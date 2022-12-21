Read full article on original website
Related
Snowstorm leads to traffic crashes, knocks out power for hundreds in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Mid-Michigan’s first snowstorm of the winter season led to slick roads that may have prompted more than a dozen traffic crash in Genesee County, while knocking out power to others across the region, according to officials. About 2 inches of snow was reported at...
abc12.com
I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
Numerous crashes reported on I-75 in Saginaw, Bay counties
Police are on the scene of several traffic crashes in Saginaw and Bay counties. About 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, a semi tractor-trailer on northbound Interstate 75 north of the 149 mile marker in Saginaw County struck the median and rolled over. The driver suffered injuries. In the hours...
WNEM
MSP: High-profile vehicles asked to stay off freeways
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan State Police (MSP) Third District has asked all high-profile vehicles to say off freeways as emergency responders address the multiple crashes along I-75. Due to the weather conditions, there have been multiple crashes spanning Bay, Saginaw, and Genesee counties, MSP said. High-profile vehicles are very susceptible...
Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23
Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of I-75 in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, MI – Southbound I-75 is closed at Westside Saginaw Road (M-84) due to several crashes, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. Several vehicles were involved in a crash on southbound I-75 between the 159 mile marker and 157 mile marker, central dispatch said in a Facebook post Friday, Dec. 23.
WNEM
Lafayette Street Bridge to close for repairs on Jan. 3
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced maintenance repairs will begin on the Lafayette Street Bridge beginning Jan. 3. It’s estimated to cost $700,000.
Beloved 1929 Mary Crapo School Demolished In Swartz Creek, Michigan
Genesee County has said goodbye to several businesses over the years. Most recently the beloved Walli's East Building in Burton, click to see that here. And Grand Blanc is saying goodbye to Grand Blanc Appliance after nearly 70 years. Now, Miller Road in Swartz Creek is losing an iconic structure.
Bay City’s Liberty Bridge reopens to traffic, ‘a truly remarkable day,’ says mayor
BAY CITY, MI — It finally happened: Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is open to traffic after being closed for almost a year. On Thursday, Dec. 22, a special ceremony was had atop the western part of the bridge. An inbound major winter storm did not damper spirits as the crowd, which included Santa Claus and Buddy the Elf, gathered to celebrate the newly rehabilitated bridge’s reopening.
WNEM
Crash cleared on in Saginaw Co.
BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - The crash that caused all northbound lanes of I-75 to close in Buena Vista Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened about 6:35 a.m. after the M-46 Holland Avenue Exit 149. Michigan State Police told TV5 a state trooper patrol car was hit by...
Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline
It is looking very strongly like there will be a very quick change from rain to snow over southeast Lower Michigan. This will likely cause wet roads to become icy in just a matter of minutes. Here is the radar forecast from 7 p.m. tonight to 3 a.m. tonight. Focus...
wsgw.com
Liberty Bridge in Bay City Open for Traffic
Bay City’s Liberty Bridge officially reopened Thursday afternoon after being closed for 10 months. After an opening ceremony, dozens of vehicles participated in the first drive across the newly paved deck surface, with proceeds going to charity. “It’s been a long, hard struggle to get everything in place and...
Woman dies from cold in Bath Township
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
WNEM
Representatives available to help Flint residents apply for water bill assistance
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint residents who are in need of assistance in applying for the Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP) in person next week will have to do so on Wednesday, Dec. 28. WRAP representatives are normally at Flint City Hall every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m....
WNEM
Student wins Flint's Got Talent
Here's a look at some of our top stories. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. Experts give advice on winter storm-related heat or power outage. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The winter...
Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes
Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
Why All the Hate for Meteorologists? Flint’s Local Forecasters Speak Out
Think you have it tough at work sometimes? Try being a local meteorologist. There is absolutely no love. Doing a job is hard enough sometimes, but when the world holds you to every single solitary thing that comes out of your mouth, life can be a bit interesting. If the snow doesn’t add up to what was forecasted, or the daily high temperature is even a few degrees off, local weathermen and women can get bashed on social media to no end. You would think they killed a puppy instead of missing a forecast, which can change in the blink of an eye, by an inch or degree.
abc12.com
New details released on a deadly car crash in Hemlock as two police cars were nearly hit
The first sign of trouble came in Midland County, where a Michigan State Police trooper had to avoid a crash. Two police cars nearly hit before deadly head-on crash near Hemlock. The first indication of trouble was in Midland County, where a Michigan State Police trooper's patrol car was almost...
WNEM
MSP: crash investigation underway in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a traffic crash in Saginaw on 4th Avenue and Perkins Street, Lt. Kim Vetter said. The crash is related to a police pursuit, Vetter said. There are no other details about the crash as of Tuesday evening. Stay with TV5 as...
A Gang of Buffalo Seen Grazing on Former Grand Blanc Golf Course
Some buffalo are out grazing on a former golf course in Grand Blanc. It's not too often that you look out your car window and see some buffalo on your commute through Genesee County, MI. However, that is exactly what is causing some drivers to look twice while traveling down Dort Highway in Grand Blanc.
1470 WFNT
Burton, MI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfnt.com
Comments / 0