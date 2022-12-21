Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Weird Pittsburgh: The Mystery of the Toynbee TilesTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
Franco Harris’ family releases statement following his death
Franco Harris’ family released a statement on Thursday about the late football great’s death. >>> Football community, fans, fellow Pittsburgh Steelers pay tribute to Franco Harris after his death. “We are truly heartbroken. The reality of losing such a magnificent individual has not yet settled in. We have...
NFL World Saddened By Tom Brady's Holiday Plans
Life as a divorced dan can be a bit depressing over the holiday season. Tom Brady, who recently got divorced from his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, will be experiencing the holidays in a difficult way this year. He'll be all alone in a hotel room. The 45-year-old quarterback is set...
Franco Harris' Final Public Words Before Death Revealed
The passing of Franco Harris was so sudden and shocking that there truly aren't any obvious signs that he was in poor health in the final few interviews he did before his passing this week. The Hall of Fame running back did one final interview on Tuesday before his tragic...
TMZ.com
Terry Bradshaw's 'Bradshaw Bunch' Won't Return Due to 2nd Cancer Diagnosis
Terry Bradshaw's family show, "The Bradshaw Bunch," won't be returning for a 3rd season, TMZ has learned, and the reason has to do with Terry's health. Production sources tell TMZ ... the E! show was renewed for a third season and filming was supposed to begin last March, but around that time Terry informed producers he had a serious health condition, which demanded his full attention.
Breaking: NFL Game Has Been Delayed
On Saturday morning, Nashville mayor John Cooper asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans. "I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps," Cooper said on Twitter.
Steelers legend Franco Harris did radio interview just hours before death
The Steelers and the NFL continue to mourn the loss of Hall of Famer Franco Harris, who did a radio interview with Chris "Mad Dog" Russo just hours before his death.
Patrick Mahomes is making a change for cold-weather game. Other Chiefs adjusting, too
The Chiefs QB has worn this before during chilly conditions.
Michael Irvin offers more details on passing of Franco Harris
Franco Harris passed away suddenly at the age of 72 earlier this week. In an appearance on 93.7 The Fan Friday, Irvin offered new details about the tragic passing of his fellow Hall of Famer.
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Reveals Her Christmas Wish
The Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year - but will have to get through a crowded AFC. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals aren't going anywhere as the playoffs draw near. Before that, though, the Chiefs will have to get through three more regular season games.
NFL World Is Disgusted By Fan's Behavior At Game
The NFL world is pretty disgusted by how a fan behaved at the Patriots at Raiders game on Sunday. Las Vegas pulled off an epic win over New England on Sunday afternoon. The Raiders shocked the Patriots with a wild last-second win on an errant lateral pass by New England, recovered and returned for a score by Chandler Jones.
NFL legend Franco Harris remembered by his beloved hometown in New Jersey
In Mt. Holly, Burlington County, NFL legend Franco Harris will be remembered as the icon who never forgot about his hometown.
NFL suspends Jets' coach and former Cowboys WR Miles Austin for violating league's gambling policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach and former Dallas Cowboy, Miles Austin, wasn't on the sidelines during Thursday night's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now we know why. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league has suspended Austin for at least a year for violating the NFL's...
Nick Saban Reacts To Deion Sanders Taking His Assistant Coach
Charles Kelly, a former assistant head coach under Nick Saban, is heading to Colorado to serve as Deion Sanders' defensive coordinator. While Saban could be bitter about the departure of one of his top assistants, he's instead elected to take the high road. The Crimson Tide head coach respects the...
Look: NFL Star Not Happy With TJ Watt's Pro Bowl Selection
On Wednesday night, the Pro Bowl teams were announced and with it a controversy started brewing. Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt made the Pro Bowl in the AFC this year. His Pro Bowl selection comes despite the fact that he's missed the majority of the season. Watt has...
NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's Controversial Comments
Cris Collinsworth didn't shy away from talking about the United States' gun problems during Sunday Night Football this past weekend. The Sunday Night Football analyst brought up the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson. Collinsworth seemed truly saddened by the fact that the people who allegedly shot Robinson were two teens.
Ryan Clark Thinks It's Time For 1 NFL Team To Move On From Starting Quarterback
Ryan Clark is all the way out on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson started in a massive game for the Jets against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night and failed miserably. He ended up being benched in the second half after only completing 50% of his passes for 92 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.
Franco Harris, famous for the "Immaculate Reception," said he remembered "nothing" about the historic play
Franco Harris, the Steelers running back famous for his "Immaculate Reception" 50 years ago, told CBS News before his death he didn't remember anything about the historic play, which was one of the most iconic in the NFL's 102-year history. In one of his final TV interviews before he died...
Look: NFL Team Could Have Trouble Getting Home After Game Today
Treacherous weather around the country is impacting just about every NFL game that will be played today. One of the colder games is being played in Chicago this afternoon where temperatures are dropping into the single digits. The Bears and Buffalo Bills will have their hands full with the cold and wind today.
Former Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick says Zach Wilson's career in New York is 'done'
Former New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick blasted Zach Wilson, saying his time with the team is "done" following another miserable effort Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which saw him benched in favor of an undrafted former CFL signal-caller. Discussing the Jets' 19-3 loss on Amazon's postgame show, Fitzpatrick...
NFL World Reacts To What Stephen A. Smith Told Coworker
Thursday's episode of First Take featured a hilarious moment between Stephen A. Smith and his co-worker Dan Orlovsky. When talking about this year's New York Jets team, Orlovsky said he could suit up and lead that squad to the postseason this year. Smith responded to this take with a low-blow...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
694K+
Followers
88K+
Post
405M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0