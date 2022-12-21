ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By Tom Brady's Holiday Plans

Life as a divorced dan can be a bit depressing over the holiday season. Tom Brady, who recently got divorced from his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, will be experiencing the holidays in a difficult way this year. He'll be all alone in a hotel room. The 45-year-old quarterback is set...
TMZ.com

Terry Bradshaw's 'Bradshaw Bunch' Won't Return Due to 2nd Cancer Diagnosis

Terry Bradshaw's family show, "The Bradshaw Bunch," won't be returning for a 3rd season, TMZ has learned, and the reason has to do with Terry's health. Production sources tell TMZ ... the E! show was renewed for a third season and filming was supposed to begin last March, but around that time Terry informed producers he had a serious health condition, which demanded his full attention.
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Game Has Been Delayed

On Saturday morning, Nashville mayor John Cooper asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans. "I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps," Cooper said on Twitter.
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Reveals Her Christmas Wish

The Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year - but will have to get through a crowded AFC. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals aren't going anywhere as the playoffs draw near. Before that, though, the Chiefs will have to get through three more regular season games.
The Spun

NFL World Is Disgusted By Fan's Behavior At Game

The NFL world is pretty disgusted by how a fan behaved at the Patriots at Raiders game on Sunday. Las Vegas pulled off an epic win over New England on Sunday afternoon. The Raiders shocked the Patriots with a wild last-second win on an errant lateral pass by New England, recovered and returned for a score by Chandler Jones.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's Controversial Comments

Cris Collinsworth didn't shy away from talking about the United States' gun problems during Sunday Night Football this past weekend. The Sunday Night Football analyst brought up the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson. Collinsworth seemed truly saddened by the fact that the people who allegedly shot Robinson were two teens.
The Spun

Look: NFL Team Could Have Trouble Getting Home After Game Today

Treacherous weather around the country is impacting just about every NFL game that will be played today. One of the colder games is being played in Chicago this afternoon where temperatures are dropping into the single digits. The Bears and Buffalo Bills will have their hands full with the cold and wind today.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Stephen A. Smith Told Coworker

Thursday's episode of First Take featured a hilarious moment between Stephen A. Smith and his co-worker Dan Orlovsky. When talking about this year's New York Jets team, Orlovsky said he could suit up and lead that squad to the postseason this year. Smith responded to this take with a low-blow...
The Spun

The Spun

