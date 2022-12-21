ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Flint Beat

Year’s last Flint City Council meeting full of postponements leading into 2023

Flint, MI—It was a night full of postponements for Flint City Council’s last committee meetings and regular session of 2022. While the Council’s Dec. 19 agendas were packed with city business, a lack of information—a missing contract and attachments, no addresses for potential appointees, and remaining questions about certain resolutions—led to much of that business being pushed to next year.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Early childhood program in Flint, Genesee County is enrolling

Genesee County, MI—An early childhood program in Genesee County is currently enrolling children for the remainder of the 2022 to 2023 academic year. The Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) serves 4-year-old children from low-income families, and most GSRP sites in Genesee County offer full-day schedules from Monday through Thursday.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Flint Beat

Flint-area GM plants announce $270k in grants to local organizations

Flint, MI—Six Flint-area General Motors (GM) plants announced $270,000 of investment in Genesee County through grants to local organizations this year. According to a company press release, GM’s Community Impact Grant program aims to address local issues in communities across the company’s footprint, specifically supporting its corporate giving focus areas of climate equity, community development, STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) education, and vehicle and road safety.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Here’s what happened at the Dec. 12 Flint City Council meeting

Flint, MI–At its recent meeting, Flint City Council agreed to renew a contract with the city’s ARPA compliance firm, appeal the outcome of a lawsuit from a former member, and approved appointments to Flint’s Downtown Development Authority and Zoning Board of Appeals. Council also sent resolutions to...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton lawyers up

Flint, MI–Former fire chief Raymond Barton has hired an attorney after alleging that he was fired from the Flint Fire Department for his statements following a May 28, 2022 house fire that claimed the lives of two children and led at least two firefighters to resign. The office of...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

New $33.5 million development may be coming to downtown Flint

Flint, MI–A new mixed-use development including 50 residences, retail and office space and a new home for the YMCA of Greater Flint could soon be changing the downtown landscape. During a legislative committee meeting on Dec. 7, 2022, Flint City Council voted unanimously to consider a payment in lieu...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint Board of Ed extends PR firm contract amid debate

Flint, MI—Flint Schools Board of Education has extended the contract of its public relations firm, costing the district a total of $57,000, despite apprehension from some board members. On Dec. 6, 2022, the Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board voted 4-3 to approve a contract extension for Lambert, Edwards and...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Hurley offers inpatient behavioral health services for youth

Flint, MI—Hurley Medical Center has launched a new hospital unit to serve youth with mental health conditions. The Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit caters to patients from the ages of 12 to 17 years old, offering inpatient care to adolescents admitted for overnight stays. Dr. Ashish Rungta, a psychiatrist at...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

New members sworn in to Flint Board of Ed

Flint, MI—The family and friends of Flint’s newly elected school board members filled the auditorium of the Accelerated Learning Academy on Dec. 6, 2022. That night, the winning candidates of Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board’s recent election—Michael Clack, Terae King Jr., Claudia Perkins and Melody Relerford—were sworn into office by Judge Tabitha Marsh of the 67th District Court of Genesee County.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint Public Library to host ‘Meet Your Muslim Neighbor’ event

Flint, MI—Flint Public Library (FPL) is set to host a family-friendly event for residents to get to know Muslim members of the community and learn about their culture. The “Meet Your Muslim Neighbor” event on Dec. 10, 2022, will feature traditional food, activities, a panel discussion, and a poster exhibit called A Forgotten History: Muslims & Early America.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Sheldon Neeley is sworn in for second term as Mayor of Flint

Flint, MI–Sheldon Neeley was sworn in as mayor of the City of Flint on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 following his victory in the Nov. 8 election. A crowd of Flint residents as well as friends and family of the mayor gathered at Flint City Hall to watch Neeley get sworn in for his second term.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Claressa Shields doubles giving with annual Christmas event

Flint, MI — Hundreds of Flint-area families lined up for Claressa Shields’ annual Christmas toy and food giveaway. This year, the world champion boxer said she pushed to double down on helping families for the holidays. “I really just want to give back…I really just want to help...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint Beat

Flint, MI
