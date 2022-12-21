Woman suspected of kidnapping 5-month-old twins is arrested in Indianapolis; one baby still missing

Read full article on original website
A missing kidnapped baby was found in a stolen car’s back seat hours after the suspect’s arrest
A missing kidnapped baby was found in a stolen car’s back seat hours after the suspect’s arrest. Two Indianapolis police officers had spent the day searching in vain for a missing baby in a stolen vehicle when they stopped to eat and gather their wits.
Ohio State May Be the Underdog, but It Has a Lot to Prove
Ohio State has its normal wardrobe that rarely deviates. Then it makes the College Football Playoff and gets to dress up as an underdog. This is the Buckeyes’ Halloween, the one time when they can step out of Big Ten behemoth character.
The UGA Keys to Stopping Ohio State's Offense
The Peach Bowl is just a few days out from being played. The top-ranked Bulldogs look to continue their dominant run and keep their hopes of winning back-to-back national championships alive while Ohio State seeks their first title since 2014. These two teams have not played one another since the 1993 Citrus Bowl, and now they'll play for a spot in the championship game.
Will Muschamp Previews Ohio State
Co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp has been in high-pressure situations before. He has made multiple coaching stops in the SEC, which head coach Kirby Smart continually notes as an asset to their program.
