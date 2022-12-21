Read full article on original website
Related
Our Heads Are Spinning Over This Look At Leonardo DiCaprio As Spider-Man
For many webheads out there, it's hard to envision anyone else donning the Spider-Man mask other than Tobey Maguire. The actor portrayed the iconic Marvel superhero and his secret identity of Peter Parker in the character's first major live-action movie, released in 2002 and directed by Sam Raimi, and would reprise the role in the film's two sequels, cementing Spider-Man in the minds of many fans. Even after the beloved live-action portrayals of the character from Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, many fans still consider Maguire's performance the one that all other Spideys should aspire to reach.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Screenwriters Say Writing It Was Like Living In James Cameron's Head
Many film fans immediately recognize Canadian filmmaker James Cameron for his accomplishments as a director, but he is really a jack-of-all-trades on a film set. Additionally, the movie maker is also known for his penchant for perfectionism as he is for crafting visual extravaganzas on the silver screen (via Vulture). Just by viewing one of his films, even something as silly as his first "Piranha II: The Spawning," his flare for creating eye-opening images through adventurous stories is easy to see. Even imaginative auteurs like Cameron must start their creative journeys with a screenplay, and the "Aliens" director has written many of his own starting with "The Terminator" back in 1984.
The Ending Of Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Explained
One of the most welcome additions to the sprawling "Shrek" universe of the 2000s, Puss in Boots, livened up the franchise with some delightful comic relief. Based on a popular fairy tale that originated in Italy, Dreamworks Animation's Puss in Boots was designed to emulate the swashbuckling flair and Spanish origins of actor Antonio Banderas's role in 1998's "The Mask of Zorro." After a standalone "Puss in Boots" movie in 2011 and six seasons of a Netflix prequel show (in which the character is voiced by Eric Bauza), Banderas has returned with many other familiar voices for perhaps the final bow of the character in "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."
Donnie Wahlberg Praises The Longevity Of Blue Bloods
In a sea of police procedurals, CBS' "Blue Bloods" continues to maintain its cultural dominance and shows no signs of stopping. The brainchild of "The Sopranos" veterans Mitchell Burgess and Robin Green, "Blue Bloods" first debuted in 2010 to positive reviews, with many praising it as a worthwhile addition to the procedural canon. One consistent highlight is the emphasis the series places on the importance of family.
Rian Johnson's Exhaustive Writing Approach To Looper Landed Him In Uncharted Territory
Nowadays, Rian Johnson surely knows how to deal with a complex story that revolves around eccentric characters. Writing and directing the surprise 2019 hit "Knives Out," along with its new follow up, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," would challenge any filmmaker who wants to make sure the audience doesn't catch any plot misstep. Johnson also needed to make sure his "Star Wars" entry, "The Last Jedi," lived up to his vision, surely aware of the fan scrutiny it would receive. In his interview with GQ, he explained how the skills that would pay off on these high-profile projects were honed during his work on 2012's "Looper."
Modern Family Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"Modern Family" became one of the most successful sitcoms on the air after it hit TV screens back in 2009, breathing new life into the mockumentary subgenre. Following the lives of three very different branches of the same family, the Los Angeles-set show won numerous awards and received widespread critical acclaim for the way it portrayed modern family life in the United States. Running for 11 seasons and 250 episodes in total, "Modern Family" featured a large ensemble cast and some big names made guest appearances over the course of its run. Sadly, not all of them are still with us today. In fact, we've lost way more members of the show's extended family than you may have realized.
Crazy Heart Director Scott Cooper Details The 'Life-Changing Moment' He Had With Jeff Bridges
Filmmaker Scott Cooper has managed to build an impressive career for himself over the last decade. Following the release of his debut, "Crazy Heart," Cooper has dabbled in the horror genre with "Antlers," taken a stab at historical fiction with "Hostiles," and brought the true-crime saga of Whitey Bulger to life with "Black Mass."
What Has Mark Sheppard Been Doing Since Leaving Supernatural?
The ending of the hit CW show "Supernatural" left a gaping hole in not only the hearts of fans but also in the hearts of the actors. Stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, responsible for playing Dean and Sam Winchester respectively, have each pursued different projects since, but still maintain the brotherly bond they developed while on the demon-fighting show for fifteen years. While the Winchester brothers are front and center in "Supernatural", there tons of other characters and actors who also said some sad goodbyes to the show and the adventures involved. Whether they were present for a few seasons, or just a few episodes, "Supernatural" is well known for its endless onslaught of guest stars playing either victims, demons, witches, vampires, or whatever other fantasy adversaries the Winchesters had to face that season.
Rooster's Story Was The Key To Getting Tom Cruise On Board For Top Gun: Maverick
Soaring to critical acclaim and box office riches, "Top Gun: Maverick" will not only be remembered as a rare sequel-reboot that's better than the original but as one of the most successful films of the early 2020s. Starring "Mission Impossible's" Tom Cruise as the titular loose-cannon Navy pilot with a predilection for ignoring authority, "Maverick" forced the character to take an unfamiliar and uncomfortable leadership position over a new class of Top Gun students.
The Pale Blue Eye Review: Once Upon A Midnight Dreary
What is the value of a twist ending in a movie that otherwise doesn't have much to offer? I fully expect most discussion of "The Pale Blue Eye," written and directed by Scott Cooper and adapted from the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard, to center around its shocking conclusion, which cleverly recontextualizes everything that we've seen leading up to it. For some viewers, it might even be enough to want to rewatch the movie with fresh eyes.
Now That Avatar: The Way Of Water Is Out, What Do Those Future Titles Mean?
After fifteen years of waiting, James Cameron has finally brought audiences back to the land of Pandora. Shaping up to be one of the biggest films of the year, "Avatar: The Way of Water" continues Cameron's most ambitious and visually groundbreaking cinematic project, setting the stage for a bevy of sequels that could see as many as five future installments. Yes, that means Cameron has plans for "Avatar" 6 and 7.
Emily In Paris' Ashley Park Details The Series' Unusual Writing Process
"Emily in Paris," the popular Netflix romantic comedy series, has just released its third season. Created by Darren Star, the series follows 20-something Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), a Chicago-based aspiring marketing executive, who moves to Paris to work as a social media strategist for a French marketing firm called Savoir. While there, Emily struggles with the culture shock of living in a new country, as well as an unexpectedly harsh new boss, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu). She also finds herself in the midst of a love triangle — after falling for her neighbor, a chef named Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Emily finds out that he is in a relationship with one of the only friends she has made in Paris, Camille (Camille Razat).
Rick And Morty's Justin Roiland Explains The Process Of Recording Both Titular Characters' Lines
One of the most impressive aspects of the beloved adult animated series "Rick and Morty" is the fact that many of the lines you hear on the show are performed by the same voice actor — series co-creator Justin Roiland. Indeed, Roiland actually voices both of the titular characters from the series (Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith), having used the voices for those characters in a variety of other projects before "Rick and Morty" ever existed.
Neil Patrick Harris Had To Repeat This How I Met Your Mother Line Nearly 80 Times
Even though the ending of "How I Met Your Mother" had a polarizing effect on longtime viewers, its fandom is still going strong. Similar to other sitcoms like "The Big Bang Theory" and "Friends," the characters that populate the cast of "HIMYM" tend to have exaggerated personas. Although Barney Stinson was almost a completely different character, he's one of the more larger-than-life personalities that the show has to offer. Played by Neil Patrick Harris, Stinson plays a key role in the narrative, and despite his womanizing ways, he consistently shows that he's a loyal friend with an irreverent sense of humor. Luckily, Harris has an engaging on-screen presence that makes Stinson feel like a real person, rather than a caricature. However, a lot of work went on behind the scenes to make that possible.
Stranger Things Season 2 Almost Had Eleven Take A Dark Turn
"Stranger Things" is arguably the most popular project Netflix has come out with. For four seasons, viewers have tuned in to see the continuing adventures of a group of kids in Hawkins, Indiana who get caught up in an inter-dimensional battle against terrifying monsters and government conspiracies. At the center of this battle is the kids' secret weapon — Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).
How Seth Green Landed His Role Of Chris On Family Guy
The titular family presented in "Family Guy" may not be the sharpest tools in the tool shed, but none quite achieves the heights (or lows) of Chris Griffin (voiced by Seth Green). The family's middle child, Chris is very much a copy of his father, with low intelligence and even lower common sense, but we wouldn't want him any other way.
Ezra Miller From Childhood To The Flash
Until recently, Ezra Miller (who uses they/them pronouns) was best known for their role as Barry Allen aka The Flash in the DC Universe, but they are perhaps currently better known for their erratic behavior, leading to negative press, general concern for their well-being, and legal woes. Before the recent controversies and allegations (via Vulture), Miller was highly regarded for their dramatic acting skills and held up as a queer icon because of their outspoken representation of the LGBTQIA+ community in the entertainment industry. Miller has also delighted fans with their irreverent red-carpet style and intrigued us with their free-spirited persona.
Shameless' Showrunner Felt It Was Important To Incorporate COVID-19 In The Final Season
The Showtime hit "Shameless" spent 11 seasons following South Side Chicagoan Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) and the effects his alcoholism had on those around him, particularly his six children. Macy earned six Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actor for playing the difficult yet endearing Frank, and the gritty dramedy sometimes pulled back the curtain on its fictional universe to give a peek into real-world events and how they affected ordinary folks just trying to survive day-to-day.
Joe Mantegna Buried His Belief Of A Criminal Minds Reboot Until He Was Actually On Set
Amid a 15-season run that saw more than 300-episodes of "Criminal Minds" make it to the primetime airwaves, it was a little surprising when the series called it quits in 2020. That's even more true given how devoted the series' fanbase had become over that span, and how strong the series continued to be on the ratings front. Still, even diehard fans might've agreed "Criminal Minds" had gotten a touch formulaic after such a lengthy network run. And after a two-year hiatus, the series received a much-needed refresh when it debuted on Paramount+, with longtime showrunner Erica Messer conjuring a multifaceted narrative that both fits within and boldly expands on the original series' formula.
That '70s Show Fans Refuse To Forget How Jackie's Friends Betrayed Her
On "That '70s Show," Jackie (Mila Kunis) famously dated three of the four male leads on the show. Kunis has made it clear that she thinks her character ended up with the wrong one in the upcoming reboot, "That '90s Show." In an interview with Access Hollywood, Kunis explained that she thought her character, who will be married to Michael Kelso in the reboot — played by Kunis' real-life husband Ashton Kutcher — made the wrong choice. She believes her character should be with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama).
Looper
15K+
Followers
58K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0