Elf, gathered to celebrate the newly rehabilitated bridge’s reopening.
Crash cleared on in Saginaw Co.

BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - The crash that caused all northbound lanes of I-75 to close in Buena Vista Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened about 6:35 a.m. after the M-46 Holland Avenue Exit 149. Michigan State Police told TV5 a state trooper patrol car was hit by...
Liberty Bridge in Bay City Open for Traffic

Bay City’s Liberty Bridge officially reopened Thursday afternoon after being closed for 10 months. After an opening ceremony, dozens of vehicles participated in the first drive across the newly paved deck surface, with proceeds going to charity. “It’s been a long, hard struggle to get everything in place and...
Woman dies from cold in Bath Township

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
Student wins Flint's Got Talent

Here's a look at some of our top stories. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. Experts give advice on winter storm-related heat or power outage. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The winter...
Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes

Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
Why All the Hate for Meteorologists? Flint’s Local Forecasters Speak Out

Think you have it tough at work sometimes? Try being a local meteorologist. There is absolutely no love. Doing a job is hard enough sometimes, but when the world holds you to every single solitary thing that comes out of your mouth, life can be a bit interesting. If the snow doesn’t add up to what was forecasted, or the daily high temperature is even a few degrees off, local weathermen and women can get bashed on social media to no end. You would think they killed a puppy instead of missing a forecast, which can change in the blink of an eye, by an inch or degree.
MSP: crash investigation underway in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a traffic crash in Saginaw on 4th Avenue and Perkins Street, Lt. Kim Vetter said. The crash is related to a police pursuit, Vetter said. There are no other details about the crash as of Tuesday evening. Stay with TV5 as...
