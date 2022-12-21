ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Your Health: Polio making a comeback

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If it seems like we’ve been battling one virus after another for the past two years you’re right. Now, federal officials are stepping up to monitor and potentially fight the spread of polio. It’s a disease that spreads from person to person and can cause paralysis and death in people who are not vaccinated against it.
LANSING, MI
Ask Lansing

How about the feedback on Lansing hospitals and ERs?

New to the area and am curious about everyone's opinion about local medical care options. I know COVID cases are down, but the hospital system is still massively backed up. And also, I have a friend in Lansing who had a really hard time finding an urgent care center that could give her some stitches.
LANSING, MI
103.3 WKFR

Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29

If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Your Health: The 10 second balance test

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Falls are the second leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide and they’re often due to a problem with balance. Did you know, a simple ten-second test could measure your balance?. So how good is your balance? An easy way to find out is to...
The Flint Journal

Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23

Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Woman dies from cold in Bath Township

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Free Press Honors Herb Brogan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Free Press has named Jackson Lumen Christi’s Herb Brogan as its Michigan high school football coach of the year. Brogan completed his 44th season Thanksgiving week end by leading his team to the division seven state title at Detroit’s Ford Field against Traverse City St. Francis, 15-12. Lumen began the season 0-3 for the first time at the school in 52 years.
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police requesting information about missing Flint girl

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl. Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said. She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and...
FLINT, MI

