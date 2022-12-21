Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to TysonsUplift LoudounTysons, VA
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington State
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than AnnouncedJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Related
testudotimes.com
Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s rout of St. Peter’s
Despite a slow start, Maryland men’s basketball dominated St. Peters, 75-45, after eight days of rest to snap a three-game losing streak. Sophomore forward Julian Reese was out with a right shoulder injury, and while his absence was noticeable, it didn’t matter too much against a bad Peacocks team that had a ton of roster turnover after a Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament last season.
testudotimes.com
Maryland men’s basketball snaps three-game losing streak with 75-45 win over St. Peter’s
Coming off three consecutive losses, Maryland men’s basketball was presented with a golden opportunity to get itself back in the win column against St. Peter’s at home. The Terps struggled shooting the ball early, but an imposing defensive performance and superb offense thereafter allowed them to take advantage and coast to a 75-45 win over the Peacocks on Thursday night in College Park.
testudotimes.com
MM 12.23: Maryland women’s lacrosse releases 2023 schedule
Coming off the 2022 season with a 19-2 overall record, Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles and an appearance in the program's 12th Final Four in the past 13 seasons, Maryland women’s lacrosse, led by head coach Cathy Reese, released its 2023 schedule Tuesday. Ten of Maryland’s 17 opponents...
testudotimes.com
Takeaways from No. 15 Maryland women’s basketball’s blowout road win over IPFW
No. 15 Maryland women’s basketball drained nine 3-pointers en route to its commanding 88-51 victory over IPFW Wednesday. The Terps concluded their final nonconference matchup in style with 20 assists and four players scoring in double figures. Maryland finishes with an impressive 9-2 nonconference record and has a break...
testudotimes.com
How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. St. Peter’s
Maryland men’s basketball is on a three-game losing streak but has a golden opportunity to end it with a home game against St. Peter’s. The Peacocks went on a magical run in last March’s NCAA Tournament but don’t look like a formidable foe for a team of the Terps’ caliber this season.
Maryland tops Dons to win Sellers sisters showdown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bragging rights in the Sellers household this holiday season will go to younger sisters Shyanne as her Maryland Terrapins topped older sister Shayla and the Mastodons 88-51 at the Gates Center on Wednesday afternoon. Shyanne led Maryland with 18 points while Shayla had 6 points and 7 rebounds for the […]
Damon Evans evaluates Maryland's signing day moves
As usual Mike Locksley was able to pull some strings on signing day and get local talent to flip and commit to Maryland. Damon Evans joined Vinny & Haynie on Thursday to talk about the exciting moves as well as the upcoming bowl game.
scoringlive.com
Neumann Goretti outlasts Mount Saint Joseph in 2OT to win Iolani Classic
Led by Robert Wright III's massive 36-point performance, Neumann Goretti (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) fended off Mount Saint Joseph (Baltimore, Maryland) in double overtime to win, 76-72, to capture the 2022 Iolani Classic championship Wednesday night. Sultan Adewale was big down the stretch and contributed 17 points, seven rebounds, and Amir Williams...
saturdaytradition.com
Marcus Dumervil, former LSU OT, announces B1G transfer destination
Marcus Dumervil, a former offensive lineman for the LSU Tigers, will continue to play tackle with Maryland in the 2023 season, announcing the Terrapins program as his transfer destination Thursday. The 6’5″ 306 pound tackle will have 2 years of eligibility remaining after his 3 seasons with the Tigers, making use of the additional 2020 Covid-19 eligibility year.
Wbaltv.com
All-woman wrestling team from Queen Anne's County making Maryland history
CENTREVILLE, Md. — Some student-athletes are "pinning" their way to a new chapter for their high school. Wednesday night, an all-women's wrestling team hosted its first-ever dual meet. An all-women's wrestling team is making history at Queen Anne's County High School. Coach David Stricker got the idea for an...
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
Wbaltv.com
LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
ggwash.org
This holiday, get on board this tour of train gardens
For over a century, in between blazes, cat rescues, and chili cook-offs, Baltimore-area firefighters have apparently spent their winter downtime arranging elaborate model train sets. Stop by dozens of Maryland fire stations this month, and alongside big red trucks you’ll find tiny toy trains tootling through serene snowdrifts, over improbably lengthy bridges, under blinking tiny flying reindeer, and past too-charming-for-zoning townscapes… invariably interrupted by a fire crew valiantly battling a smoky conflagration.
pressboxonline.com
Former Navy Football Standouts Discuss Ken Niumatalolo’s Firing, Brian Newberry’s Hiring
Former Navy football players Ricky Dobbs, Keenan Reynolds and Diego Fagot joined Glenn Clark Radio recently to discuss the firing of Ken Niumatalolo, the impact their former coach had on their lives and what’s next for the Mids with Brian Newberry being elevated to the head coaching position. Niumatalolo...
baltimorebrew.com
Nursing home company showers Maryland Democrats – and governor-elect Wes Moore – with campaign cash
PART 2: $7,500 went to Councilman Yitzy Schleifer, whose Grove Park constituents oppose CommuniCare’s plans. Governor-elect Wes Moore received $59,000 from the same company. Amid growing controversy in northwest Baltimore over the city’s selection of an Ohio company to acquire the former Grove Park Elementary School, the area’s City Council representative, Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, has been in the spotlight.
Bay Journal
Maryland community wins round in fight to curb industrial activity
Some rural Maryland residents complaining of being overburdened with polluting industrial activity in their midst recently won a skirmish in their fight for relief. But their struggle is far from over. On Dec. 6, an Anne Arundel County hearing officer rescinded a special zoning exception granted 55 years ago for...
NBC Washington
Woman Killed in Crash on MD-210 in Accokeek: Police
A woman was killed early Friday on one of the Washington, D.C., region’s most notoriously dangerous roads, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was driving southbound on Maryland Route 210 near Berry Road overnight, police said. Her vehicle left the road and ran into a utility pole,...
WTOP
Md. crossing guard honored at State House for nearly 50 years of service
Charles Jenkins, a longtime crossing guard in Talbot County, Maryland, was recognized by Gov. Larry Hogan for 48 years on the job Monday. Jenkins was presented a Governor’s Citation at the State House. He helps students get across the street safely in Easton during the school week, and in St. Michaels on the weekends, where tens of thousands of visitors are often walking through the town, which has no traffic light.
Two shot at rec center in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Two men were wounded in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Friday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police responded to the scene in the 500 block of Riggs Road, Northeast – at the Ridge Road Community Center. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They...
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's Market
Maryland is home to a handful of authentic Amish markets and they're some of the best places to head to if you're looking for fresh dairy, baked goods, and some of the most delicious homemade meals you'll ever try.
Comments / 0