Flint, MI—It was a night full of postponements for Flint City Council’s last committee meetings and regular session of 2022. While the Council’s Dec. 19 agendas were packed with city business, a lack of information—a missing contract and attachments, no addresses for potential appointees, and remaining questions about certain resolutions—led to much of that business being pushed to next year.

FLINT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO