Athens, GA

Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs have signed a quarterback every year Kirby Smart has been the team’s head coach, but that streak ended this year. The Bulldogs did not sign any quarterbacks, and did not make a real effort to after missing out on Arch Manning earlier in the recruiting cycle. That did not cause Smart much... The post Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football winners and losers from 2023 Early Signing Period

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers from 2023 Early Signing Period. Winner: Chidera Uzo-Diribe. The not-so-dirty little secret...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jordan Hall, elite 2023 DL, announces SEC commitment

Jordan Hall is taking his talents to Athens. The elite defensive lineman out of Jacksonville (Florida) Westside High School announced his commitment to Georgia on Thursday, Day 2 of the Early Signing Period. After picking up 33 scholarship offers, Hall narrowed it down to a final 5 of Georgia, Alabama,...
ATHENS, GA
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs. Georgia preview: Film expert breakdown on why the Buckeyes’ offense should go fast

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On Wednesday Buckeye Talk, welcome cleveland.com football film expert Lance Reisland to the show for the first time. Lance has appeared on Orange and Brown Talk to discuss the Browns many times, and has written film breakdowns on both the Buckeyes and Browns, but on this episode he joins Doug Lesmerises to discuss the Ohio State-Georgia matchup.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Dabo Swinney’s quote about NIL goes viral

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has taken an old school approach to the big changes in the college football world. He isn’t a transfer portal guy, nor does he think name, image and likeness rules are a positive. But Swinney does say his program has been positively influenced by NIL. While speaking with reporters on... The post Dabo Swinney’s quote about NIL goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEMSON, SC
pmg-va.com

Georgia’s No. 2 team snaps Carroll’s 30-game streak

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Carroll County’s 30-game winning streak came to a grinding halt Wednesday at the hands of Georgia’s No. 2-ranked team as Hebron Christian Academy dashed to a 75-45 win in the semifinals of the Smoky Mountain Classic. ROUND-UP Hebron Christian, located northwest of Atlanta in...
CARROLLTON, KY
WJCL

Georgia signs 24 student-athletes to 2023 signing class

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football team announced the signing of 24 student-athletes to its 2023 signing class Wednesday. The complete roster of signees, as well as biographic information is included below:. 2023 Georgia Football Signees. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School. Joenel Aguero DB 5-11...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Cold closes campus: UGA staffers are off until the new year

The University of Georgia is closed on what was supposed to have been the last day for UGA staff to report for work. University president Jere Morehead pulled the plug on normal operations in advance of the cold and windy weather that is in the forecast for today. University staff...
ATHENS, GA
Garden & Gun

The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation

Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
ATLANTA, GA

