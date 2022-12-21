Milton was brought to us as a stray so we do not have any history for him. He is around 2 years old, and this boy is so happy all the time! He loves to run around and play with our other dogs in the outside runs. He is a hound, and he loves to talk to you! He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on all of his shots, all he needs is a forever home. Milton will make a wonderful addition to any family, if that’s yours, apply today! Visit Milton at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO