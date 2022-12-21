Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic explains Ohio State's path to be successful against Georgia in the Peach Bowl
Cole Cubelic understands what Ohio State is up against in the Peach Bowl against Georgia, and still believes the Buckeyes have a chance to be successful. But he’s not offering a guarantee in that regard, however, it’s still feasible and possible. “Georgia doesn’t have a dominant edge presence...
Ohio State’s 1 fatal flaw that could doom them vs. Georgia in College Football Playoff
The Ohio State Buckeyes have as good a case to be made as a College Football Playoff contender as any team in the nation, even as they prepare to take on a juggernaut, the Georgia Bulldogs, in the Peach Bowl. Ohio State football has a Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterback, an offense that can explode at any moment and a defense that can pressure the opposing passer.
Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023
The Georgia Bulldogs have signed a quarterback every year Kirby Smart has been the team’s head coach, but that streak ended this year. The Bulldogs did not sign any quarterbacks, and did not make a real effort to after missing out on Arch Manning earlier in the recruiting cycle. That did not cause Smart much... The post Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Clemson makes change to 2023 football schedule
Clemson is making a tweak to its football schedule next season. For the second straight year, the Tigers are expecting to open the season against a conference opponent, athletic director Graham Neff confirmed (...)
Arik Gilbert Makes Official Decision On His Future At Georgia
Arik Gilbert is back in the transfer portal. The Georgia tight and former five-star recruit entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. Gilbert previously transferred from Florida to LSU, and LSU to Georgia. Gilbert only played in three games this season, posting two catches for 16 yards and ...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football did not get a national championship recruiting bump and Kirby Smart knows why
ATHENS — Some might think that winning a national championship would have some grand impact on Georgia’s recruiting efforts. That they’d recruit even better now that they’ve shown proof of concept, that you can in fact win at Georgia. But that didn’t happen with the 2023...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers from 2023 Early Signing Period
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers from 2023 Early Signing Period. Winner: Chidera Uzo-Diribe. The not-so-dirty little secret...
dawgnation.com
Early returns matter for 2023 Georgia football recruiting class: ‘This is a group that really wants to be great’
ATHENS — Kearis Jackson looked around his locker and noted he had three new faces around him. Those would be incoming freshmen Anthony Evans, Yazeed Haynes and Tyler Williams. Those three wide receivers, along with six other members of the 2023 signing class, arrived on campus this week and began practicing with the Bulldogs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia to reportedly see freshman PF, former 4-star recruit, transfer from program
Mike White and the Georgia men’s basketball team have apparently seen a player depart the program just 12 games into the season and with just 1 game to go until SEC play begins. KyeRon Lindsey was the lone high school signee for the Bulldogs in the 2022 cycle, with...
Jordan Hall Signs With Georgia
Georgia beats out Alabama, LSU, and Florida for 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jordan Hall, elite 2023 DL, announces SEC commitment
Jordan Hall is taking his talents to Athens. The elite defensive lineman out of Jacksonville (Florida) Westside High School announced his commitment to Georgia on Thursday, Day 2 of the Early Signing Period. After picking up 33 scholarship offers, Hall narrowed it down to a final 5 of Georgia, Alabama,...
Ohio State vs. Georgia preview: Film expert breakdown on why the Buckeyes’ offense should go fast
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On Wednesday Buckeye Talk, welcome cleveland.com football film expert Lance Reisland to the show for the first time. Lance has appeared on Orange and Brown Talk to discuss the Browns many times, and has written film breakdowns on both the Buckeyes and Browns, but on this episode he joins Doug Lesmerises to discuss the Ohio State-Georgia matchup.
Dabo Swinney’s quote about NIL goes viral
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has taken an old school approach to the big changes in the college football world. He isn’t a transfer portal guy, nor does he think name, image and likeness rules are a positive. But Swinney does say his program has been positively influenced by NIL. While speaking with reporters on... The post Dabo Swinney’s quote about NIL goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
pmg-va.com
Georgia’s No. 2 team snaps Carroll’s 30-game streak
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Carroll County’s 30-game winning streak came to a grinding halt Wednesday at the hands of Georgia’s No. 2-ranked team as Hebron Christian Academy dashed to a 75-45 win in the semifinals of the Smoky Mountain Classic. ROUND-UP Hebron Christian, located northwest of Atlanta in...
WJCL
Georgia signs 24 student-athletes to 2023 signing class
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football team announced the signing of 24 student-athletes to its 2023 signing class Wednesday. The complete roster of signees, as well as biographic information is included below:. 2023 Georgia Football Signees. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School. Joenel Aguero DB 5-11...
STEM contest honors six Georgia schools
The six middle and high schools include several in metro Atlanta.
Cold closes campus: UGA staffers are off until the new year
The University of Georgia is closed on what was supposed to have been the last day for UGA staff to report for work. University president Jere Morehead pulled the plug on normal operations in advance of the cold and windy weather that is in the forecast for today. University staff...
Garden & Gun
The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation
Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
Residents Of This Georgia City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Bridge over Georgia 400 in Forsyth County fails inspection, will remain closed
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Construction on a Forsyth County overpass has come to a complete stop. It turns out the bridge doesn’t meet the Georgia Department of Transportation’s standards. People who rely on Georgia 400 and Browns Bridge Road to get to and from work say...
