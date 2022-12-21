ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker, LA

wbrz.com

Officials name 64-year-old killed in hit and run on Plank Road Tuesday morning; officials searching for vehicle involved

BAKER - Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened on Plank Road early Tuesday morning. According to the Baker Police Department, officers were called to the 14000 block of Plank Road, near Lavey Lane, where a body was lying in the roadway. The man, later identified as Vincent Brassell, 64, died on the scene, and the vehicle that hit him was no longer present.
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say

DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

One dead after head-on car crash in Ascension Parish

A Geismar man was killed after his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle Thursday, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities say 62-year-old Michael Head was driving west on LA-928 in Ascension Parish when his 2014 Cadillac SRX crossed the center line into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2013 Toyota 4Runner.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Police identify victim of deadly shooting at LSU off-campus apartments

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office distributes Christmas gifts. Santa's helpers with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office filled a big room with toys, games, and even bikes for deserving children.
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21. Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Missing Persons Division is asking for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Gloria Barcelona, who was reported missing on December 21, 2022, from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5’3”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

18-year-old arrested for stabbing person multiple times

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday for stabbing another person during an argument Tuesday evening. According to arrest documents, De'Quan Hutchinson was arguing with another person at his home around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say Hutchinson left the argument, went to his room to grab a knife and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WANTED: Police searching for Clinton burglars

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are asking the public to help them identify multiple men allegedly involved in a string of recent burglaries in Clinton. The burglaries reportedly happened early Thursday morning, Dec. 22, between 3-4:30 a.m. According to the Clinton Police Department, the men were rambling through anything that...
CLINTON, LA
brproud.com

brproud.com

WAFB

WAFB

