Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Related
City of Flint urges residents to remove vehicles from streets ahead of winter storm
Flint, MI—The City of Flint is preparing for the coming winter storm and urges residents to refrain from parking on public streets in order not to obstruct snow and ice removal. Vehicles parked on public streets may be towed and impounded so that snow and ice removal operations can...
Year’s last Flint City Council meeting full of postponements leading into 2023
Flint, MI—It was a night full of postponements for Flint City Council’s last committee meetings and regular session of 2022. While the Council’s Dec. 19 agendas were packed with city business, a lack of information—a missing contract and attachments, no addresses for potential appointees, and remaining questions about certain resolutions—led to much of that business being pushed to next year.
Early childhood program in Flint, Genesee County is enrolling
Genesee County, MI—An early childhood program in Genesee County is currently enrolling children for the remainder of the 2022 to 2023 academic year. The Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) serves 4-year-old children from low-income families, and most GSRP sites in Genesee County offer full-day schedules from Monday through Thursday.
Meet the new executive director of Flint River Watershed Coalition
Flint, MI—Jennifer Raymond spends much of her free time outdoors—mostly in a kayak. “Getting on the river means I have to put the technology down and I have to be present,” Raymond said. “That brings me an immense amount of peace. Beyond that, I just really enjoy seeing the scenery flow by.”
GHS is requesting mini-grant applications from local nonprofits
Genesee County, MI—Genesee Health System (GHS) has released an opportunity for non-profit entities to submit proposals for the 2023 Mini Grant Program. This program is for non-profits seeking grant funding for services and programs intended to address at least one of the Mental Health Millage Focus Areas. “We must...
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley delivers State of the City address
Flint, MI–Mayor Sheldon Neeley delivered his third State of the City address at the Capitol Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2022. Neeley said that the theme for his address was “from crisis to recovery.”. Since he was sworn in as mayor of Flint for his first term on...
Flint-area GM plants announce $270k in grants to local organizations
Flint, MI—Six Flint-area General Motors (GM) plants announced $270,000 of investment in Genesee County through grants to local organizations this year. According to a company press release, GM’s Community Impact Grant program aims to address local issues in communities across the company’s footprint, specifically supporting its corporate giving focus areas of climate equity, community development, STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) education, and vehicle and road safety.
Here’s what happened at the Dec. 12 Flint City Council meeting
Flint, MI–At its recent meeting, Flint City Council agreed to renew a contract with the city’s ARPA compliance firm, appeal the outcome of a lawsuit from a former member, and approved appointments to Flint’s Downtown Development Authority and Zoning Board of Appeals. Council also sent resolutions to...
Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton lawyers up
Flint, MI–Former fire chief Raymond Barton has hired an attorney after alleging that he was fired from the Flint Fire Department for his statements following a May 28, 2022 house fire that claimed the lives of two children and led at least two firefighters to resign. The office of...
Nonprofit to ‘ho-ho-host’ sensory-friendly Santa visit in Flint for children with autism
Flint, MI—In an effort to ensure every child gets to visit with Santa this holiday season, Easterseals MORC of Flint is hosting a free, sensory-friendly event for young people with autism on Dec. 15, 2022. Katie Kogelmann, director of Easterseals MORC Genesee Family Services, said the disability services provider...
New $33.5 million development may be coming to downtown Flint
Flint, MI–A new mixed-use development including 50 residences, retail and office space and a new home for the YMCA of Greater Flint could soon be changing the downtown landscape. During a legislative committee meeting on Dec. 7, 2022, Flint City Council voted unanimously to consider a payment in lieu...
This is Me fashion show provides platform for Flint’s young people with special needs
Flint, MI—From light-up sneakers to flowing dresses and cozy hoodies, young models dressed to the nines took the stage at Flint’s Capitol Theatre for the This is Me fashion show on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The show, created almost five years ago by Flint resident Tracy Palmer, offered...
Flint Board of Ed extends PR firm contract amid debate
Flint, MI—Flint Schools Board of Education has extended the contract of its public relations firm, costing the district a total of $57,000, despite apprehension from some board members. On Dec. 6, 2022, the Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board voted 4-3 to approve a contract extension for Lambert, Edwards and...
Hurley offers inpatient behavioral health services for youth
Flint, MI—Hurley Medical Center has launched a new hospital unit to serve youth with mental health conditions. The Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit caters to patients from the ages of 12 to 17 years old, offering inpatient care to adolescents admitted for overnight stays. Dr. Ashish Rungta, a psychiatrist at...
Flint mayor to deliver his first in-person State of the City address
Flint, MI—Mayor Sheldon Neeley will deliver his third State of the City address Tuesday, Dec. 13, 5:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint, during a special meeting of the Flint City Council. The event is free and open to the community and will include simultaneous Spanish and...
New members sworn in to Flint Board of Ed
Flint, MI—The family and friends of Flint’s newly elected school board members filled the auditorium of the Accelerated Learning Academy on Dec. 6, 2022. That night, the winning candidates of Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board’s recent election—Michael Clack, Terae King Jr., Claudia Perkins and Melody Relerford—were sworn into office by Judge Tabitha Marsh of the 67th District Court of Genesee County.
Flint tentatively agrees to provide weekly updates on lead service line project
Flint, MI–After pushing back the deadline for its lead service line replacement project several times, the City of Flint has tentatively agreed to meet an Aug. 1, 2023 target date and provide weekly updates on the project’s excavation and replacement work. According to court documents, these requirements were...
Flint Public Library to host ‘Meet Your Muslim Neighbor’ event
Flint, MI—Flint Public Library (FPL) is set to host a family-friendly event for residents to get to know Muslim members of the community and learn about their culture. The “Meet Your Muslim Neighbor” event on Dec. 10, 2022, will feature traditional food, activities, a panel discussion, and a poster exhibit called A Forgotten History: Muslims & Early America.
Sheldon Neeley is sworn in for second term as Mayor of Flint
Flint, MI–Sheldon Neeley was sworn in as mayor of the City of Flint on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 following his victory in the Nov. 8 election. A crowd of Flint residents as well as friends and family of the mayor gathered at Flint City Hall to watch Neeley get sworn in for his second term.
Claressa Shields doubles giving with annual Christmas event
Flint, MI — Hundreds of Flint-area families lined up for Claressa Shields’ annual Christmas toy and food giveaway. This year, the world champion boxer said she pushed to double down on helping families for the holidays. “I really just want to give back…I really just want to help...
Flint Beat
Flint, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT
http://flintbeat.com/feed/http://flintbeat.com/
Comments / 0