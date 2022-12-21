ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

testudotimes.com

COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Maryland men’s basketball snaps three-game losing streak with 75-45 win over St. Peter’s

Coming off three consecutive losses, Maryland men’s basketball was presented with a golden opportunity to get itself back in the win column against St. Peter’s at home. The Terps struggled shooting the ball early, but an imposing defensive performance and superb offense thereafter allowed them to take advantage and coast to a 75-45 win over the Peacocks on Thursday night in College Park.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

MM 12.23: Maryland women’s lacrosse releases 2023 schedule

Coming off the 2022 season with a 19-2 overall record, Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles and an appearance in the program's 12th Final Four in the past 13 seasons, Maryland women’s lacrosse, led by head coach Cathy Reese, released its 2023 schedule Tuesday. Ten of Maryland’s 17 opponents...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. St. Peter’s

Maryland men’s basketball is on a three-game losing streak but has a golden opportunity to end it with a home game against St. Peter’s. The Peacocks went on a magical run in last March’s NCAA Tournament but don’t look like a formidable foe for a team of the Terps’ caliber this season.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WANE 15

Maryland tops Dons to win Sellers sisters showdown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bragging rights in the Sellers household this holiday season will go to younger sisters Shyanne as her Maryland Terrapins topped older sister Shayla and the Mastodons 88-51 at the Gates Center on Wednesday afternoon. Shyanne led Maryland with 18 points while Shayla had 6 points and 7 rebounds for the […]
COLLEGE PARK, MD
scoringlive.com

Neumann Goretti outlasts Mount Saint Joseph in 2OT to win Iolani Classic

Led by Robert Wright III's massive 36-point performance, Neumann Goretti (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) fended off Mount Saint Joseph (Baltimore, Maryland) in double overtime to win, 76-72, to capture the 2022 Iolani Classic championship Wednesday night. Sultan Adewale was big down the stretch and contributed 17 points, seven rebounds, and Amir Williams...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Marcus Dumervil, former LSU OT, announces B1G transfer destination

Marcus Dumervil, a former offensive lineman for the LSU Tigers, will continue to play tackle with Maryland in the 2023 season, announcing the Terrapins program as his transfer destination Thursday. The 6’5″ 306 pound tackle will have 2 years of eligibility remaining after his 3 seasons with the Tigers, making use of the additional 2020 Covid-19 eligibility year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
COLUMBIA, MD
ggwash.org

This holiday, get on board this tour of train gardens

For over a century, in between blazes, cat rescues, and chili cook-offs, Baltimore-area firefighters have apparently spent their winter downtime arranging elaborate model train sets. Stop by dozens of Maryland fire stations this month, and alongside big red trucks you’ll find tiny toy trains tootling through serene snowdrifts, over improbably lengthy bridges, under blinking tiny flying reindeer, and past too-charming-for-zoning townscapes… invariably interrupted by a fire crew valiantly battling a smoky conflagration.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Nursing home company showers Maryland Democrats – and governor-elect Wes Moore – with campaign cash

PART 2: $7,500 went to Councilman Yitzy Schleifer, whose Grove Park constituents oppose CommuniCare’s plans. Governor-elect Wes Moore received $59,000 from the same company. Amid growing controversy in northwest Baltimore over the city’s selection of an Ohio company to acquire the former Grove Park Elementary School, the area’s City Council representative, Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, has been in the spotlight.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Woman Killed in Crash on MD-210 in Accokeek: Police

A woman was killed early Friday on one of the Washington, D.C., region’s most notoriously dangerous roads, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was driving southbound on Maryland Route 210 near Berry Road overnight, police said. Her vehicle left the road and ran into a utility pole,...
ACCOKEEK, MD
WTOP

Md. crossing guard honored at State House for nearly 50 years of service

Charles Jenkins, a longtime crossing guard in Talbot County, Maryland, was recognized by Gov. Larry Hogan for 48 years on the job Monday. Jenkins was presented a Governor’s Citation at the State House. He helps students get across the street safely in Easton during the school week, and in St. Michaels on the weekends, where tens of thousands of visitors are often walking through the town, which has no traffic light.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Two shot at rec center in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Two men were wounded in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Friday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police responded to the scene in the 500 block of Riggs Road, Northeast – at the Ridge Road Community Center. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They...
WASHINGTON, DC

