Doug McGowen heads first MLGW meeting as severe cold bears down on Memphis

Doug McGowen attended his first board meeting as president and CEO of Memphis Light, Gas and Water on Wednesday, Dec. 21, as the utility confirmed multiple leadership changes.

McGowen’s first board meeting as acting president came a little over a week after he officially took over the post. Former president J.T. Young abruptly left Memphis in September for a position at Florida Power & Light.

At the same meeting, the board also confirmed its new leadership. Current board vice chair Leon Dickson will become the body’s chair effective Jan. 1, and commissioner Mike Pohlman will serve as vice chair.

McGowen congratulated MLGW board chair Mitch Graves on his two-year tenure, which was plagued by severe ice storms early on. He applauded Graves’ leadership through those initial storms and, more recently, the vote on MLGW’s power supply contract amid leadership changes.

Graves also returned the favor.

“We’ve had our challenges over the last couple of years, but we’re in a good spot,” Graves said. “(Young) provided great leadership, and we’ve got a new CEO who’s going to continue great leadership.”

McGowen made his first public comments as MLGW president a day before temperatures are projected to plummet, which he discussed with the board Wednesday. Formerly the City of Memphis’ chief operating officer, McGowen was already co-chair of MLGW’s Outage Improvement Advisory Team, which formed after a winter storm in February of this year left parts of the city without power for weeks and resulted in the utility’s first-ever boil water advisory.

The National Weather Service of Memphis has predicted dangerously cold wind chills for Thursday night, and MLGW is encouraging ratepayers to insulate outdoor pipes, open cabinet doors under sinks so that warm air reaches indoor pipes and keep a steady stream of water running from faucets.

But McGowen said the utility doesn’t expect widespread power outages.

His focus is on the local water system, although the city has a better system to monitor water pressure than it did during 2021.

After Young announced his resignation, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland nominated McGowen to the position.

McGowen has plans to move the utility closer in line with the city administration. During his confirmation before the Memphis City Council on Nov. 1, he said that alignment is currently “not an overt statement of the organization.”