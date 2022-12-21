ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

YourErie

Schember Claus has come to town!

Santa Claus came to town early and stopped by the Barber National Institute. Mayor of the City of Erie, Joe Schember, surprised children dressed as Santa Claus while letting them sit on his lap, take pictures, and receive Christmas presents. The mayor has participated in this event for over 30 years. He says it gets […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Winter returns with a vengeance leaving some residents without heat

Old man winter has caused headaches for homeowners, leaving many without heat. Freezing temperatures, snow and high winds have been causing problems outside, and right in our homes. Many people’s homes are without heat and local heating companies are working double time. “We are getting a lot of calls for furnaces that are malfunctioning now […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie's Black Santa spreads cheer and inclusivity

Santa Clause is traditionally portrayed as a white man. But now, there's a push for inclusivity in the Santa industry. Our Isley Gooden met with Erie's Black Santa and Mrs. Claus. They're making Christmas dreams come true for kids and adults all over the city. "No matter the gender, the...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Fire Destroys Home on Harvey Avenue

A Lawrence Park family is out of its home after a fire on Friday night. This was the scene on Harvey Avenue around 8:30 at night. Fire consumed this home, destroying the building and leaving the family without a home two days before Christmas. Erie News Now is still working...
ERIE, PA
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 12/22/22

Milton was brought to us as a stray so we do not have any history for him. He is around 2 years old, and this boy is so happy all the time! He loves to run around and play with our other dogs in the outside runs. He is a hound, and he loves to talk to you! He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on all of his shots, all he needs is a forever home. Milton will make a wonderful addition to any family, if that’s yours, apply today! Visit Milton at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Severe Weather for Christmas Weekend

The region is expecting some severe weather going into the Christmas weekend. In Pennsylvania McKean, Potter, Warren, Elk, and Cameron Counties will be under a High Wind Watch starting tomorrow morning and a Wind Chill Watch starting tomorrow afternoon. Resulting wind chills could be as low as 30 below, which can cause frostbite in under 30 minutes.
POTTER COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Mandatory Evacuation Order Issued For Chautauqua County Shoreline

SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some shoreline communities along Lake Erie in northern Chautauqua County. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and County Sheriff James Quattrone issued the order, as well as a local state of emergency for communities north of Route 5, around 12:30 p.m. on Friday as a major blizzard engulfes the region.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Local restaurant spreading holiday cheer to select decorated homes

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Residents who have put up Christmas lights this holiday season might get a little extra treat from a local restaurant. New York Lunch on East Avenue is supplying gift certificates to several homes to thank them for their holiday lights. New York Lunch East Avenue is located at 922 East Ave. in Erie. […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Abandoned Dog Found in Girard Township

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after an abandoned dog was found in Girard Township. Troopers were called Tuesday around 12:19 a.m. to the 7800 block of Locust Lane. That's where they found a brown lab mix dog leashed to a wooden stake next to a field. Anyone with information on...
GIRARD, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Jamestown Tim Hortons Features New Drive-thru Only Model

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new Tim Hortons is getting ready to open in Jamestown next week as the business’s owner eyes to knock down drive-thru wait times for the popular coffee shop. “The stores are busy, the lines are long, so we want to get...
JAMESTOWN, NY
cranberryeagle.com

Fallen trees, wires; accidents abound Friday morning

The state Department of Transportation is urging people to avoid unnecessary travel and follow speed limit restrictions on major highways due to severe weather conditions brought on by winter storm Elliott. Fallen trees and wires, traffic accidents and power outages have been reported throughout the county and surrounding area Friday...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

