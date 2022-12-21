Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
WILX-TV
Your Health: Polio making a comeback
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If it seems like we’ve been battling one virus after another for the past two years you’re right. Now, federal officials are stepping up to monitor and potentially fight the spread of polio. It’s a disease that spreads from person to person and can cause paralysis and death in people who are not vaccinated against it.
wkar.org
MSU Vet Medical Center recommends calling ahead of time before bringing pet in for emergency care
Until January 2nd, the Michigan State University Veterinary Medical Center will only be accepting walk-ins that are considered an emergency. The office is asking people to call ahead of time before bringing in their pet. The MSU Vet Medical Center will continue to accept emergency appointments during the holidays. But...
WILX-TV
Sparrow Hospital honors ICU nurse with award after compassionate care for COVID patient
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary, compassionate, and skillful care given by nurses every day. Nurse Della Uekert has been recognized with the DAISY Award by E.W. Sparrow Hospital for going above and beyond to deliver compassionate care for a patient suffering from COVID.
How about the feedback on Lansing hospitals and ERs?
New to the area and am curious about everyone's opinion about local medical care options. I know COVID cases are down, but the hospital system is still massively backed up. And also, I have a friend in Lansing who had a really hard time finding an urgent care center that could give her some stitches.
This common food dye could be irritating your stomach
There is a lot of new health news this week. Thankfully, WLNS has got you covered with the latest in health and medicine.
WILX-TV
People’s Council of Lansing to protest City’s ‘Code Blue’ for disregard of unhoused population
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The People’s Council of Lansing (TPC) is staging an emergency protest outside of City Hall on Friday. They said after reviewing the City of Lansing’s “Code Blue” plan for unhoused population safety during the snowstorm and cold snap, that they are very disappointed in the City’s continued lack of accountability.
Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29
If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
Spectrum Health to close multiple West Michigan locations due to winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has announced that it will be closing multiple locations in West Michigan over the holiday weekend due to a severe winter storm that is expected to pass through. Spectrum, soon to be permanently renamed Corewell Health, says that Hospitals, surgical services and urgent...
WILX-TV
Your Health: The 10 second balance test
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Falls are the second leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide and they’re often due to a problem with balance. Did you know, a simple ten-second test could measure your balance?. So how good is your balance? An easy way to find out is to...
Catholic school sues, says civil rights law with LGBTQ protections prevents practicing faith
A Grand Rapids parish is suing the state because it contends it cannot operate consistent with its Catholic beliefs since the Michigan Supreme Court interpreted civil rights law to include protections for LGBTQ people. The state has forced Sacred Heart of Jesus and its school, Sacred Heart Academy, to make...
See the picture-perfect Christmas home at Lansing’s Turner-Dodge House
Guests can walk through the home’s three stories and enjoy curated decorations in beautiful bedrooms, ballrooms, dining rooms and living rooms
WILX-TV
Howell American Legion provides Christmas meals for first responders
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Veterans at the American Legion in Howell know what it’s like to serve their country and miss out on the holidays with family. Now they are making it their duty to give first responders away from family on Christmas a hot holiday meal. We visited...
Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23
Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
LPD enters “maximum enforcement period” for holidays
During an MEP, LPD officers will be extra vigilant while patrolling the roads.
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
Woman dies from cold in Bath Township
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
WILX-TV
Free Press Honors Herb Brogan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Free Press has named Jackson Lumen Christi’s Herb Brogan as its Michigan high school football coach of the year. Brogan completed his 44th season Thanksgiving week end by leading his team to the division seven state title at Detroit’s Ford Field against Traverse City St. Francis, 15-12. Lumen began the season 0-3 for the first time at the school in 52 years.
Sparrow report reveals death increase in Mid-Michigan
Data shows that death is on the rise in Ingham, Eaton, Ionia, Isabella, and Shiawassee counties.
WWMTCw
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
WNEM
Police requesting information about missing Flint girl
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl. Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said. She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and...
