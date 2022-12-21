Read full article on original website
Local east side church opens their doors to people affected by dangerous temperatures
A number of homeless shelters and overflow shelters are busy helping people stay warm during this harsh winter weather. The Church of Nativity Community Center on German street was very busy Friday night as Our Neighbor’s Place has set up an overflow shelter to provide a safe warm place to sleep. “Tonight, it was especially […]
Schember Claus has come to town!
Santa Claus came to town early and stopped by the Barber National Institute. Mayor of the City of Erie, Joe Schember, surprised children dressed as Santa Claus while letting them sit on his lap, take pictures, and receive Christmas presents. The mayor has participated in this event for over 30 years. He says it gets […]
Winter returns with a vengeance leaving some residents without heat
Old man winter has caused headaches for homeowners, leaving many without heat. Freezing temperatures, snow and high winds have been causing problems outside, and right in our homes. Many people’s homes are without heat and local heating companies are working double time. “We are getting a lot of calls for furnaces that are malfunctioning now […]
Erie's Black Santa spreads cheer and inclusivity
Santa Clause is traditionally portrayed as a white man. But now, there's a push for inclusivity in the Santa industry. Our Isley Gooden met with Erie's Black Santa and Mrs. Claus. They're making Christmas dreams come true for kids and adults all over the city. "No matter the gender, the...
Fire Destroys Home on Harvey Avenue
A Lawrence Park family is out of its home after a fire on Friday night. This was the scene on Harvey Avenue around 8:30 at night. Fire consumed this home, destroying the building and leaving the family without a home two days before Christmas. Erie News Now is still working...
Pet of the Day 12/22/22
Milton was brought to us as a stray so we do not have any history for him. He is around 2 years old, and this boy is so happy all the time! He loves to run around and play with our other dogs in the outside runs. He is a hound, and he loves to talk to you! He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on all of his shots, all he needs is a forever home. Milton will make a wonderful addition to any family, if that’s yours, apply today! Visit Milton at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Severe Weather for Christmas Weekend
The region is expecting some severe weather going into the Christmas weekend. In Pennsylvania McKean, Potter, Warren, Elk, and Cameron Counties will be under a High Wind Watch starting tomorrow morning and a Wind Chill Watch starting tomorrow afternoon. Resulting wind chills could be as low as 30 below, which can cause frostbite in under 30 minutes.
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chills As Low As 30 Below Zero Forecasted for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Warning is still in effect for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:29 a.m. on...
Newborns dressed up to celebrate 40 Years of Eat‘n Park Christmas Star Commercial
Newborns dressed up to celebrate 40 Years of Eat‘n Park Christmas Star Commercial. Newborns dressed up to celebrate 40 Years of Eat‘n …. Newborns dressed up to celebrate 40 Years of Eat‘n Park Christmas Star Commercial. JET Pet: Beatle. Golden Apple: Brooke Brundage — Corry Primary School...
Wegmans and Tops to close all stores through Dec. 26 due to winter storm
Wegmans and Tops announced it will close all stores located in Erie and Niagara County Friday due to the winter storm.
Travel advisory in place and mandatory evacuation for some in Chautauqua County
Chautauqua County officials announced a travel advisory is in place until further notice and there is a mandatory evacuation in place for some Lake Erie shoreline residents.
Mandatory Evacuation Order Issued For Chautauqua County Shoreline
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some shoreline communities along Lake Erie in northern Chautauqua County. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and County Sheriff James Quattrone issued the order, as well as a local state of emergency for communities north of Route 5, around 12:30 p.m. on Friday as a major blizzard engulfes the region.
(UPDATED 4:30 p.m.): How’s the power holding up during blizzard?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A blizzard has moved into the greater Erie region, and with it is a deep freeze. Wind gusts will approach 60 mph in some areas and temperatures have been plummeting and will continue to plummet into the night. A major concern is heavy wind and ice downing trees and powerlines. The blizzard warning […]
Local restaurant spreading holiday cheer to select decorated homes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Residents who have put up Christmas lights this holiday season might get a little extra treat from a local restaurant. New York Lunch on East Avenue is supplying gift certificates to several homes to thank them for their holiday lights. New York Lunch East Avenue is located at 922 East Ave. in Erie. […]
Erie Humane Society Seeks Donations for Kitten with Severe Upper Respiratory Infection
The Erie Humane Society is asking for donations after a kitten in critical need of medical attention was dropped off at the shelter. The kitten, who the shelter decided to call Noel, was found in Harborcreek all alone. Erie Humane Society (EHS) said in a Facebook post, that Noel was...
Abandoned Dog Found in Girard Township
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after an abandoned dog was found in Girard Township. Troopers were called Tuesday around 12:19 a.m. to the 7800 block of Locust Lane. That's where they found a brown lab mix dog leashed to a wooden stake next to a field. Anyone with information on...
New Jamestown Tim Hortons Features New Drive-thru Only Model
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new Tim Hortons is getting ready to open in Jamestown next week as the business’s owner eyes to knock down drive-thru wait times for the popular coffee shop. “The stores are busy, the lines are long, so we want to get...
Fallen trees, wires; accidents abound Friday morning
The state Department of Transportation is urging people to avoid unnecessary travel and follow speed limit restrictions on major highways due to severe weather conditions brought on by winter storm Elliott. Fallen trees and wires, traffic accidents and power outages have been reported throughout the county and surrounding area Friday...
Winter travel causes delays at Erie airport as residents prep for storm
Wicked winter weather is in the forecast, and this has put a damper on many peoples travel plans. AAA officials said the best advice is if it is snowing, stay home do not risk it. Plan ahead and be prepared if you have to hit the roads. “If you are...
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chill Warning, Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory have been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas.exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at...
