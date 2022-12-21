Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic weighs in on state of Alabama ahead of Sugar Bowl
The upcoming Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State is the last one on the horizon for Alabama in a rare year in which the team suffered 2 losses in the regular season and is not in the mix for the College Football Playoff. One of the biggest things about this...
Alabama Football: At the opposite end of the recruiting world, there’s Auburn
Alabama Football again rules the college football recruiting world. Anyone surprised by the Crimson Tide’s 2023 Signing Class success might want to follow a different sport than college football. By comparison, the Auburn Tigers are recruiting from a terrain more isolated than a hamlet in east Alabama. Whatever the...
Alabama, former Thompson lineman transferring to UCF
Gus Malzahn has landed another transfer from Alabama. Tide offensive tackle Amari Kight announced Friday afternoon on Instagram that he has committed to transfer to Central Florida. He is the second Alabama player to transfer to UCF this month, joining wide receiver Christian Leary. Earlier this year, former Alabama receiver...
Early Signing Day proved just how bad Bryan Harsin was for Auburn
As it turns out, Bryan Harsin was a terrible fit at Auburn, especially on the recruiting trails. While Auburn made great headway on the recruiting trails during Early National Signing Day on Wednesday, the end results truly revealed how terrible of a fit Bryan Harsin was down on The Plains.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hugh Freeze announces hiring of Jake Thornton as new Auburn OL coach
Auburn has made it official. Jake Thornton has joined Hugh Freeze’s staff as offensive line coach. Thornton arrives on The Plains after 2 seasons at Ole Miss. “Jake Thornton is a rising star in our profession and has established himself as one of the best young offensive line coaches in the country,” Freeze said in a program release. “He helped lead one of the top offenses in the Southeastern Conference over the last two seasons and is a great addition to the Auburn program. He will be a difference maker for our offense.”
diehardsport.com
Nation’s Top Transfer, Five-Star FSU Pledge Get Into It On Social Media
In a little back and forth between five-star WR Hykeem Williams and Travis Hunter, the one-time Jackson State DB (announced transfer to Colorado) says that Florida State (where Williams signed, already was trying to recruit him before he hit the transfer portal:
Inside How Alabama Landed the Top Two In-State Recruits: James Smith and Qua Russaw
The two players have been close ever since they met as high school freshmen, and now they'll continue to be teammates and friends at the next level with the Crimson Tide.
flywareagle.com
Auburn Football: Keionte Scott dishes on Bryan Harsin, Hugh Freeze
The never-ending list of narratives during and immediately after the tenure of Bryan Harsin has always been a source of both discourse and entertainment for the Auburn Family. Auburn football, plagued by both inside ineptitude and outside interference for the better part of the last decade, saw what might have been its lowest point under Harsin.
WTVM
Dajwon DeLoach: From troubled teen to collegiate athlete
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Northside High School Senior Dajwon DeLoach committed to Jacksonville State University this week, but the path to get here wasn’t easy. “A lot of teachers, when I was younger obviously told me you gone be in jail or you gone be in hell,” Dajwon DeLoach, who committed to Jacksonville State University said.
Scarbinsky: Freeze warning in Auburn, but Tigers are light years behind their rivals
This is an opinion column. First impressions after the first day of college football’s December signing period (which needs to be abolished because of its unintended consequences, but that’s another screed for another day):. What did we learn? This Freeze warning wasn’t kidding. Hugh Freeze is a...
Students at this Alabama college go on to earn the most money, according to these two rankings
Students at one Alabama college go on to make the most money, according to new federal data. Auburn University students and graduates make about $2,000 more annually than people who studied at the University of Alabama at Huntsville, and about $4,000 more than those at Samford, according to the latest version of the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard.
A year after his car was found in Alabama, there are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1976, Martha Morrison has been looking for the answer to one question: what happened to Kyle Clinkscales? Clinkscales, Morrison’s nephew, was a student at Auburn University who was last seen January 27, 1976 when he left work at the Moose Club bar in LaGrange, Georgia in his Pinto Runabout to […]
altoday.com
Alabama carbon black plant to shut down at end of the month
A carbon black manufacturing plant in Alabama is closing at the end of the month. Continental Carbon Company in Phenix City will shutter its doors on December 31 after years of not making required upgrades and being hit with a multimillion-dollar jury verdict, WRBL-TV reported. In a letter dated December...
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
wrbl.com
Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
Comments / 0